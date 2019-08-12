Reinhart Partners Has Cut Stake in Universal Health (UHS) by $7.23 Million as Shares Rose; Chesley Taft & Associates Trimmed Its General Electric (GE) Stake by $430,920; Market Value Rose

Chesley Taft & Associates Llc decreased its stake in General Electric Corporation (GE) by 48.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chesley Taft & Associates Llc sold 47,880 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 51,505 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $515,000, down from 99,385 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates Llc who had been investing in General Electric Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $79.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.58% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $9.15. About 76.72 million shares traded or 49.11% up from the average. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – DEAL WITH GE IS EXPECTED TO GENERATE ABOUT $150M OF ANNUAL CASH TAX SAVINGS FOR NEXT 15 YEARS; 21/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – GE sells transportation unit for $11 bln; 20/04/2018 – GE profit tops estimates as cost-cutting kicks in; 03/05/2018 – Printing body parts in hospital shows 3D tech’s growing reach; 30/04/2018 – NIGERIA SIGNS DEAL WITH GE-LED GROUP TO START WORK ON RAILWAY; 20/04/2018 – General Electric: On Track to Exceed Cost Reduction Goal of $2B in 2018; 26/04/2018 – CFM says more than half of engines inspected after emergency directive; 27/03/2018 – VIETNAM’S VIETJET AVIATION AND GE CAPITAL AVIATION SERVICES SIGN $800 MLN CONTRACT FOR PURCHASING AND LEASING 6 AIRBUS A321NEO PLANES – VIETJET; 22/05/2018 – GE remains well short of a healthy balance sheet, and may need to cut its quarterly dividend payout, according to JP Morgan; 24/04/2018 – LOWE’S COMPANIES INC – GE LIGHTING WILL BECOME ONLY NATIONWIDE SUPPLIER TO LOWE’S U.S. CONSUMER RETAIL OUTLETS FOR LIGHT BULBS

Reinhart Partners Inc decreased its stake in Universal Health (UHS) by 29.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reinhart Partners Inc analyzed 54,360 shares as the company's stock rose 20.93% . The institutional investor held 128,808 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.23 million, down from 183,168 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc who had been investing in Universal Health for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $13.25B market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $146.94. About 379,125 shares traded. Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) has risen 20.73% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.73% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 27 investors sold UHS shares while 144 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 75.02 million shares or 8.95% less from 82.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Reinhart Partners Inc, which manages about $4.85 billion and $1.07 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Interpublic Group (NYSE:IPG) by 14,743 shares to 1.05 million shares, valued at $21.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Discovery Inc (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 235,906 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.01M shares, and has risen its stake in Encompass Health Corp Com.

More notable recent Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Universal Health Services Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Universal Health Services, Inc. (UHS) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Stocks – Google, Starbucks and T-Mobile Push S&P, Nasdaq to New Highs – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Medicare Update Puts Hospitals in Bulls’ Crosshairs – Yahoo Finance” published on April 24, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For July 25, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Analysts await Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.31 EPS, up 3.59% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.23 per share. UHS’s profit will be $208.22M for 15.90 P/E if the $2.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.76 actual EPS reported by Universal Health Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.30% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "The Key Takeaway From General Electric's Latest Presentation – Yahoo Finance" on August 07, 2019

Chesley Taft & Associates Llc, which manages about $1.37 billion and $1.20B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in J P Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 6,793 shares to 191,210 shares, valued at $19.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Core S&P Smallcap (IJR) by 52,722 shares in the quarter, for a total of 442,823 shares, and has risen its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc. (NYSE:PANW).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.