Reinhart Partners Has Trimmed White Mtns Ins Grp LTD Com (WTM) Stake by $366,300; Market Value Rose; Wealthtrust Fairport Position in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Cut by $1.18 Million

Reinhart Partners Inc decreased its stake in White Mtns Ins Grp Ltd Com (WTM) by 0.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reinhart Partners Inc sold 396 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.84% . The institutional investor held 39,849 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.88M, down from 40,245 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc who had been investing in White Mtns Ins Grp Ltd Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $6.5 during the last trading session, reaching $1060.7. About 15,454 shares traded. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) has risen 18.76% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.76% the S&P500. Some Historical WTM News: 02/04/2018 – WHITE MOUNTAINS TO BUY 95% OF INTERESTS OF NSM FOR $368M; 02/04/2018 – WHITE MOUNTAINS INSURANCE GROUP LTD – TRANSACTION VALUES NSM AT APPROXIMATELY $388 MLN; 02/04/2018 – WHITE MOUNTAINS INSURANCE GROUP LTD – INTENDS TO FUND ACQUISITION THROUGH A COMBINATION OF CASH ON HAND AND NEW DEBT ISSUED BY NSM; 29/05/2018 – White Mountains Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – White Mountains Insurance 1Q Rev $42.1M; 16/04/2018 – BAM Announces Agreement to Expand Claims-Paying Resources by $100 Million; 19/03/2018 S&PGR Affrms White Mountains Ins Grp ‘BBB’ Rtg; Outlook Stable; 11/05/2018 – White Mountains Announces Final Results Of Its Tender Offer; 02/04/2018 – WHITE MOUNTAINS SAYS DEAL VALUES NSM AT ABOUT $388M; 02/04/2018 – White Mountains To Acquire Majority Stake In NSM Insurance Group

Wealthtrust Fairport Llc decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 23.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wealthtrust Fairport Llc sold 24,550 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 78,961 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.82M, down from 103,511 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wealthtrust Fairport Llc who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $201.99B market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $46.57. About 14.48 million shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 27/03/2018 – Elizabeth Warren wants to grill likely New York Fed president on Wells Fargo oversight; 20/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO ENTERS CONSENT ORDERS WITH OCC AND CFPB; TO PAY $1 BLN IN CIVIL MONEY PENALTIES; 12/04/2018 – Olin Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 07/05/2018 – Buffett bashes bitcoin as nonproductive, thriving on mystique; 20/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Pays $1 Billion to Federal Regulators; 09/04/2018 – Caren Bohan: Exclusive: U.S. watchdog seeks record fine against Wells Fargo for abuses; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Spire; 24/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO MANAGEMENT PROPOSALS ALL APPROVED; 20/04/2018 – FOX 5 Atlanta: #BREAKING: NEW YORK (AP) — Wells Fargo hit with $1 billion fine for auto loan and mortgage abuses. #fox5atl; 08/05/2018 – Valero Energy Corporation Will Attend The Wells Fargo West Coast Energy Conference

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold WTM shares while 65 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 2.69 million shares or 1.71% more from 2.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dean has invested 1.95% in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM). Cove Street Capital Ltd Company has 83 shares. Wellington Gru Llp has invested 0.05% in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM). Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP reported 121,064 shares. Prospector Partners Llc stated it has 5,633 shares. Moreover, Cwm Ltd Liability Co has 0% invested in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) for 1 shares. Fifth Third Bancorporation has 98 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp reported 1,671 shares stake. Mraz Amerine Associates holds 8.08% in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) or 28,110 shares. Amer Intll Gp reported 53 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Parsons Capital Mngmt Ri reported 0.12% stake. Voya Ltd Liability Corp, Georgia-based fund reported 605 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.01% in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM). Mirae Asset Glob Company Ltd stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM). Cordasco Financial Network stated it has 10 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Since March 26, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $459,223 activity.

Reinhart Partners Inc, which manages about $4.85 billion and $1.07B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Michaels Stores Inc Com (NASDAQ:MIK) by 195,111 shares to 1.85 million shares, valued at $21.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unifirst Corp Mass Com (NYSE:UNF) by 4,182 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,096 shares, and has risen its stake in Life Storage Inc Com.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gemmer Asset Ltd accumulated 3,788 shares. Gotham Asset Mngmt Lc reported 1.32M shares. United Financial Advisers Ltd Liability Corporation reported 467,218 shares stake. Washington Trust Co reported 0.26% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Brandywine Investment Mngmt Lc accumulated 4.58 million shares. Cortland Advisers Ltd Liability Co has invested 5.02% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). 476,713 are owned by Matrix Asset Advsrs New York. Excalibur Mgmt reported 0.81% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Cannell Peter B & Communications reported 23,966 shares. Pggm has invested 0.03% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Live Your Vision Ltd Com invested in 0% or 231 shares. Barbara Oil stated it has 30,000 shares. Washington Tru National Bank stated it has 0.3% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Colony Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.13% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 63,705 shares. L S Advsrs holds 5,656 shares.

Wealthtrust Fairport Llc, which manages about $1.31 billion and $1.06 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Tr Exch Trd Alpha Fd I (FDT) by 7,192 shares to 14,440 shares, valued at $785,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FBT) by 5,901 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,097 shares, and has risen its stake in Comerica Inc (NYSE:CMA).

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.19 EPS, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.16 billion for 9.78 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual EPS reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.