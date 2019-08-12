Reinhart Partners Holds Position in Carter Com (CRI); As Agilent Technologies (A) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Chesley Taft & Associates Raised Holding

Reinhart Partners Inc increased its stake in Carter Inc Com (CRI) by 50.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reinhart Partners Inc bought 16,012 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.30% . The institutional investor held 47,802 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.82M, up from 31,790 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc who had been investing in Carter Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $87.53. About 495,650 shares traded. Carter's, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) has declined 9.76% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CRI News: 17/05/2018 – Carter’s, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend; 12/03/2018 – Carter’s, Inc. Announces Participation at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Consumer & Retail Technology Conference; 17/05/2018 – Carter’s, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend; 26/04/2018 – Carter’s Sees 2Q Adj EPS 53c; 26/04/2018 – Carter’s Inc. 1Q Profit Falls 8% on Toys ‘R’ Us Charge; 26/04/2018 – Carter’s 1Q EPS 89c; 26/04/2018 – CARTER’S INC CRI.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $6.64 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 01/04/2018 – New York Post: Warrior leaves on stretcher after Vince Carter’s flagrant foul; 26/04/2018 – Carter’s 1Q Adj EPS $1.09; 06/04/2018 – Rep. King: King on Trade War/Tariffs: Don’t Repeat Jimmy Carter’s Economic Mistakes

Chesley Taft & Associates Llc increased its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc. (A) by 75.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chesley Taft & Associates Llc bought 9,289 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.40% . The institutional investor held 21,669 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.74 million, up from 12,380 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates Llc who had been investing in Agilent Technologies Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $68.64. About 1.87 million shares traded. Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) has risen 7.40% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.40% the S&P500. Some Historical A News: 06/03/2018 Agilent Wins Security Innovation Award; 07/03/2018 – Agilent To Acquire Iowa Company For $250 Million — MarketWatch; 18/04/2018 – Agilent: Complaint Alleges Trade Secrets Were Illegally Obtained by Former Employees; 16/04/2018 – Agilent Announces Departure of Patrick Kaltenbach; 26/04/2018 – Agilent Expands Portfolio of In Situ Hybridization Probes for Clinical Testing; 15/05/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC A.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 19/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Agilent at ‘BBB+’; Outlook Stable; 21/05/2018 – Agilent at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 12; 07/05/2018 – Agilent Completes Acquisition Of Lasergen, Inc; 02/05/2018 – Agilent Technologies to Enhance Lab Informatics with Acquisition of Genohm

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold CRI shares while 94 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 44.27 million shares or 3.31% less from 45.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Lc reported 0.03% in Carter's, Inc. (NYSE:CRI). Cornerstone Inc reported 88 shares stake. Brown Brothers Harriman & owns 16,753 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System, Florida-based fund reported 56,330 shares. Gotham Asset Management Limited Liability Co accumulated 0.08% or 55,322 shares. Victory Capital Mgmt holds 0.59% in Carter's, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) or 2.56 million shares. Northern Trust, Illinois-based fund reported 368,413 shares. 17,573 are owned by Aqr Cap Limited Liability Corp. 5,161 are held by Eaton Vance Mngmt. Tiaa Cref Invest Limited Company has 0.01% invested in Carter's, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) for 128,967 shares. Parkside National Bank & Trust Tru holds 10 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cambiar Ltd Liability Company reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Carter's, Inc. (NYSE:CRI). Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership holds 10,000 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Shelton Cap Mngmt invested in 0.01% or 337 shares. D E Shaw And has 0% invested in Carter's, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) for 26,446 shares.

Reinhart Partners Inc, which manages about $4.85B and $1.07 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Frontdoor Inc Com by 15,861 shares to 116,869 shares, valued at $4.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Borg Warner Inc (NYSE:BWA) by 13,869 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 510,473 shares, and cut its stake in Bok Finl Corp Com New (NASDAQ:BOKF).

Chesley Taft & Associates Llc, which manages about $1.37B and $1.20 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 7,202 shares to 15,302 shares, valued at $2.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Russell 1000 Growth In (IWF) by 3,720 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,990 shares, and cut its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc..