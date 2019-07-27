Reinhart Partners Has Increased Its Ryman Hospitality Ppty Com (RHP) Position; Pioneer High Income Trust (PHT) Has 0.83 Sentiment

Pioneer High Income Trust (PHT) investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.36, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. The ratio dropped, as 15 investment managers increased or started new positions, while 18 decreased and sold their equity positions in Pioneer High Income Trust. The investment managers in our database now own: 3.59 million shares, down from 4.52 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Pioneer High Income Trust in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 6 Reduced: 12 Increased: 11 New Position: 4.

Reinhart Partners Inc increased Ryman Hospitality Ppty Com (RHP) stake by 12.83% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Reinhart Partners Inc acquired 24,421 shares as Ryman Hospitality Ppty Com (RHP)’s stock rose 5.41%. The Reinhart Partners Inc holds 214,745 shares with $17.66 million value, up from 190,324 last quarter. Ryman Hospitality Ppty Com now has $3.92B valuation. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $76.15. About 167,416 shares traded. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) has risen 6.98% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.55% the S&P500. Some Historical RHP News: 01/05/2018 – Ryman Hospitality 1Q EPS 53c; 17/05/2018 – RYMAN HEALTHCARE LTD RYM.NZ – IS PLANNING TO BUILD A NEW $100 MLN RETIREMENT VILLAGE IN HAVELOCK NORTH; 24/05/2018 – RYMAN HOSPITALITY PROPERTIES – IN CONNECTION WITH PROJECT, OSCEOLA COUNTY AGREED TO EXTEND AND MODIFY TERMS OF EXISTING RESTATED MARKETING AGREEMENT; 17/05/2018 – RYMAN HEALTHCARE LTD – FY REVENUE FROM ORDINARY ACTIVITIES NZ$342.5 MLN, UP 18.4%; 24/05/2018 – RYMAN REPORTS $150M EXPANSION OF GAYLORD PALMS IN FLORIDA; 05/04/2018 – Billboard: NEEDTOBREATHE Perform ‘No Excuses’ for Ryman Unplugged: Exclusive Video; 24/05/2018 – RYMAN TO FUND PROJECT WITH CASH ON HAND & REVOLVER BORROWINGS; 16/03/2018 – RHP Properties Acquires 421 Home Sites In Los Angeles County; 17/05/2018 – RYMAN FY UNDERLYING PROFIT NZ$203.5M UP 14%; 01/05/2018 – Ryman Hospitality 1Q FFO $1.10/Shr

Reinhart Partners Inc decreased Frontdoor Inc Com stake by 15,861 shares to 116,869 valued at $4.02 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Dorman Products Inc Com (NASDAQ:DORM) stake by 4,936 shares and now owns 38,374 shares. Citizens Finl Grp Inc Com (NYSE:CFG) was reduced too.

More notable recent Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Ryman Hospitality Properties Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call â€“ Tuesday, August 6, 2019, 11:30 a.m. ET – GlobeNewswire” on July 22, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. Announces Completion of Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center Refinancing – GlobeNewswire” published on July 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc.’s (NYSE:RHP) 36% ROE Better Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Investing In Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP): What You Need To Know – Yahoo Finance” published on May 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “With EPS Growth And More, Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold RHP shares while 84 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 43.38 million shares or 1.12% more from 42.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cim Invest Mangement accumulated 4,294 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Sigma Planning Corp has 2,871 shares. Ftb Advsrs has invested 0% in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP). Raymond James Tru Na reported 4,403 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Envestnet Asset Management owns 35,023 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 20,387 shares. Martingale Asset Ltd Partnership invested 0.07% in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP). Franklin Res has invested 0.01% in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP). Benjamin F Edwards & owns 5,338 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Hillcrest Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com reported 2.6% stake. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership has 135,526 shares. Schroder Investment Management reported 2,606 shares. Proshare Advsrs Limited Liability invested in 0.01% or 16,534 shares. Strs Ohio stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP). Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas invested in 276,183 shares.

Since March 4, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $503,508 activity. REED COLIN V bought $503,508 worth of stock.

Pioneer High Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc. The company has market cap of $270.69 million. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It has a 53.22 P/E ratio. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade bonds, high-yield corporate bonds, and convertible securities.

The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $9.26. About 126,056 shares traded or 14.12% up from the average. Pioneer High Income Trust (PHT) has declined 4.69% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.12% the S&P500.