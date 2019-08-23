Reinhart Partners Holds Position in Aramark (ARMK); Serengeti Asset Management LP Holds Stake in Pampa Energia S A (PAM)

Serengeti Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Pampa Energia S A (PAM) by 12.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Serengeti Asset Management Lp bought 65,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 55.92% . The hedge fund held 600,000 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.54 million, up from 535,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Serengeti Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Pampa Energia S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.55% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $16.43. About 605,983 shares traded. Pampa EnergÃ­a S.A. (NYSE:PAM) has declined 22.44% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.44% the S&P500. Some Historical PAM News: 12/03/2018 PAMPA ENERGIA 4Q NET INCOME ARS1.51B; 14/03/2018 – NTS Communications Brings Fiber Internet & Phone Services to Pampa, TX; 30/04/2018 – Pampa Energía Informs the Market that it has Filed its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2017; 12/03/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA 4Q REV. ARS13.98B, EST. ARS18.29B; 13/03/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA SA PAM.BA : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUAL-WEIGHT; 04/05/2018 – YPF, PAMPA, LOMA NEGRA CUT FROM ITAU BBA LATAM EQUITIES LIST; 13/03/2018 – REFILE-PAMPA ENERGIA SA PAM.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUAL-WEIGHT (ADDS REUTERS INSTRUMENT CODE); 12/03/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA 4Q ADJ EBITDA ARS5.18B; 11/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Pampa Energia’s S.A. at ‘B’; Outlook Stable; 11/05/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA 1Q NET INCOME ARS3.01B

Reinhart Partners Inc increased its stake in Aramark (ARMK) by 26.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reinhart Partners Inc bought 185,786 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.39% . The institutional investor held 880,748 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.03 million, up from 694,962 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc who had been investing in Aramark for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $39.85. About 481,756 shares traded. Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) has declined 8.93% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.93% the S&P500. Some Historical ARMK News: 29/05/2018 – MFS Growth Fund Adds Hilton, Exits Broadcom, Cuts Aramark; 24/04/2018 – NJ Warn Notices: Aramark Campus Services, LLC – 06/30/2018; 08/05/2018 – ARAMARK ARMK.N RAISES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW TO $2.20 TO $2.30 INCLUDING ITEMS; 06/03/2018 Aramark Announces Participation in Deutsche Bank’s 2018 Media, Telecom & Business Services Conference; 08/05/2018 – Aramark Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $2.20-Adj EPS $2.30; 24/04/2018 – NJ WARN NOTICE FOR ARAMARK CAMPUS SERVICES AFFECTS 147; 08/05/2018 – Aramark 2Q EPS 11c; 14/03/2018 – Aramark Hits it Out of the Park with New Ballpark Eats for MLB Opening Day; 26/04/2018 – Ohio Warn Notice: Bexley/Franklin Potential Number Affected- Aramark Campus Services, LLC – Capital University – 06/28/2018; 02/05/2018 – Aramark Declares Quarterly Dividend

Reinhart Partners Inc, which manages about $4.85B and $1.07 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Signature Bk New York Com (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 6,192 shares to 122,584 shares, valued at $15.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cognizant Tech Solutns Cl A (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 8,669 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 356,230 shares, and cut its stake in Borg Warner Inc (NYSE:BWA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 31 investors sold ARMK shares while 86 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 107 raised stakes. 226.21 million shares or 2.90% less from 232.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thomas White Intl Limited has invested 0.06% in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK). Gru One Trading LP owns 53,371 shares. First Trust Limited Partnership holds 0.02% or 383,178 shares in its portfolio. Tower (Trc) holds 6,527 shares. Panagora Asset stated it has 0% in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management holds 62,687 shares. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada has invested 0.01% in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK). The British Columbia – Canada-based British Columbia Investment Management has invested 0.02% in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK). Northern Tru Corp owns 1.49 million shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Metropolitan Life Ins reported 17,563 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Axa holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) for 232,800 shares. Three Peaks Capital Mngmt invested in 148,932 shares. Gulf Savings Bank (Uk) holds 59,820 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Ellington Management Grp Ltd Co has 0.76% invested in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) for 140,669 shares. Scotia Cap reported 0.03% in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK).

