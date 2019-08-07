Reinhart Partners Has Increased Its Ryman Hospitality Ppty Com (RHP) Stake; Parker Drilling Company (PKD) Shorts Raised By 106.36%

Reinhart Partners Inc increased Ryman Hospitality Ppty Com (RHP) stake by 12.83% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Reinhart Partners Inc acquired 24,421 shares as Ryman Hospitality Ppty Com (RHP)’s stock declined 6.65%. The Reinhart Partners Inc holds 214,745 shares with $17.66M value, up from 190,324 last quarter. Ryman Hospitality Ppty Com now has $3.91 billion valuation. The stock increased 5.31% or $3.83 during the last trading session, reaching $76. About 439,081 shares traded or 55.86% up from the average. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) has declined 9.23% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.23% the S&P500. Some Historical RHP News: 01/05/2018 – Ryman Hospitality 1Q FFO $1.10/Shr; 24/05/2018 – RYMAN HOSPITALITY PROPERTIES INC – PLANNED EXPANSION IS EXPECTED BE COMPLETED DURING SPRING OF 2021; 17/05/2018 – RYMAN HEALTHCARE FINAL DIV/SHR 10.9 NZ CENTS; 17/05/2018 – Ryman Healthcare FY Trading Revenue NZ$341M, Total Operating Revenue NZ$342.5M; 16/03/2018 – RHP Properties Acquires 421 Home Sites In Los Angeles County; 01/05/2018 – Ryman Hospitality 1Q Net $27.3M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RHP); 24/05/2018 – RYMAN HOSPITALITY PROPERTIES REPORTS $150M EXPANSION OF GAYLORD; 01/05/2018 – Ryman Hospitality 1Q Rev $288.4M; 01/05/2018 – RYMAN TO BUY REMAINING 50% OF OPRY CITY STAGE JOINT VENTURE

Parker Drilling Company (NYSE:PKD) had an increase of 106.36% in short interest. PKD’s SI was 35,700 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 106.36% from 17,300 shares previously. With 73,500 avg volume, 1 days are for Parker Drilling Company (NYSE:PKD)’s short sellers to cover PKD’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.90% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $13.28. About 60,546 shares traded. Parker Drilling Company (NYSE:PKD) has declined 94.42% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 94.42% the S&P500. Some Historical PKD News: 01/05/2018 – Parker Drilling 1Q Rev $109.7M; 15/03/2018 – Parker Drilling Co Receives Continued Listing Standard Notice From NYSE; 01/05/2018 – PARKER DRILLING 1Q REV. $109.7M, EST. $110.7M; 15/03/2018 Parker Drilling Company Receives Continued Listing Standard Notice from NYSE; 01/05/2018 – Parker Drilling 1Q Loss $29.7M; 01/05/2018 – PARKER DRILLING 1Q LOSS/SHR 21C; 22/04/2018 – DJ Parker Drilling Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PKD); 01/05/2018 – PARKER DRILLING REPORTS 2018 1Q RESULTS

Reinhart Partners Inc decreased Aerojet Rocketdyne Hld Com stake by 72,963 shares to 702,882 valued at $24.97 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Axalta Coating Sys Ltd Com stake by 19,782 shares and now owns 851,439 shares. Gentex Corp Com (NASDAQ:GNTX) was reduced too.

Since March 4, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $503,508 activity. REED COLIN V bought $503,508 worth of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) on Monday, March 4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold RHP shares while 84 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 43.38 million shares or 1.12% more from 42.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nomura Asset Co has invested 0.03% in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP). Moreover, Loomis Sayles Communications Limited Partnership has 0.02% invested in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP). Rothschild And Asset Us Inc has invested 0.5% in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP). Tiedemann Advsrs Limited Com has invested 0.01% in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP). Ameritas Partners Inc holds 0.01% or 3,736 shares in its portfolio. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas reported 276,183 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Corsair Capital Mgmt LP owns 131,432 shares. 20 are held by Smithfield Company. Gabelli And Advisers owns 8,100 shares. Geode Mgmt Ltd Company has 838,291 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Illinois-based Coe Capital Management Limited Liability has invested 0.72% in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.01% in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) or 12,127 shares. Moreover, Natixis Limited Partnership has 0.01% invested in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) for 18,761 shares. Moreover, Massmutual Fsb Adv has 0% invested in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) for 361 shares. Los Angeles Management And Equity Research reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP).

More notable recent Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” on August 06, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Ryman Hospitality Properties Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call â€“ Tuesday, August 6, 2019, 11:30 a.m. ET – GlobeNewswire” published on July 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc.’s (NYSE:RHP) 36% ROE Better Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Investing In Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP): What You Need To Know – Yahoo Finance” published on May 06, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Christine Pantoya Joins Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 22, 2019.

More notable recent Parker Drilling Company (NYSE:PKD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Parker Drilling Company (PKD) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Parker Drilling’s (PKD) CEO Gary Rich on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Parker Drilling Reports 2019 Second Quarter Results – PRNewswire” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Parker Drilling Company (NYSE:PKD) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Stocks That Broke Yearly Lows Tuesday Morning – Benzinga” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Parker Drilling Announces Retirement of President and CEO Gary Rich – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Parker Drilling Company Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides contract drilling and drilling-related services, and rental tools to the energy industry in the United States, Russia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Latin America, Canada, and Internationally. The company has market cap of $199.79 million. It operates through two business lines, Drilling Services and Rental Tools Services. It currently has negative earnings. The Drilling Services business provides project related services, such as engineering, procurement, project management, and commissioning of customer-owned drilling facility projects; drill wells and manages the logistical and technological challenges of operating in remote, harsh, and ecologically sensitive areas; and operates barge rigs for drilling oil and natural gas in the shallow waters in and along the inland waterways and coasts of Louisiana, Alabama, and Texas.