Reinhart Partners Lifted Its International Bncshrs Com (IBOC) Position by $1.50 Million; Valuation Declined; Goelzer Investment Management Position in Travelers Companies (TRV) Boosted by $1.40 Million

Goelzer Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Travelers Companies Inc (TRV) by 18.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goelzer Investment Management Inc bought 10,239 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.47% . The institutional investor held 66,516 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.12 million, up from 56,277 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Travelers Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $146.92. About 1.40 million shares traded or 11.85% up from the average. The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) has risen 11.84% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.84% the S&P500. Some Historical TRV News: 07/05/2018 – lnsureMyTrip: Hawaii Volcano Eruption and Insurance Policy For Travelers; 03/05/2018 – Travelers Named Noteworthy Company by Diversitylnc; 24/04/2018 – DOT TSA: TSA Reminds Travelers of Security Procedures for the Carnival Travel Season; 13/03/2018 – OLD MUTUAL PLC OML.L – CLAIM IN RELATION TO PRE-EXISTING PLC HEAD OFFICE LEGACY ITEMS RELATING TO PREVIOUSLY DISPOSED OF US ASSETS; 28/03/2018 – Hertz Hosted “Her in Hertz” Event at Global Headquarters Celebrating Female Business Travelers and its Sixth Annual Women’s Choice Award Win; 24/04/2018 – Travelers 1Q Rev $7.29B; 28/03/2018 – Hertz Hosted “Her in Hertz” Event at Global Headquarters Celebrating Female Business Travelers and its Sixth Annual Women’s Cho; 19/04/2018 – DJ Travelers Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TRV); 09/04/2018 – OLD MUTUAL PLC OML.L – TRAVELERS HAVE WITHDRAWN ALL OF REMEDIES THEY WERE CLAIMING; 07/05/2018 – Travelers Names Abbe Goldstein Head of Investor Relations

Reinhart Partners Inc increased its stake in International Bncshrs Com (IBOC) by 50.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reinhart Partners Inc bought 39,503 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.57% . The institutional investor held 118,323 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.50M, up from 78,820 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc who had been investing in International Bncshrs Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.34% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $35.38. About 478,299 shares traded or 185.62% up from the average. International Bancshares Corporation (NASDAQ:IBOC) has declined 15.25% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.25% the S&P500. Some Historical IBOC News: 01/05/2018 – IBC Bank Executive Testifies at Congressional Hearing; 12/03/2018 International Bancshares Corp – Undisclosed SEC investigation again confirmed – 3rd time since Aug-2016. (published 18-Jan) $IBOC

Goelzer Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.05B and $1.06B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Omega Healthcare Invs Inc (NYSE:OHI) by 98,674 shares to 342,180 shares, valued at $13.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zimmer Biomet Hldgs Inc (ZMH) by 13,035 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 38,891 shares, and cut its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.47, from 1.55 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 11 investors sold IBOC shares while 49 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 37.48 million shares or 1.04% less from 37.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James holds 0% in International Bancshares Corporation (NASDAQ:IBOC) or 17,111 shares. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com owns 270,263 shares. Signaturefd Llc owns 408 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys invested 0.03% of its portfolio in International Bancshares Corporation (NASDAQ:IBOC). California Public Employees Retirement System reported 134,883 shares. Moreover, Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio has 0% invested in International Bancshares Corporation (NASDAQ:IBOC). Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc reported 9,166 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Aperio Group Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in International Bancshares Corporation (NASDAQ:IBOC). Vanguard Gru reported 0.01% in International Bancshares Corporation (NASDAQ:IBOC). Principal Fin Group has invested 0.01% in International Bancshares Corporation (NASDAQ:IBOC). Jpmorgan Chase & accumulated 65,577 shares or 0% of the stock. Foundry Prtn stated it has 308,351 shares or 0.47% of all its holdings. Employees Retirement System Of Texas has 31,000 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada stated it has 1,077 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Hsbc Hldgs Public Ltd Company holds 0% or 33,903 shares.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $183,850 activity.