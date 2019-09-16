Reinhart Partners Lifted By $874,865 Its International Bncshrs Com (IBOC) Stake; BAB (BABB) Shorts Down By 88.89%

Reinhart Partners Inc increased International Bncshrs Com (IBOC) stake by 19.98% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Reinhart Partners Inc acquired 23,645 shares as International Bncshrs Com (IBOC)’s stock declined 7.57%. The Reinhart Partners Inc holds 141,968 shares with $5.35 million value, up from 118,323 last quarter. International Bncshrs Com now has $2.63B valuation. The stock increased 1.27% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $40.01. About 20,688 shares traded. International Bancshares Corporation (NASDAQ:IBOC) has declined 15.25% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.25% the S&P500. Some Historical IBOC News: 12/03/2018 International Bancshares Corp – Undisclosed SEC investigation again confirmed – 3rd time since Aug-2016. (published 18-Jan) $IBOC; 01/05/2018 – IBC Bank Executive Testifies at Congressional Hearing

BAB INC (OTCMKTS:BABB) had a decrease of 88.89% in short interest. BABB’s SI was 100 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 88.89% from 900 shares previously. It closed at $0.8101 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 16, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

BAB, Inc. franchises and licenses bagel and muffin retail units under the BAB, MFM, and SD trade names in the United States. The company has market cap of $5.88 million. The Company’s BAB franchised brand consists of units operating as Big Apple Bagels featuring daily baked bagels, flavored cream cheeses, premium coffee, gourmet bagel sandwiches, and other related products. It has a 12.86 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s MFM brand consists of units operating as My Favorite Muffin featuring various freshly baked muffins, coffee, and related products; and units operating as My Favorite Muffin and Bagel Cafe featuring freshly baked muffins, coffee, and related products, as well as various specialty bagel sandwiches and related products.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $183,850 activity. On Friday, June 7 the insider RESENDEZ ROBERTO R bought $72,850.

