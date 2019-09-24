Reinhart Partners Has Trimmed By $6.16 Million Its Stericycle (SRCL) Stake; Yatra Online – Ordinary Shares (YTRA) Shorts Increased By 3.37%

Yatra Online Inc – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:YTRA) had an increase of 3.37% in short interest. YTRA’s SI was 650,900 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 3.37% from 629,700 shares previously. With 104,700 avg volume, 6 days are for Yatra Online Inc – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:YTRA)’s short sellers to cover YTRA’s short positions. The SI to Yatra Online Inc – Ordinary Shares’s float is 2.16%. The stock decreased 1.43% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $4.15. About 18,998 shares traded. Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) has declined 18.18% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.18% the S&P500. Some Historical YTRA News: 01/05/2018 – Yatra.com Launches ‘YUVA’, a Universal Virtual Assistant; 30/05/2018 – The Archaeological Survey of India Signs MoU With Yatra; 05/04/2018 – Yatra Online Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Yatra and Chrome River to Offer Integrated Mobile Expense Management Solutions; 14/05/2018 – Teachers Advisors Inc. Exits Position in Yatra Online; 21/03/2018 Billboard: Gloria Trevi & Alejandra Guzman Join Forces With Sebastian Yatra for ‘Soy Tuya’ Remix: Exclusive Lyric Video

Reinhart Partners Inc decreased Stericycle Inc (SRCL) stake by 25.69% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Reinhart Partners Inc sold 130,968 shares as Stericycle Inc (SRCL)’s stock declined 19.30%. The Reinhart Partners Inc holds 378,740 shares with $18.08M value, down from 509,708 last quarter. Stericycle Inc now has $4.48B valuation. The stock decreased 1.76% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $49.19. About 159,111 shares traded. Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) has declined 33.80% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.80% the S&P500. Some Historical SRCL News: 03/05/2018 – STERICYCLE INC SRCL.O – UPDATED ITS FINANCIAL OUTLOOK FOR FULL-YEAR 2018; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Stericycle; 03/05/2018 – Stericycle 1Q EPS 25c; 03/05/2018 – STERICYCLE SEES FY REV. $3.5B TO $3.64B, EST. $3.56B; 23/03/2018 – D&P Downgrading Stericycle to ‘BBB+’ From ‘A-‘; 27/04/2018 – TEAMSTERS – URGES STERICYCLE INC’S SHAREHOLDERS VOTE FOR PRO-RATA VESTING OF EQUITY AWARDS UPON A CHANGE- IN-CONTROL; 21/03/2018 – STERICYCLE INC – MURLEY WILL SUCCEED MARK C. MILLER; 21/03/2018 – STERICYCLE INC SRCL.O SAYS ROBERT S. MURLEY APPOINTED CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD; 23/03/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades Stericycle Inc. To ‘BBB+’ From ‘A-‘, Otlk Neg; 03/05/2018 – Stericycle Sees FY EPS $1.78-EPS $1.89

More notable recent Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Ebix and Yatra Online, Remain Committed to Creating India’s Leading Travel Services Platform – GlobeNewswire” on September 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Ebix Signs Agreement to Acquire Yatra Online, Creating India’s Leading Travel Services Platform – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “The Small Cap Yatra Online Is A Perfect Stock For Growth Investors – Seeking Alpha” on May 15, 2019. More interesting news about Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Ebix and Yatra to Host July 19 Conference Call to Discuss Ebix’s Acquisition of Yatra Online – GlobeNewswire” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Yatra Online: Complicated, Intriguing, And Attractive – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

Yatra Online, Inc. operates as an online travel agent firm in India. The company has market cap of $189.31 million. The firm provides travel-related services, including domestic and international air ticketing, hotel bookings, homestays, holiday packages, bus ticketing, rail ticketing, and activities and ancillary services for leisure and business travelers. It currently has negative earnings. It offers its services through its Website, yatra.com.

More notable recent Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Is Stericycle (SRCL) Up 0.9% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” on August 31, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “A Healthcare-Related Stock With Potential In Risky Environment – Nasdaq” published on September 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s Why Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) Is Weighed Down By Its Debt Load – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Stericycle (SRCL) Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Beat – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Stericycle Inc (SRCL) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Reinhart Partners Inc increased Gentherm Inc Com (NASDAQ:THRM) stake by 11,013 shares to 52,992 valued at $2.22M in 2019Q2. It also upped Gentex Corp Com (NASDAQ:GNTX) stake by 35,725 shares and now owns 211,604 shares. Air Lease Corp Cl A (NYSE:AL) was raised too.

Analysts await Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.69 earnings per share, down 33.01% or $0.34 from last year’s $1.03 per share. SRCL’s profit will be $62.87 million for 17.82 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.56 actual earnings per share reported by Stericycle, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 23.21% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.28, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 42 investors sold SRCL shares while 96 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 101.06 million shares or 6.08% more from 95.26 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Eagleclaw Capital Managment Ltd owns 13,250 shares. Wells Fargo Mn has invested 0.01% in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL). Castleark Management accumulated 24,200 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 14,700 shares. 5,090 were accumulated by Bessemer Gru. First Personal holds 0.04% or 2,850 shares in its portfolio. Us Bankshares De holds 0% or 19,799 shares. Highlander Capital Management Limited Liability Company reported 0.55% of its portfolio in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL). 65,602 are owned by Utd Capital Fin Advisers Limited. Retirement Of Alabama has invested 0.02% in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL). Glenmede Na invested in 4,505 shares or 0% of the stock. 720 are owned by Captrust Fin Advsrs. Farmers Merchants Investments Inc reported 0% stake. Polar Limited Liability Partnership invested 0.36% of its portfolio in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL). Moreover, State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has 0.02% invested in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) for 90,000 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Stericycle has $70 highest and $4400 lowest target. $57’s average target is 15.88% above currents $49.19 stock price. Stericycle had 5 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, March 26, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Robert W. Baird on Friday, August 2.