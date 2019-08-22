Reinhart Partners Lifted Ingredion Com (INGR) Stake; Henry Schein (HSIC) Stock Rose While Select Equity Group LP Has Boosted Its Position

Reinhart Partners Inc increased its stake in Ingredion Inc Com (INGR) by 4.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reinhart Partners Inc bought 12,305 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.16% . The institutional investor held 287,749 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.25 million, up from 275,444 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc who had been investing in Ingredion Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.19B market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $77.78. About 21,164 shares traded. Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) has declined 22.43% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.43% the S&P500. Some Historical INGR News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Ingredion Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (INGR); 03/05/2018 – Ingredion 1Q Adj EPS $1.88; 03/05/2018 – Ingredion 1Q EPS $1.68; 04/04/2018 – Ingredion Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – INGREDION INC QTRLY REPORTED SHR $1.90; 03/05/2018 – Ingredion Sees 2018 EPS $7.90-EPS $8.20; 03/05/2018 – Ingredion Sees 2018 Cash From Operations $830M to $880M; 20/04/2018 – Moody’s: Upgrade Reflects Ingredion’s Success at Shifting Product Mix Toward Larger Proportion of Specialty Food, Starch Ingredients; 09/05/2018 – Ingredion Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for May. 16; 16/05/2018 – INGREDION DECLARES QTRLY DIV OF $0.60/SHR

Select Equity Group Lp increased its stake in Henry Schein Inc (HSIC) by 29.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Select Equity Group Lp bought 1.54 million shares as the company’s stock rose 6.57% . The hedge fund held 6.68 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $401.66 billion, up from 5.14 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Select Equity Group Lp who had been investing in Henry Schein Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $61.31. About 38,654 shares traded. Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) has risen 7.31% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.31% the S&P500. Some Historical HSIC News: 12/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Henry Schein, Inc; 15/05/2018 – Henry Schein Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 03/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN INC – HENRY SCHEIN ONE CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER WILL BE JAMES HARDING; 13/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Henry Schein, Inc; 21/05/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN: LOAN TO FUND BUY OF BUTLER ANIMAL HEALTH STAKE; 19/03/2018 – Henry Schein Board Approves Shira Goodman as Nominee for Election as Director; 03/04/2018 – Henry Schein: Will Have Majority Ownership of Joint Venture; 14/03/2018 – Novavax Promotes John J. Trizzino to Expanded Role as Chief Business Officer and Chief Financial Officer; 21/05/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN OBTAINED A $400M UNSECURED LOAN; 30/04/2018 – Henry Schein Partners With Ortho2 To Advance Practice Management Software Solutions To Orthodontists

More notable recent Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “INGREDION NAMES STEPHAN B. TANDA TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS – GlobeNewswire” on August 20, 2019, also Investorideas.com with their article: “Vegan Options Continue to Trend – from Food to Health (OTCQB: $RVIV) (NYSE: $INGR) (NASDAQ: $BYND) (NASDAQ: $TYHT) – InvestorIdeas.com” published on August 14, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Ingredion Incorporated Reports First Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:INGR – GlobeNewswire” on May 02, 2019. More interesting news about Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Ingredion (INGR) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Investorideas.com‘s news article titled: “Plant Based Products Gain Momentum – from food to wellness (OTCQB: $RVIV) (NYSE: $INGR) (NASDAQ: $BYND) (NASDAQ: $TYHT) – InvestorIdeas.com” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.55, from 0.69 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 25 investors sold INGR shares while 114 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 57.75 million shares or 6.04% less from 61.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. D E Shaw Co Incorporated holds 93,266 shares. Aqr Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability owns 789,736 shares. Pinnacle Assocs Limited owns 6,663 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Profund Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 5,845 shares. Royal Bankshares Of Canada has invested 0.01% in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR). 11,610 were reported by Fjarde Ap. Cullen Frost Bankers stated it has 106,622 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt has 0.01% invested in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) for 4,662 shares. Jnba Financial Advisors holds 0% in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) or 40 shares. Sg Americas Securities has invested 0.01% in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR). Amp Invsts Ltd reported 40,272 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Aperio Group Ltd Liability Company accumulated 23,647 shares. Us Commercial Bank De accumulated 16,991 shares. Cwm Lc owns 267,703 shares or 0.51% of their US portfolio. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board accumulated 11,010 shares.

Reinhart Partners Inc, which manages about $4.85B and $1.07B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bok Finl Corp Com New (NASDAQ:BOKF) by 46,968 shares to 260,005 shares, valued at $21.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cognizant Tech Solutns Cl A (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 8,669 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 356,230 shares, and cut its stake in Ebay Inc Com (NASDAQ:EBAY).

Since February 25, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $121,190 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold HSIC shares while 140 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 156 raised stakes. 153.64 million shares or 1.38% more from 151.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gemmer Asset Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) or 293 shares. California Employees Retirement Sys holds 976,664 shares. Hartford Mgmt has invested 0.03% in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Raymond James And Assocs owns 0.01% invested in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) for 109,212 shares. Piedmont Investment Advisors Incorporated stated it has 0.01% in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Blair William Il reported 0.01% stake. Guardian Life Insurance Of America has invested 0% of its portfolio in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Aqr Capital Management Limited Company has 0.02% invested in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Numerixs Technology owns 0.13% invested in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) for 16,800 shares. Regentatlantic Limited Liability Corporation has 11,392 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Kennedy Mgmt Inc has invested 0.07% in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Jane Street Llc holds 0% or 8,939 shares in its portfolio. Coastline Tru Company accumulated 30,040 shares. Adage Prtn Gru Lc holds 0.01% in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) or 56,200 shares. Perigon Wealth Mgmt Lc holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) for 8,979 shares.