Reinhart Partners Has Decreased Borg Warner (BWA) Stake by $527,022; Share Price Declined; Parsec Financial Management Stake in Prudential Finl (PRU) Increased as Share Value Declined

Parsec Financial Management Inc increased its stake in Prudential Finl Inc (PRU) by 4.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parsec Financial Management Inc bought 5,888 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.15% . The institutional investor held 139,188 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.79M, up from 133,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc who had been investing in Prudential Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.27B market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $86.03. About 2.09 million shares traded or 8.84% up from the average. Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) has risen 1.17% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.17% the S&P500. Some Historical PRU News: 30/04/2018 – Two New Jersey youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 30/04/2018 – Two Delaware youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 30/04/2018 – Two Minnesota youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 06/04/2018 – Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc. Reports Unaudited Earnings and Financial Position for Quarter Ended February 28; 30/04/2018 – Two Maine youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 22/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Prudential Financial $1b Debt Offering in Two Parts; 30/04/2018 – Two Hawaii youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 14/03/2018 – Prudential Global Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc. Reports Unaudited Earnings and Financial Position for Quarter Ended January 31, 2018; 02/05/2018 – PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL 1Q ADJ OPER EPS $3.08, EST. $2.98; 30/04/2018 – Two Arkansas youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C

Reinhart Partners Inc decreased its stake in Borg Warner Inc (BWA) by 2.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reinhart Partners Inc sold 13,869 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.92% . The institutional investor held 510,473 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.61 million, down from 524,342 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc who had been investing in Borg Warner Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.21B market cap company. The stock increased 1.66% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $34.98. About 1.42 million shares traded. BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) has declined 17.03% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.03% the S&P500. Some Historical BWA News: 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC – FOREIGN CURRENCIES ARE EXPECTED TO INCREASE 2018 SALES BY $405 MLN, DUE TO APPRECIATION OF EURO AND CHINESE YUAN; 23/04/2018 – BorgWarner’s VCT Technology with Mid-position Lock Helps Improve Fuel Economy for Hyundai’s Gamma Il Engine; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner Declares Quarterly Dividend; 23/04/2018 – BorgWarner’s VCT Technology with Mid-position Lock Helps Improve Fuel Economy for Hyundai’s Gamma II Engine; 25/04/2018 – BorgWarner Presents Broad Product Portfolio for Combustion, Hybrid and Electric Vehicles at Auto China 2018; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner Sees FY Sales $10.77B-$10.94B; 22/03/2018 – BORGWARNER INC BWA.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner Results Boosted by Favorable Forex Rates; 22/03/2018 – BORGWARNER INC BWA.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $40; 13/03/2018 – BorgWarner’s Latest Eco-Launch™ Stop/start Technology Delivers Quick, Smooth Restarts for Ford FWD Vehicles

Analysts await BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.86 earnings per share, down 14.00% or $0.14 from last year’s $1 per share. BWA’s profit will be $177.34M for 10.17 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual earnings per share reported by BorgWarner Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.00% negative EPS growth.

