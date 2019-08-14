Reinhart Partners Has Decreased Citizens Finl Grp Com (CFG) Stake by $391,840 as Share Price Rose; Home Depot (HD) Share Price Rose While Homrich & Berg Trimmed Its Position by $2.75 Million

Homrich & Berg decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 11.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Homrich & Berg sold 14,374 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 107,941 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.71M, down from 122,315 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Homrich & Berg who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $223.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.36% or $4.92 during the last trading session, reaching $203.41. About 1.74M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Home Depot’s rare sales miss; 08/03/2018 – The Home Depot Foundation Commits $50 Million to Skilled Trades Training; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT 1Q CALL HAS ENDED; 19/04/2018 – Home Depot is launching its biggest tech hiring spree ever to protect its lead over Amazon:; 08/03/2018 – Rep. Ryan: Watch Guide: Speaker Ryan’s Visit to Home Depot Headquarters; 21/04/2018 – DJ Home Depot Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HD); 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT: ALL U.S. REGIONS `BREAKING OUT’ WITH BETTER WEATHER; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC HD.N FY SHR VIEW $9.44, REV VIEW $107.83 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q EPS $2.08; 14/03/2018 – American Cannabis Company, Inc. Secures New Online Distribution Channels with Walmart, The Home Depot and Amazon for SoHum Livi

Reinhart Partners Inc decreased its stake in Citizens Finl Grp Inc Com (CFG) by 1.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reinhart Partners Inc sold 12,245 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.82% . The institutional investor held 822,586 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.73M, down from 834,831 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc who had been investing in Citizens Finl Grp Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.78% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $31.55. About 2.89 million shares traded. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) has declined 7.01% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.01% the S&P500. Some Historical CFG News: 21/05/2018 – Citizens Fincl Group Announces Pricing of $300 M Preferred Stk Offering; 20/04/2018 – Citizens Financial Group 1Q Net Interest Income $1.09B; 28/04/2018 – Citizens Bank and Military Warriors Support Foundation Present Home to Gold Star Family; 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC – EARNINGS PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE ACCRETION OF APPROXIMATELY 2% IN 2019 FROM DEAL; 20/04/2018 – Citizens Financial Group 1Q Rev $1.5B; 20/04/2018 – Citizens Financial Group 1Q EPS 78c; 24/04/2018 – SpeciFi from Citizens Investment Services® Wins 2018 Celent Model Wealth Manager Platform Award; 31/05/2018 – Citizens Financial Group, Inc. To Expand Mortgage Banking Business With Acquisition Of Franklin American Mortgage Company; 09/03/2018 – Dir Landy Gifts 383 Of Citizens Financial Services Inc; 31/05/2018 – Citizens Financial Group Puchase Includes Mortgage Servicing Rights Portfolio Valued at $550M

Reinhart Partners Inc, which manages about $4.85B and $1.07 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ugi Corp (NYSE:UGI) by 126,234 shares to 413,357 shares, valued at $22.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Ctzns Bancshs Nc Cl A (NASDAQ:FCNCA) by 4,082 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,811 shares, and has risen its stake in Trinet Group Inc Com (NYSE:TNET).

Analysts await Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $0.97 EPS, up 4.30% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.93 per share. CFG’s profit will be $433.63M for 8.13 P/E if the $0.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.96 actual EPS reported by Citizens Financial Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.04% EPS growth.

More notable recent Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Citizens Financial Group to Participate in the Bernstein 35th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference 2019 – Business Wire” on May 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Overpaying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Citizens Bankâ€™s median pay rises by more than $4,000 – Boston Business Journal” on March 12, 2019. More interesting news about Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Chase adds Somerville, Chinatown branches to local lineup – Boston Business Journal” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Citizens Financial Group to Announce Second Quarter Results on July 19, 2019 – Business Wire” with publication date: June 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 41 investors sold CFG shares while 179 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 416.89 million shares or 3.37% less from 431.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Bk Corporation has 0.05% invested in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Washington Bancshares owns 2,054 shares. Bartlett And Limited Liability invested 0% of its portfolio in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Goldman Sachs Group holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) for 6.99M shares. Wellington Group Inc Llp invested in 0% or 207,831 shares. Clean Yield Gru holds 0% in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) or 80 shares. Moreover, Kempen Capital Nv has 1.65% invested in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) for 558,188 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Mngmt Ltd Company holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) for 5.38 million shares. Boston Partners reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). United Kingdom-based Artemis Llp has invested 0.23% in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Ls Ltd holds 0.05% or 25,908 shares. Gru invested 0.03% in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Rafferty Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp has 107,628 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Inc stated it has 0.06% in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Jupiter Asset Management invested in 216,262 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1,351 were reported by Monroe Natl Bank Mi. Rafferty Asset Limited Com holds 0.02% or 6,446 shares in its portfolio. City has invested 0.95% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Provident Trust reported 1.04M shares. Roundview Cap invested 0.2% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Smead Management has invested 4.33% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Sunbelt Secs reported 0.5% stake. Efg Asset Management (Americas) has 16,426 shares. Columbia Asset Mngmt holds 40,210 shares or 2.06% of its portfolio. Parkside Retail Bank And Trust holds 1,644 shares. Buckhead Capital Mngmt Lc has 2.02% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Griffin Asset Management has invested 1.01% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). State Street holds 0.79% or 52.91 million shares. 1,845 were accumulated by Baldwin Brothers Incorporated Ma. Mark Sheptoff Fin Planning Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.74% or 5,322 shares.

More notable recent The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Home Depot Analyst Says Renovation Cycle May Be ‘Petering Out’ – Benzinga” on May 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Home Depot: I See Further Upside – Seeking Alpha” published on May 15, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “After A Rainy Q1, Home Depot Analysts Look At Consumer Trends, Chinese Tariffs – Benzinga” on May 22, 2019. More interesting news about The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The Home Depot, Inc. (HD) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “What to Expect When Home Depot Reports Tuesday Morning – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: May 20, 2019.

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on August, 20 before the open. They expect $3.09 earnings per share, up 1.31% or $0.04 from last year’s $3.05 per share. HD’s profit will be $3.40 billion for 16.46 P/E if the $3.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual earnings per share reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.12% EPS growth.