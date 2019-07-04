Reinhart Partners Increases Holding in Michaels Stores Com (MIK); Armistice Capital Has Lowered Its Holding in Enanta Pharmaceuticals (ENTA) by $12.16 Million

Reinhart Partners Inc increased its stake in Michaels Stores Inc Com (MIK) by 11.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reinhart Partners Inc bought 195,111 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.08% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.85 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.16 million, up from 1.66 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc who had been investing in Michaels Stores Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.04% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $7.8. About 1.45 million shares traded. The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK) has declined 41.86% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.29% the S&P500. Some Historical MIK News: 22/03/2018 – Michaels Cos. Sees After-tax Cost of Implementing Aaron Changes of $37 Million to $42 Million; 21/03/2018 – Crafts retailer Michaels to close all Aaron Brothers stores; 22/03/2018 – Michaels Cos. Plans to Open 19 New Michaels Stores and Relocate 17 Michaels Stores in FY18; 26/03/2018 – Michaels Short-Interest Ratio Rises 17% to 11 Days; 22/03/2018 – MICHAELS 4Q EPS $1.11; 14/03/2018 – Moved By Tragic Diabetes Story, Fellow Type 1, Bret Michaels, Looks To Insulin Resolution; 07/03/2018 Hand Baldachin & Amburgey Welcomes Litigation Partner Adam Michaels; 04/04/2018 – MICHAELS & SEQUENTIAL BRANDS EXPAND MARTHA STEWART OFFERINGS; 04/04/2018 – Michaels and Sequential Brands Group Announce Expansion of Martha Stewart Offerings with Exclusive New Celebrations Collection; 21/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: Crafts retailer Michaels to close all Aaron Brothers stores

Armistice Capital Llc decreased its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (ENTA) by 25.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Armistice Capital Llc sold 128,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.28% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 372,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.53M, down from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Armistice Capital Llc who had been investing in Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.06% or $3.44 during the last trading session, reaching $88.17. About 75,635 shares traded. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) has declined 12.02% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.45% the S&P500. Some Historical ENTA News: 14/05/2018 – Janus Henderson Group Buys New 2.6% Position in Enanta; 24/04/2018 – Enanta Pharmaceuticals to Host Conference Call on May 8 at 4:30 p.m. ET to Discuss Financial Results for its Fiscal Second; 19/03/2018 Enanta at Investor Day Hosted By H.C. Wainwright Today; 09/05/2018 – ENANTA PHARMACEUTICALS INC ENTA.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $100.00 FROM $80; 08/05/2018 – Enanta Pharmaceuticals 2Q Rev $44M; 08/05/2018 – ENANTA 2Q EPS 61C, EST. 53C; 22/04/2018 – DJ Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ENTA); 14/05/2018 – Stonepine Capital Management LLC Exits Position in Enanta; 08/05/2018 – ENANTA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – ROYALTY REVENUE FOR QUARTER INCREASED TO $44.0 MLN DUE TO INCREASE IN ABBVIE’S MAVYRET SALES; 28/03/2018 – Enanta Pharmaceuticals Announces Data Presentations at The International Liver Congress™ 2018

Reinhart Partners Inc, which manages about $4.85 billion and $1.07 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Signature Bk New York Com (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 6,192 shares to 122,584 shares, valued at $15.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gentex Corp Com (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 28,786 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 175,879 shares, and cut its stake in Borg Warner Inc (NYSE:BWA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.73, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold MIK shares while 60 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 178.47 million shares or 0.37% less from 179.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 selling transactions for $2.92 million activity. Gardiner Nathaniel S. sold 3,270 shares worth $311,562. Golumbeski George also sold $1.22M worth of Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) on Monday, February 11.

Analysts await Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.04 earnings per share, down 95.88% or $0.93 from last year’s $0.97 per share. ENTA’s profit will be $786,662 for 551.06 P/E if the $0.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.20 actual earnings per share reported by Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -80.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 12 investors sold ENTA shares while 47 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 16.96 million shares or 1.13% more from 16.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Armistice Capital Llc, which manages about $1.83 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CPRX) by 140,000 shares to 1.52M shares, valued at $7.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 12,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 72,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Amag Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AMAG).