Reinhart Partners Has Lowered Its Stake in Cognizant Tech Solutns Cl A (CTSH) by $624,168 as Stock Declined; Westwood Global Investments Has Increased Position in Tenaris (TS) as Market Valuation Rose

Westwood Global Investments Llc increased its stake in Tenaris (TS) by 4.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Global Investments Llc bought 272,252 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.79% with the market. The institutional investor held 6.92 million shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $195.43M, up from 6.65M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Global Investments Llc who had been investing in Tenaris for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $26.44. About 1.17 million shares traded. Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) has declined 29.50% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.93% the S&P500. Some Historical TS News: 26/04/2018 – TENARIS 1Q OPER INCOME $212M, EST. $191.8M; 21/05/2018 – TKC METALS CORP – QTRLY NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE 21.6 MLN PESOS VS LOSS OF 43.4 MLN PESOS; 23/03/2018 – Tenaris Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/05/2018 – TKC METALS CORP T.PS – FY GROSS REVENUE 363.6 MLN PESOS VS 272.4 MLN PESOS; 19/03/2018 – TENARIS TS.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $43 FROM $41; 28/03/2018 – Tenaris Files Annual Report 2017 and Convenes Annual General Meeting of Shareholders and Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders; 26/04/2018 – Tenaris 1Q EPS 20c; 28/03/2018 – Tenaris Files Annual Report 2017 and Convenes Annual General Meeting of Shareholders and Extraordinary General Meeting of Share; 05/04/2018 – Tenaris Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – TENARIS TENR.Ml – FULL EXTENT OF US SECTION 232 TARIFFS ON STEEL IMPORTS IS STILL UNCLEAR

Reinhart Partners Inc decreased its stake in Cognizant Tech Solutns Cl A (CTSH) by 2.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reinhart Partners Inc sold 8,669 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 356,230 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.81 million, down from 364,899 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc who had been investing in Cognizant Tech Solutns Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $64.71. About 2.56 million shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 22.75% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.18% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTSH); 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Now Sees 2018 Adjusted EPS at Least $4.47; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Cuts 2018 Adjusted EPS View on Higher-Than-Expected Tax Rate; 14/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation Investors (CTSH); 22/03/2018 – Cognizant And General Assembly To Launch No-Cost Digital Engineering Education Program; 27/03/2018 – The Hindu: I-T dept freezes bank accounts of Cognizant; 16/04/2018 – COGNIZANT AND A CONSORTIUM OF INDIAN LIFE INSURERS ANNOUNCED THAT THEY HAVE DEVELOPED A BLOCKCHAIN SOLUTION TO FACILITATE CROSS-COMPANY DATA-SHARING; 26/03/2018 – Cognizant Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – STARBOARD EXITED FTNT, STC, TYPE, CTSH IN 1Q: 13F; 03/04/2018 – Cognizant Defends Tax Position At Chennai High Court Hearing; High Court Lifts Attachment Of Cognizant Accounts

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.56, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold CTSH shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 305 raised stakes. 483.05 million shares or 0.21% more from 482.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boys Arnold And Inc owns 5,216 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Cim Llc reported 126,158 shares. Dsc Advisors Lp invested in 5,032 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Newman Dignan Sheerar holds 0.13% or 4,442 shares. Associated Banc holds 0.08% or 18,467 shares in its portfolio. Intrust Bank Na holds 0.19% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) or 10,214 shares. Haverford Trust reported 3,640 shares stake. Hrt Financial Lc reported 0.31% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Deutsche Comml Bank Ag reported 4.72M shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Saratoga Research & Inv Mngmt has 3.99% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 806,525 shares. Guardian Capital Limited Partnership has invested 0.01% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma reported 1,200 shares stake. Gradient holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 3,791 shares. Moreover, Shell Asset Management Com has 0.17% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Nuveen Asset Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 15,133 shares in its portfolio.

Since January 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 6 sales for $898,716 activity. Another trade for 838 shares valued at $54,470 was made by Telesmanic Robert on Friday, January 11. $48,650 worth of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) was sold by Middleton Sean. Kandiah Gajakarnan Vibushanan also sold $34,015 worth of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) shares.

Reinhart Partners Inc, which manages about $4.85B and $1.07B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Encompass Health Corp Com by 154,482 shares to 429,018 shares, valued at $25.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Arconic Inc Com by 296,707 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.40M shares, and has risen its stake in Air Lease Corp Cl A (NYSE:AL).