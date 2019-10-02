Reinhart Partners Holding in Invesco LTD (IVZ) Has Decreased as Valuation Declined; As Yy (YY) Stock Value Declined, Ward Ferry Management LTD Trimmed Its Holding by $10.30 Million

Reinhart Partners Inc decreased its stake in Invesco Ltd (IVZ) by 1.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reinhart Partners Inc sold 17,603 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.89% . The institutional investor held 1.24M shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.33M, down from 1.26M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc who had been investing in Invesco Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.26% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $15.73. About 2.30M shares traded. Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) has declined 29.86% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.86% the S&P500. Some Historical IVZ News: 06/03/2018 – REG-INVESCO Asia Trust: Net Asset Value(s); 03/05/2018 – Invesco Muni-Bond Funds Seize on Surging Demand From Overseas; 15/05/2018 – Invesco Adds Aptiv, Exits Golar LNG Partners, Cuts Comcast: 13F; 26/04/2018 – INVESCO LTD IVZ.N QUARTERLY ADJUSTED SHR $0.67; 02/05/2018 – Invesco Technology Adds Adobe, Exits Comcast, Cuts Apple; 23/04/2018 – INVESCO’S HOOPER: A 3% YIELD WOULD BE SIGNIFICANTLY IMPORTANT; 18/04/2018 – REG-Invesco Perp Sel Tst: Dividend Declaration; 03/04/2018 – Invesco Investment Trusts: Portfolio Update; 03/04/2018 – REG-Invesco Perpetual UK: Portfolio Update; 03/04/2018 – Invesco Income Growth Trust Plc: Directorate Change

Ward Ferry Management Ltd decreased its stake in Yy Inc (YY) by 12.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ward Ferry Management Ltd sold 149,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.02% . The institutional investor held 1.07 million shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $74.80 million, down from 1.22 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ward Ferry Management Ltd who had been investing in Yy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.99% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $55.45. About 492,397 shares traded. YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) has declined 32.57% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.57% the S&P500. Some Historical YY News: 21/05/2018 – Citi Appointed Successor Depositary Bank for YY Inc.’s Sponsored ADR Program; 08/03/2018 – YY Announced Huya Subsidiary Received Strategic Investment from Tencent; 06/03/2018 – YY INC YY.O : BENCHMARK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $180 FROM $127; 05/03/2018 – YY INC SEES 1Q NET REV. 3B YUAN TO 3.15B YUAN, EST. 3.08B YUAN; 08/03/2018 – YY Maintains Control Over Huya After This Transaction; 08/03/2018 – YY RAISED ABOUT US$461.6M IN FINANCING ROUND WITH TENCENT; 05/03/2018 – YY INC 4Q NET REV. $557.4M, EST. $550.9M; 17/05/2018 – YY Announces Full Exercise of Over-allotment Option in HUYA Inc.’s Initial Public Offering; 08/03/2018 – YY: Total Amount Raised in This Round Is About $461.6 Million; 06/03/2018 – YY INC ADRS DOWN 7.1 PCT; VOLUME EXCEEDS TWICE 30-DAY AVG

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.24, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 28 investors sold IVZ shares while 127 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 306.73 million shares or 3.56% more from 296.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 27,920 are held by Baker Ellis Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company. Wolverine Asset stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ). Twin Tree Management LP accumulated 5,935 shares. Signaturefd Ltd, Georgia-based fund reported 7,208 shares. Aviva Pcl owns 146,646 shares. Argi Invest Services Limited Liability Com, Kentucky-based fund reported 161,417 shares. Toronto Dominion Savings Bank owns 0% invested in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) for 235,402 shares. Cornerstone Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) for 930 shares. Kbc Nv invested in 0.01% or 40,106 shares. Norinchukin Bank & Trust The has 0.01% invested in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) for 31,746 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 490,062 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.01% or 656,225 shares in its portfolio. Parkside State Bank reported 0% in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ). Fulton Bankshares Na holds 0.06% or 43,013 shares in its portfolio. Geode Cap Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ).

Since May 2, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $846,920 activity. Johnson Ben F. III bought $213,700 worth of stock. WAGONER G RICHARD JR also bought $207,120 worth of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) on Friday, June 7.

Reinhart Partners Inc, which manages about $4.85B and $1.13B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Signature Bk New York Com (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 60,551 shares to 183,135 shares, valued at $22.13 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 39,580 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.01M shares, and has risen its stake in Vistra Energy Corp Com.

Analysts await Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.58 earnings per share, down 12.12% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.66 per share. IVZ’s profit will be $272.49M for 6.78 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual earnings per share reported by Invesco Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.77% negative EPS growth.

Ward Ferry Management Ltd, which manages about $972.46M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in 58 Com Inc (NYSE:WUBA) by 241,700 shares to 1.22 million shares, valued at $76.14 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) to report earnings on November, 11. They expect $0.73 earnings per share, down 58.52% or $1.03 from last year’s $1.76 per share. YY’s profit will be $59.02M for 18.99 P/E if the $0.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.75 actual earnings per share reported by YY Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.67% negative EPS growth.