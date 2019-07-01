Reinhart Partners Increases Holding in Vector Group LTD Com (VGR); Ppl (PPL) Share Value Declined While Moors & Cabot Has Decreased by $617,117 Its Holding

Reinhart Partners Inc increased its stake in Vector Group Ltd Com (VGR) by 92.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reinhart Partners Inc bought 102,664 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.62% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 213,721 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.31 million, up from 111,057 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc who had been investing in Vector Group Ltd Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $9.65. About 441,101 shares traded. Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) has declined 47.61% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.04% the S&P500. Some Historical VGR News: 09/05/2018 – Vector Group 1Q Real Estate Segment Rev $161.9M; 12/03/2018 – VECTOR GROUP – ON MARCH 9, INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD FROM 7 TO 9 DIRECTORS – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – DJ Vector Group Ltd, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VGR); 09/05/2018 – Vector Group 1Q Adjusted EBITDA $53M; 09/05/2018 – Vector Group Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – Vector Group 1Q Rev $429M; 06/04/2018 – Vector Group Announces Douglas Elliman Ranking as Third-Largest Residential Real Estate Brokerage in the United States; 09/05/2018 – VECTOR GROUP 1Q REV. $429.0M; 09/05/2018 – Vector Group 1Q EPS 4c; 24/04/2018 – Vector Software Announces New Release of the VectorCAST 2018 Test Automation Platform

Moors & Cabot Inc decreased its stake in Ppl Corp (PPL) by 30.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moors & Cabot Inc sold 19,907 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.84% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 44,806 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.42M, down from 64,713 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc who had been investing in Ppl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.87% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $30.43. About 2.22 million shares traded. PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) has risen 10.85% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.42% the S&P500. Some Historical PPL News: 20/03/2018 – PPL PLANS TO REAFFIRM 2018 EARNINGS VIEW, CAGR RATE THROUGH ’20; 04/04/2018 – FACEBOOK: UP TO 87M PPL’S DATA MAY HAVE BEEN IMPROPERLY SHARED; 16/05/2018 – PPL Corporation chairman says company remains well-positioned for future growth, success; 03/05/2018 – PPL REAFFIRMS 2018 EARNINGS FROM ONGOING OPS FORECAST; 06/03/2018 PPL CORP PPL.N : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 19/04/2018 – PPL Corporation to Conduct Webcast on First-Quarter 2018 Earnings Results; 03/05/2018 – PPL 1Q ONGOING EPS 74C, EST. 66C; 08/05/2018 – PPL TO ISSUE-SELL TO FORWARD COUNTERPARTIES 55M SHRS; 16/05/2018 – Scandinavian Investors Buy PPL, Southern; Sell Infosys: 13F; 03/05/2018 – PPL Corp 1Q Net $452M

Analysts await PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, up 1.82% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.55 per share. PPL’s profit will be $404.18 million for 13.58 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual earnings per share reported by PPL Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

