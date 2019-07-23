Reinhart Partners Has Upped International Bncshrs Com (IBOC) Holding; Wabco Holdings (WBC)’s Sentiment Is 1.35

Wabco Holdings Inc (WBC) investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.47, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 158 active investment managers started new and increased holdings, while 117 sold and trimmed positions in Wabco Holdings Inc. The active investment managers in our database now own: 45.03 million shares, down from 50.46 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Wabco Holdings Inc in top ten holdings increased from 6 to 8 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 29 Reduced: 88 Increased: 86 New Position: 72.

Reinhart Partners Inc increased International Bncshrs Com (IBOC) stake by 50.12% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Reinhart Partners Inc acquired 39,503 shares as International Bncshrs Com (IBOC)’s stock rose 3.20%. The Reinhart Partners Inc holds 118,323 shares with $4.50 million value, up from 78,820 last quarter. International Bncshrs Com now has $2.37B valuation. The stock decreased 1.40% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $36.04. About 133,360 shares traded. International Bancshares Corporation (NASDAQ:IBOC) has declined 5.04% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.47% the S&P500. Some Historical IBOC News: 12/03/2018 International Bancshares Corp – Undisclosed SEC investigation again confirmed – 3rd time since Aug-2016. (published 18-Jan) $IBOC; 01/05/2018 – IBC Bank Executive Testifies at Congressional Hearing

Since June 7, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $183,850 activity. $72,850 worth of International Bancshares Corporation (NASDAQ:IBOC) shares were bought by RESENDEZ ROBERTO R.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.47, from 1.55 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 11 investors sold IBOC shares while 49 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 37.48 million shares or 1.04% less from 37.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arrowstreet Lp, Massachusetts-based fund reported 255,282 shares. Zebra Capital Mgmt Llc stated it has 0.3% of its portfolio in International Bancshares Corporation (NASDAQ:IBOC). Moreover, Mason Street Advsrs Limited Liability Company has 0.02% invested in International Bancshares Corporation (NASDAQ:IBOC) for 28,962 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.02% or 36,979 shares in its portfolio. Ameritas Inv Prtn owns 20,959 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Millennium Ltd Llc has 1.12M shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Sys accumulated 84,690 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Oak Associate Oh has 66,420 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Raymond James Assoc holds 0% or 19,742 shares. Wellington Group Inc Llp owns 2.22 million shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership owns 0.01% invested in International Bancshares Corporation (NASDAQ:IBOC) for 14,550 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund reported 21,716 shares. Chicago Equity Prns Llc holds 0.03% or 20,680 shares in its portfolio. American Century Incorporated holds 0.01% or 200,708 shares in its portfolio. Sol Capital stated it has 328,025 shares or 3.47% of all its holdings.

Reinhart Partners Inc decreased Gentex Corp Com (NASDAQ:GNTX) stake by 28,786 shares to 175,879 valued at $3.64M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Masco (NYSE:MAS) stake by 318,931 shares and now owns 494,051 shares. Axalta Coating Sys Ltd Com was reduced too.

York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc holds 5.63% of its portfolio in WABCO Holdings Inc. for 954,068 shares. Villere St Denis J & Co Llc owns 568,472 shares or 4.91% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Harvest Management Llc has 4.63% invested in the company for 24,000 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Edgepoint Investment Group Inc. has invested 4.51% in the stock. Nuance Investments Llc, a Kansas-based fund reported 522,589 shares.

