Reinhart Partners Has Increased Viad New (VVI) Position; Team Has 1.22 Sentiment

Reinhart Partners Inc increased Viad Corp New (VVI) stake by 33.23% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Reinhart Partners Inc acquired 15,578 shares as Viad Corp New (VVI)’s stock rose 12.74%. The Reinhart Partners Inc holds 62,463 shares with $3.52 million value, up from 46,885 last quarter. Viad Corp New now has $1.44B valuation. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $70.79. About 212,284 shares traded or 74.39% up from the average. Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) has risen 24.47% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.04% the S&P500. Some Historical VVI News: 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Viad; 26/04/2018 – VIAD CORP – EXPECT 2018 CONSOLIDATED REVENUE TO INCREASE AT A LOW SINGLE-DIGIT RATE FROM 2017 FULL YEAR REVENUE; 26/04/2018 – VIAD 1Q REV. $277.4M, EST. $277.0M (2 EST.); 26/04/2018 – VIAD CORP VVI.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.73, REV VIEW $1.33 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – Viad Sees GES Show Rotation to Have Net Negative Impact on Full Yr Rev of About $40M Vs 2017; 26/04/2018 – VIAD CORP QTRLY ORGANIC REVENUE DECLINE PRIMARILY REFLECTS NEGATIVE SHOW ROTATION; 03/05/2018 – Viad Corp Strengthens Leadership Team with Key Appointments; 22/05/2018 – VIAD CORP – BMO HARRIS BANK N.A. IS A LENDER UNDER EXISTING $300 MLN CREDIT FACILITY – SEC FILING; 04/05/2018 – Victory Capital Buys New 4.1% Position in Viad; 27/04/2018 – Viad Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Team Inc (TISI) investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.27, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 62 funds opened new or increased holdings, while 51 sold and decreased their stock positions in Team Inc. The funds in our database now possess: 31.41 million shares, down from 33.20 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Team Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 9 Reduced: 42 Increased: 43 New Position: 19.

Analysts await Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.15 EPS, up 178.95% or $0.34 from last year’s $-0.19 per share. TISI’s profit will be $4.54M for 26.30 P/E if the $0.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.66 actual EPS reported by Team, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -122.73% EPS growth.

Team, Inc. provides specialty industrial services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company has market cap of $477.31 million. The firm operates through three divisions: TeamQualspec Group , TeamFurmanite Group (TeamFurmanite), and Quest Integrity. It currently has negative earnings. The TeamQualspec segment offers non-destructive evaluation and testing, radiographic testing, ultrasonic testing, magnetic particle inspection, liquid penetrant inspection, positive material identification, electromagnetic testing, eddy current testing, and alternating current field measurement services.

Wealthtrust Axiom Llc holds 1.34% of its portfolio in Team, Inc. for 215,273 shares. Rutabaga Capital Management Llc Ma owns 235,509 shares or 1.14% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc has 1.13% invested in the company for 147,260 shares. The Massachusetts-based Aristotle Capital Boston Llc has invested 1.1% in the stock. Pacific Global Investment Management Co, a California-based fund reported 204,473 shares.

More notable recent Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Need To Know: Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI) Insiders Have Been Buying Shares – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Team, Inc. (TISI) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 12, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Team, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:TISI – GlobeNewswire” on May 07, 2019. More interesting news about Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Team, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results – GlobeNewswire” published on March 12, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Team, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2018 Results NYSE:TISI – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: November 05, 2018.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $303,954 activity.

The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $15.78. About 108,251 shares traded. Team, Inc. (TISI) has declined 23.00% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.43% the S&P500. Some Historical TISI News: 15/05/2018 – Encompass Capital Advisors Buys New 1.6% Position in Team Inc; 21/04/2018 – DJ Team Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TISI); 04/05/2018 – Victory Capital Buys New 4.5% Position in Team Inc; 21/05/2018 – Winton Capital Group Buys New 1.1% Position in Team Inc; 05/03/2018 Team Inc Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 13/03/2018 – Team Inc 4Q Loss/Shr 32c; 13/03/2018 – Team Inc 4Q Adj EPS 43c; 15/03/2018 – Team Inc Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/03/2018 – TEAM, INC. REPORTS AMENDMENT TO CREDIT LINE

Reinhart Partners Inc decreased White Mtns Ins Grp Ltd Com (NYSE:WTM) stake by 396 shares to 39,849 valued at $36.88M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Aerojet Rocketdyne Hld Com stake by 72,963 shares and now owns 702,882 shares. Universal Health (NYSE:UHS) was reduced too.