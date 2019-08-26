Reinhart Partners Has Trimmed Its Position in Cognizant Tech Solutns Cl A (CTSH) as Stock Value Declined; As Rockwell Automation (ROK) Market Value Declined, Puzo Michael J Has Lifted Its Holding by $426,125

Puzo Michael J increased its stake in Rockwell Automation (ROK) by 12.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Puzo Michael J bought 2,435 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.35% . The institutional investor held 21,253 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.73M, up from 18,818 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Puzo Michael J who had been investing in Rockwell Automation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.15% or $3.18 during the last trading session, reaching $144.69. About 759,251 shares traded. Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) has declined 12.02% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ROK News: 02/05/2018 – TenLinks: Rockwell Automation Updates FactoryTalk Analytics Portfolio; 14/05/2018 – ROCKWELL LAND CORP ROCK.PS – QTRLY REVENUE 3.33 BLN PESOS VS 3.06 BLN PESOS; 08/03/2018 Norman Rockwell’s Vision of F.D.R.’s Four Freedoms; 05/04/2018 – Judge Allows Berkshire Museum to Sell Rockwell Painting and Other Works; 22/03/2018 – Rockwell Automation Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC ROK.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $3.65 TO $3.95; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC ROK.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $7.70 TO $8.00; 07/05/2018 – Rockwell Auto: FactoryTalk Network Manager Software Simplifies Network Operations and Maintenance; 10/05/2018 – VP Schmitt Gifts 275 Of Rockwell Automation Inc; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION SEES FY ADJ EPS $7.70 TO $8.00, EST. $7.80

Reinhart Partners Inc decreased its stake in Cognizant Tech Solutns Cl A (CTSH) by 2.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reinhart Partners Inc sold 8,669 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 356,230 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.81M, down from 364,899 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc who had been investing in Cognizant Tech Solutns Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $59.88. About 975,800 shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 07/05/2018 – Cognizant CFO Sees Benefits of Cost Cuts and ‘Digitization’ Playing Out — Barron’s Blog; 26/03/2018 – Cognizant Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP CTSH.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.55, REV VIEW $16.23 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Sees 2Q Rev $4B-$4.04B; 22/03/2018 – Cognizant And General Assembly To Launch No-Cost Digital Engineering Education Program; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q Adjusted Operating Margin 20.3%; 29/03/2018 – FTC: 20180943: Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation; Edgewater Growth Capital Partners III, LP; 23/04/2018 – DJ Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTSH); 15/05/2018 – STARBOARD EXITED FTNT, STC, TYPE, CTSH IN 1Q: 13F; 02/05/2018 – COGNIZANT BUYS HEDERA CONSULTING, A BELGIAN ADVISORY, ANALYTICS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.56, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold CTSH shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 305 raised stakes. 483.05 million shares or 0.21% more from 482.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Motley Fool Asset Ltd Liability Co has 9,241 shares. Ubs Oconnor Limited Company reported 420,000 shares. Ci Invs stated it has 1.47M shares or 0.6% of all its holdings. Dubuque Financial Bank Trust stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). 617,198 are held by First Republic Management Inc. Arrowstreet Capital Partnership stated it has 1.23 million shares. Schwerin Boyle Capital has invested 1.47% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Huntington State Bank invested in 0.02% or 20,820 shares. Bailard Incorporated holds 0.2% or 44,715 shares. Fort Lp has 31,230 shares for 0.46% of their portfolio. Commonwealth Retail Bank Of owns 2.79M shares. Engineers Gate Manager LP holds 21,300 shares. Camarda Fincl Advsr Ltd Liability Com accumulated 0.01% or 46 shares. 53,849 were accumulated by Lpl Fincl Ltd Llc. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 165,754 shares.

Reinhart Partners Inc, which manages about $4.85 billion and $1.07 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Interpublic Group (NYSE:IPG) by 14,743 shares to 1.05M shares, valued at $21.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Thor Inds Inc Com (NYSE:THO) by 30,687 shares in the quarter, for a total of 407,197 shares, and has risen its stake in Michaels Stores Inc Com (NASDAQ:MIK).

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $1.16 million activity.

Puzo Michael J, which manages about $256.53M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chubb Limited by 8,730 shares to 40,790 shares, valued at $5.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 5,750 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 77,748 shares, and cut its stake in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold ROK shares while 203 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 80.96 million shares or 5.53% less from 85.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ing Groep Nv holds 0.03% in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) or 8,705 shares. 408,882 were reported by Invesco Limited. Choate Invest Advsr stated it has 1,892 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Ls Invest Advsrs Limited holds 4,101 shares. Merian Investors (Uk) Limited owns 215,193 shares or 0.35% of their US portfolio. Clifford Swan Invest Counsel Ltd Liability reported 0.02% stake. 5,839 are held by Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh. Riverbridge Prtnrs Limited Company has invested 0.04% in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Polar Cap Limited Liability Partnership, United Kingdom-based fund reported 42,683 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale accumulated 195,458 shares. Jupiter Asset Management Limited has 0.02% invested in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) for 3,306 shares. Foundry Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 1,369 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Synovus accumulated 38,286 shares. Jefferies Gp Incorporated Lc stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Brookstone Capital holds 0.01% or 1,253 shares.