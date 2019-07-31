Reinhart Partners Holding in Cerner Com (CERN) Has Lifted by $509,124; Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas Has Decreased Stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by $738,387

Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas decreased its stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by 2.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas sold 6,311 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 205,538 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.24M, down from 211,849 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas who had been investing in Microsoft for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $140.35. About 16.85 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 15/05/2018 – Wix to Host Analyst and Investor Day on June 5, 2018; 26/04/2018 – MSFT: Microsoft spent $3.5 billion on capex in the quarter to build out cloud data centers. CFO Hood tells me that kind of capex growth will continue as long as rising demand for cloud services does; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS IT’S HARD TO FIND ACQUISITIONS THAT WOULD BE ACCRETIVE TO APPLE; 18/04/2018 – SA lgnite Customers Achieve High MIPS Scores Using lgniteMlPS Solution; 23/03/2018 – MICROSOFT NAMES STEVE MAY EUROPEAN DATA PROTECTION OFFICER; 29/05/2018 – Stratasys Announces Resignation of Ilan Levin as CEO and Director; 24/05/2018 – PowerObjects Announces Platinum Sponsorship for Microsoft Business Applications Summit; 05/04/2018 – Outreach Hires Microsoft’s Pavel Dmitriev To Head Machine Learning Team; 20/03/2018 – Source-to-Pay Pioneer Determine, Inc. Brings the Power of eProcurement to SIG Global Executive Summit in Washington, DC; 05/03/2018 – Microsoft is bringing its digital assistant Cortana to Outlook for iOS and Android

Reinhart Partners Inc increased its stake in Cerner Corp Com (CERN) by 3.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reinhart Partners Inc bought 8,932 shares as the company's stock rose 20.55% with the market. The institutional investor held 304,317 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.41 million, up from 295,385 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc who had been investing in Cerner Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $73.59. About 1.29 million shares traded. Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) has risen 16.22% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.79% the S&P500.

More notable recent Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Investors Who Bought Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Up 30% – Yahoo Finance" on June 02, 2019

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Moves -0.07%: What You Should Know – Nasdaq" on July 08, 2019

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.