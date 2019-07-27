Reinhart Partners Has Upped International Bncshrs Com (IBOC) Stake by $1.50 Million as Valuation Rose; Hanseatic Management Services Lowered Its Bio (TECH) Position by $744,480; Stock Rose

Reinhart Partners Inc increased its stake in International Bncshrs Com (IBOC) by 50.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reinhart Partners Inc bought 39,503 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 118,323 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.50 million, up from 78,820 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc who had been investing in International Bncshrs Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.46% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $37.91. About 145,280 shares traded. International Bancshares Corporation (NASDAQ:IBOC) has declined 5.04% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.47% the S&P500. Some Historical IBOC News: 12/03/2018 International Bancshares Corp – Undisclosed SEC investigation again confirmed – 3rd time since Aug-2016. (published 18-Jan) $IBOC; 01/05/2018 – IBC Bank Executive Testifies at Congressional Hearing

Hanseatic Management Services Inc decreased its stake in Bio (TECH) by 93.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hanseatic Management Services Inc sold 3,760 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.04% with the market. The institutional investor held 267 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $53,000, down from 4,027 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc who had been investing in Bio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.25% or $4.72 during the last trading session, reaching $214.61. About 111,835 shares traded. Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) has risen 29.42% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.99% the S&P500.

Reinhart Partners Inc, which manages about $4.85 billion and $1.07 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bok Finl Corp Com New (NASDAQ:BOKF) by 46,968 shares to 260,005 shares, valued at $21.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Universal Health (NYSE:UHS) by 54,360 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 128,808 shares, and cut its stake in Carlisle Cos Inc Com (NYSE:CSL).

More notable recent International Bancshares Corporation (NASDAQ:IBOC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “International Bancshares Corporation declares $0.29 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on September 21, 2015, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does International Bancshares Corporation (NASDAQ:IBOC) Have A Particularly Volatile Share Price? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 21, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “IBC Bank earnings take a hit in 2016 – San Antonio Business Journal” on February 27, 2017. More interesting news about International Bancshares Corporation (NASDAQ:IBOC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Columbia Property Trust Inc (CXP) – Yahoo Finance” published on April 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is John Wiley & Sons Inc (JW) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.47, from 1.55 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 11 investors sold IBOC shares while 49 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 37.48 million shares or 1.04% less from 37.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ubs Asset Americas owns 45,640 shares. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 0% in International Bancshares Corporation (NASDAQ:IBOC). Utd Automobile Association owns 326,839 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. 2,901 were reported by Ls Advsr Ltd Liability Corp. 182,937 were accumulated by Renaissance Tech Limited Liability Corp. State Street Corporation has 0.01% invested in International Bancshares Corporation (NASDAQ:IBOC). Moreover, Tower Cap Ltd Co (Trc) has 0% invested in International Bancshares Corporation (NASDAQ:IBOC) for 149 shares. Moreover, Citigroup has 0% invested in International Bancshares Corporation (NASDAQ:IBOC). Mutual Of America Capital Management Limited Liability Corp owns 48,003 shares. Seizert Cap Prns Ltd Llc reported 26,909 shares. Mason Street Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 28,962 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans owns 14,216 shares. Marshall Wace Llp owns 14,550 shares. 847,344 were reported by Geode Cap Lc. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.01% or 21,716 shares.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $183,850 activity.

Hanseatic Management Services Inc, which manages about $222.00M and $95.99 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 11,007 shares to 20,359 shares, valued at $1.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 8,541 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,280 shares, and has risen its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp. (NYSE:EW).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold TECH shares while 90 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 34.57 million shares or 6.09% less from 36.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Engineers Gate Manager LP has invested 0.02% in Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH). Voya Mngmt Ltd Co invested in 0% or 10,841 shares. Rmb Capital Management Limited Liability Co reported 1,521 shares. Ameriprise Incorporated holds 0.05% or 554,429 shares in its portfolio. Schroder Investment Mngmt Group reported 206,625 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Whittier Tru Of Nevada has 250 shares for 0% of their portfolio. The Switzerland-based Swiss National Bank & Trust has invested 0.01% in Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH). Sandler Cap Mgmt holds 40,770 shares or 0.63% of its portfolio. Conestoga Capital Advsrs Ltd Co holds 321,328 shares. Stifel Finance holds 10,739 shares. Natixis has 13,560 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Creative Planning accumulated 0% or 1,785 shares. Moreover, Tiverton Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability has 0.01% invested in Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH). Sit Invest Assoc invested in 0.04% or 6,125 shares. Murphy Pohlad Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co invested 2.15% of its portfolio in Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH).

Analysts await Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $1.21 EPS, up 10.00% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.1 per share. TECH’s profit will be $45.83M for 44.34 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual EPS reported by Bio-Techne Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.08% EPS growth.