Reinhart Partners Has Raised Bok Finl Com New (BOKF) Holding By $930,225; 1607 Capital Partners Has Lowered Putnam Master Inter Income T (PIM) Stake

Reinhart Partners Inc increased Bok Finl Corp Com New (BOKF) stake by 4.77% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Reinhart Partners Inc acquired 12,403 shares as Bok Finl Corp Com New (BOKF)’s stock declined 3.13%. The Reinhart Partners Inc holds 272,408 shares with $20.56M value, up from 260,005 last quarter. Bok Finl Corp Com New now has $5.45B valuation. The stock decreased 3.27% or $2.59 during the last trading session, reaching $76.56. About 53,139 shares traded. BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF) has declined 15.01% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BOKF News: 23/05/2018 – BOK LEE: CLOSELY MONITORING HHOLD DEBT GROWTH; 11/04/2018 – BOK LEE: SEE LITTLE LIKELIHOOD OF S.KOREA GETTING CURRENCY MANIPULATOR LABEL BY U.S; 23/05/2018 – BOK LEE: WILL MONITOR OIL PRICE’S IMPACT ON KOREA ECONOMY; 23/05/2018 – BOK: GROWTH EXPECTED TO BE IN LINE WITH APRIL PROJECTION; 23/05/2018 – BOK: INFLATION TO APPROACH TARGET LEVEL IN SECOND HALF; 11/04/2018 – BOK: CPI TO BE LOWER THAN PREV. 1.7% PROJECTION; 20/03/2018 – BOK LEE: WILL KEEP POLICY ACCOMMODATIVE FOR NOW; 23/05/2018 – BOK LEE: IF OIL PRICE SURGES, IT WILL AFFECT KOREA INFLATION; 23/05/2018 – BOK LEE: RECENT EMPLOYMENT CONDITIONS ARE SLUGGISH; 25/04/2018 – BOK FINANCIAL SEES 2018 EFFECTIVE TAX RATE 22%-23%

1607 Capital Partners Llc decreased Putnam Master Inter Income T (PIM) stake by 31.61% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. 1607 Capital Partners Llc sold 550,300 shares as Putnam Master Inter Income T (PIM)’s stock 0.00%. The 1607 Capital Partners Llc holds 1.19M shares with $5.47M value, down from 1.74M last quarter. Putnam Master Inter Income T now has $239.30 million valuation. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $4.62. About 139,982 shares traded. Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM) has 0.00% since October 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.65, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 3 investors sold PIM shares while 11 reduced holdings. 6 funds opened positions while 5 raised stakes. 11.13 million shares or 6.93% less from 11.96 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Shaker Fin Service Limited invested 0.46% of its portfolio in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM). Blackrock invested 0% in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM). Parametric Portfolio Assocs Ltd Company has 0% invested in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM) for 105,523 shares. Shufro Rose & Comm Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM) for 11,000 shares. Raymond James Associate has 76,845 shares. Morgan Stanley stated it has 158,995 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Next Fin Grp holds 0% or 10,025 shares. State Bank Of America De invested in 191,519 shares. Moreover, 1607 Ptnrs Lc has 0.3% invested in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM) for 1.19 million shares. Citigroup reported 4,669 shares. 13,416 were reported by Partnervest Advisory Services Ltd Co. Ironwood Financial Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM) for 1,500 shares. Oarsman Cap holds 0.03% or 15,900 shares in its portfolio. Wells Fargo Mn stated it has 0% in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM). Landscape Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 101,847 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio.

1607 Capital Partners Llc increased Japan Smaller Captlztn Fd In (JOF) stake by 70,047 shares to 5.30 million valued at $45.05 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Dws Mun Income Tr New stake by 205,092 shares and now owns 1.06M shares. Pgim Global High Yield Fd In was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.30, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 17 investors sold BOKF shares while 51 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 28.07 million shares or 0.84% more from 27.83 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Thrivent Finance For Lutherans reported 187,290 shares. 18,989 were reported by Martin Tn. George Kaiser Family Foundation has 77.98% invested in BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF). Westwood Holdg Grp Inc, a Texas-based fund reported 3,844 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman & holds 0% of its portfolio in BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF) for 158 shares. 19 were accumulated by Signaturefd Ltd. Stifel Finance stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF). Paloma Prtn Mngmt holds 0.01% in BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF) or 11,580 shares. Renaissance Tech Limited Liability Corp has 191,679 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 0% stake. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement invested in 0.01% or 36,549 shares. Amer Century Companies reported 0.01% in BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF). Sg Americas Securities Llc holds 0% or 5,269 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn holds 0% in BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF) or 155,310 shares. Utah Retirement Systems has invested 0.01% in BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF).

Reinhart Partners Inc decreased Masco (NYSE:MAS) stake by 48,809 shares to 445,242 valued at $18.65M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Axalta Coating Sys Ltd Com stake by 15,126 shares and now owns 836,313 shares. Cerner Corp Com (NASDAQ:CERN) was reduced too.

Among 3 analysts covering BOK Financial Corporation – Common Stock (NASDAQ:BOKF), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. BOK Financial Corporation – Common Stock has $9500 highest and $8500 lowest target. $89.67’s average target is 17.12% above currents $76.56 stock price. BOK Financial Corporation – Common Stock had 5 analyst reports since July 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, September 13 by SunTrust. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Thursday, July 25 by Raymond James. As per Monday, July 1, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley.

