Reinhart Partners Has Increased Gentherm Com (THRM) Holding by $451,533 as Stock Price Declined; Imax (IMAX) Share Price Declined While Pembroke Management LTD Has Increased Position by $2.78 Million

Reinhart Partners Inc increased its stake in Gentherm Inc Com (THRM) by 26.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reinhart Partners Inc bought 11,013 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.37% . The institutional investor held 52,992 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.22M, up from 41,979 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc who had been investing in Gentherm Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $40.74. About 131,261 shares traded. Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) has declined 6.38% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.38% the S&P500. Some Historical THRM News: 26/04/2018 – Gentherm 1Q Net $13M; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group Buys New 1.2% Position in Gentherm; 22/04/2018 – DJ Gentherm Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (THRM); 26/04/2018 – Gentherm Sees FY Pdt Rev $1.06B-$1.08; 08/03/2018 – Gentherm Names Yíjing H. Brentano as Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications; 24/05/2018 – Gentherm Short-Interest Ratio Rises 28% to 12 Days; 26/04/2018 – Gentherm Debuts Automotive lndustry’s First Thermoelectric Battery Thermal Management Solution for 48-volt Lithium-lon Batteries; 26/04/2018 – GENTHERM INC – QTRLY ADJ SHR, EXCLUDING UNREALIZED CURRENCY LOSSES, EXPENSES AND OTHER IMPACTS RELATED TO ACQUISITIONS WAS $0.50; 10/05/2018 – Gentherm to Host Strategic Update for Investors on June 25, 2018; 05/03/2018 Gentherm Announces Termination of Shareholder Rights Plan

Pembroke Management Ltd increased its stake in Imax Corp (IMAX) by 17.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pembroke Management Ltd bought 138,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.11% . The institutional investor held 941,900 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.03 million, up from 803,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pembroke Management Ltd who had been investing in Imax Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.87% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $21.67. About 331,186 shares traded or 5.24% up from the average. IMAX Corporation (NYSE:IMAX) has risen 3.29% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IMAX News: 15/05/2018 – ENGAGED CAPITAL EXITED MED, IMAX IN 1Q: 13F; 01/05/2018 – Imax Entertainment Chief Foster to Leave Board, Weighs Future; 04/05/2018 – Imax Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 19/04/2018 – Daphne Guinness Debuts Second Album at London’s BFI Imax; 14/03/2018 – Imax Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – IMAX CORP – THEATRES ARE EXPECTED TO OPEN BEGINNING THIS YEAR THROUGH 2023 WITH APPROXIMATELY HALF TO BE INSTALLED BY 2019; 24/04/2018 – IMAX- IMAX WITH LASER SYSTEMS OPERATE UNDER JOINT REVENUE SHARING DEAL WITH RENEWED 12-YEAR LEASE TERMS, EXPECTED TO BE INSTALLED BETWEEN 2018-2022; 03/04/2018 – IMAX CORP – SIGNS 30-THEATRE AGREEMENT WITH GUANGZHOU JINYI MEDIA CORPORATION IN CHINA; 27/03/2018 – IMAX China Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – IMAX to expand India presence with 9 new theaters

Reinhart Partners Inc, which manages about $4.85 billion and $1.13 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kar Auction Svcs Inc Com (NYSE:KAR) by 176,948 shares to 374,553 shares, valued at $9.36 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Arconic Inc Com by 458,301 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 940,641 shares, and cut its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc Com (NYSE:ZAYO).

Pembroke Management Ltd, which manages about $2.77B and $947.12M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Descartes Systems (NASDAQ:DSGX) by 118,600 shares to 578,150 shares, valued at $28.01 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Upland Software by 43,163 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 556,400 shares, and cut its stake in Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT).