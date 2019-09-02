Reinhart Partners Has Upped Insperity Com (NSP) Holding By $1.35 Million; RIZZOLI CORRIERE DELLA SERA MEDIAGROUP S (RZSMF) SI Increased By 331.42%

Reinhart Partners Inc increased Insperity Inc Com (NSP) stake by 30.89% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Reinhart Partners Inc acquired 11,003 shares as Insperity Inc Com (NSP)’s stock declined 10.27%. The Reinhart Partners Inc holds 46,623 shares with $5.77 million value, up from 35,620 last quarter. Insperity Inc Com now has $3.98B valuation. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $99.06. About 546,675 shares traded or 26.91% up from the average. Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) has risen 11.36% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.36% the S&P500. Some Historical NSP News: 30/04/2018 – Insperity 1Q Rev $1B; 30/04/2018 – Insperity 1Q Net $49.4M; 30/04/2018 – Insperity 1Q EPS $1.18; 30/04/2018 – Insperity Sees 2Q Adj EPS 59c-Adj EPS 63c; 07/05/2018 – Insperity and UnitedHealthcare Extend Relationship Through 2022; 07/05/2018 – INSPERITY – ANNOUNCED EXTENSION OF RELATIONSHIP FOR MEDICAL AND DENTAL COVERAGE WITH UNITEDHEALTHCARE; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity & Research Buys New 1.1% Position in Insperity; 25/05/2018 – Insperity Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20; 22/04/2018 – DJ Insperity Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NSP); 30/04/2018 – INSPERITY SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 59C TO 63C, EST. 54C

RIZZOLI CORRIERE DELLA SERA MEDIAGROUP S (OTCMKTS:RZSMF) had an increase of 331.42% in short interest. RZSMF’s SI was 955,600 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 331.42% from 221,500 shares previously. With 500 avg volume, 1911 days are for RIZZOLI CORRIERE DELLA SERA MEDIAGROUP S (OTCMKTS:RZSMF)’s short sellers to cover RZSMF’s short positions. The stock increased 3.26% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $0.95. About 572 shares traded or 96.56% up from the average. RCS MediaGroup S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:RZSMF) has 0.00% since September 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More recent Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Insperity expands stock repurchase authorization – Seeking Alpha” on August 23, 2019. Also Finance.Yahoo.com published the news titled: “Insperity Inc (NSP) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019. Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Insperity Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 28, 2019 was also an interesting one.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 24 investors sold NSP shares while 109 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 33.07 million shares or 1.00% less from 33.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oppenheimer Inc invested in 0.03% or 8,713 shares. Allsquare Wealth Limited Liability Co reported 0.03% stake. Captrust Fincl Advsr has 30 shares. 311,835 are held by D E Shaw And. Meeder Asset Management stated it has 0.02% in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP). Camarda Fincl Advisors Lc has 46 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Ltd Llc holds 0.02% or 17,780 shares in its portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 0.01% invested in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP). The Maryland-based Price T Rowe Assocs Md has invested 0.01% in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP). Psagot Investment House accumulated 15,300 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Legal General Plc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP). Principal Financial Gp reported 0.02% stake. Laurion Mngmt L P, a New York-based fund reported 15,439 shares. Twin Tree Mngmt Lp holds 0% or 3,734 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System holds 10,000 shares.

Reinhart Partners Inc decreased Masco (NYSE:MAS) stake by 318,931 shares to 494,051 valued at $19.42M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Dorman Products Inc Com (NASDAQ:DORM) stake by 4,936 shares and now owns 38,374 shares. Signature Bk New York Com (NASDAQ:SBNY) was reduced too.