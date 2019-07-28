Reinhart Partners Has Lifted By $2.87 Million Its Alexander & Baldwin In Com (ALEX) Position; Last Week Express, Inc. (EXPR) Analysts

Reinhart Partners Inc increased Alexander & Baldwin In Com (ALEX) stake by 59.48% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Reinhart Partners Inc acquired 114,772 shares as Alexander & Baldwin In Com (ALEX)’s stock declined 2.93%. The Reinhart Partners Inc holds 307,725 shares with $7.83 million value, up from 192,953 last quarter. Alexander & Baldwin In Com now has $1.69 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.30% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $23.45. About 151,119 shares traded. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) has risen 7.54% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.11% the S&P500. Some Historical ALEX News: 03/04/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN INC – COMPLETED MIGRATION WITH SALE OF ITS FINAL MAINLAND COMMERCIAL ASSET, SPARKS BUSINESS CENTER IN SPARKS, NEVADA; 03/04/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN INC – PROCEEDS FROM SPARKS SALE COMPLETE FUNDING FOR $254 MLN TERRAMAR ACQUISITION; 08/05/2018 – Alexander & Baldwin 1Q EPS 66c; 08/05/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN 1Q EPS 66C, EST. 22C; 24/04/2018 – Alexander & Baldwin names Darren Strand as general manager, diversified agriculture; 08/05/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN INC – EXPECT TO HIT EARLIER GUIDANCE FOR FULL-YEAR SAME-STORE NOI GROWTH; 20/03/2018 Alexander & Baldwin strengthens its commitment to governance and sustainability; 08/05/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN INC – QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUE $113.3 MLN VS $93.2 MLN; 03/04/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN INC – COMPLETED STRATEGIC MIGRATION OF ITS COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE PORTFOLIO FROM U.S. MAINLAND TO HAWAI`l; 08/05/2018 – Alexander & Baldwin 1Q Net $47.3M

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $148,491 activity. KURIYAMA STANLEY M sold 6,300 shares worth $148,491.

Reinhart Partners Inc decreased Dorman Products Inc Com (NASDAQ:DORM) stake by 4,936 shares to 38,374 valued at $3.38M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Masco (NYSE:MAS) stake by 318,931 shares and now owns 494,051 shares. Citizens Finl Grp Inc Com (NYSE:CFG) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold ALEX shares while 41 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 53.78 million shares or 0.79% more from 53.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barrett Asset Management Lc holds 24,854 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. California Public Employees Retirement reported 0% of its portfolio in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX). Goldman Sachs Gru invested 0% in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX). Sei has 11,147 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX). Raymond James And Associate invested in 9,973 shares or 0% of the stock. Pitcairn invested in 0.04% or 14,941 shares. Missouri-based Parkside Natl Bank Trust has invested 0% in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX). Moreover, Parametric Ltd Company has 0% invested in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) for 142,749 shares. Wellington Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.04% or 6.51M shares in its portfolio. Voya Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement holds 0% in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) or 54,160 shares. American Int Grp Inc Inc accumulated 0.02% or 177,540 shares. Asset One Com owns 404 shares. 107,606 are owned by Strs Ohio.

Express, Inc. operates as a specialty apparel and accessories retailer. The company has market cap of $159.41 million. It offers apparel and accessories for women and men between 20 and 30 years across various aspects of lifestyles, including work, casual, jeanswear, and going-out occasions. It currently has negative earnings. The firm sells its products through its e-commerce Website, express.com; mobile app; and franchisees Express locations in Latin America.

The stock decreased 2.47% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $2.37. About 1.02M shares traded. Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) has declined 60.72% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 65.15% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPR News: 14/03/2018 – Express Inc Sees 1Q Loss/Shr 4c-EPS 0c; 31/05/2018 – Express Inc Sees FY EPS 37c-EPS 47c; 31/05/2018 – EXPRESS 1Q EPS 1C; 14/03/2018 – EXPRESS INC – QTRLY E-COMMERCE SALES INCREASED 20% TO $203.3 MLN; 14/03/2018 – EXPRESS INC – ON A COMPARABLE SALES BASIS, QTRLY E-COMMERCE SALES INCREASED 17%; 31/05/2018 – EXPRESS INC – QTRLY INVENTORY WAS $277.5 MLN COMPARED TO $280.2 MLN A YEAR AGO; 07/05/2018 – EXPRESS EXPANDING WOMEN’S SIZES FROM 00-18; 14/03/2018 – EXPRESS 4Q EPS 37C; 14/05/2018 – Las Vegas Railway Express, Inc. Appoints Lou Schillinger as President; 14/03/2018 – Express Inc Inventory Was $266.3M at the End of 2017