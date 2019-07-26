Reinhart Partners Has Trimmed Borg Warner (BWA) Stake; ARC RESOURCES LTD. ORDINARY SHARES CANA (AETUF) Sellers Increased By 33.87% Their Shorts

ARC RESOURCES LTD. ORDINARY SHARES CANA (OTCMKTS:AETUF) had an increase of 33.87% in short interest. AETUF’s SI was 11.65 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 33.87% from 8.70 million shares previously. With 16,400 avg volume, 710 days are for ARC RESOURCES LTD. ORDINARY SHARES CANA (OTCMKTS:AETUF)’s short sellers to cover AETUF’s short positions. The stock decreased 1.35% or $0.0653 during the last trading session, reaching $4.7847. About 17,553 shares traded or 51.53% up from the average. ARC Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AETUF) has 0.00% since July 26, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Reinhart Partners Inc decreased Borg Warner Inc (BWA) stake by 2.65% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Reinhart Partners Inc sold 13,869 shares as Borg Warner Inc (BWA)’s stock declined 8.40%. The Reinhart Partners Inc holds 510,473 shares with $19.61 million value, down from 524,342 last quarter. Borg Warner Inc now has $8.41B valuation. The stock decreased 4.50% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $40.57. About 3.42M shares traded or 105.42% up from the average. BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) has declined 27.44% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.87% the S&P500. Some Historical BWA News: 22/03/2018 – BORGWARNER INC BWA.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 10/04/2018 – BorgWarner Receives 2018 Automotive News PACE Award for Innovative Electric Motor Technology; 23/04/2018 – BorgWarner’s VCT Technology with Mid-position Lock Helps Improve Fuel Economy for Hyundai’s Gamma Il Engine; 18/05/2018 – 2018 Louis Schwitzer Award Recognizes Engineers on Track for Success; 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC BWA.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $10.77 BLN TO $10.94 BLN; 22/03/2018 – BORGWARNER INC BWA.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $40; 29/03/2018 – BorgWarner Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – Grand Opening: BorgWarner Inaugurates Latest Turbocharger Production Facility in Thailand; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner 1Q Adj EPS $1.10; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner Sees 2Q EPS $1.09-EPS $1.11

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 38 investors sold BWA shares while 140 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 180.66 million shares or 2.33% less from 184.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pictet Asset Management reported 72,270 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Cibc Asset Mngmt holds 0% or 19,127 shares in its portfolio. Harding Loevner Lp owns 0% invested in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) for 792 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Texas owns 37,000 shares. Wedge Capital Management L Lp Nc owns 337,326 shares. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.01% or 19,922 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Archford Capital Strategies Limited Com has 0% invested in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Old Bancorp In holds 7,319 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Invesco Limited invested in 1.95 million shares or 0.03% of the stock. Hsbc Public Limited owns 125,615 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Point72 Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership holds 96,871 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Ing Groep Nv stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Toronto Dominion Retail Bank holds 0.01% or 151,441 shares in its portfolio. Salem Capital Inc has invested 0.24% of its portfolio in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Regentatlantic Cap Lc accumulated 6,867 shares.

Among 5 analysts covering BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. BorgWarner has $5000 highest and $45 lowest target. $47.25’s average target is 16.47% above currents $40.57 stock price. BorgWarner had 10 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Robert W. Baird maintained BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) on Friday, February 15 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Thursday, March 7 with “Hold”. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Friday, June 28 report.

Reinhart Partners Inc increased Loews Corp Com (NYSE:L) stake by 7,839 shares to 281,829 valued at $13.51 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Discovery Inc (NASDAQ:DISCA) stake by 235,906 shares and now owns 1.01 million shares. Invesco Ltd (NYSE:IVZ) was raised too.

ARC Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company has market cap of $1.68 billion. It primarily has interest in four core areas located in Alberta and British Columbia, Canada. It has a 17.66 P/E ratio.