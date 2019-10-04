Reinhart Partners Has Boosted Stake in Cognizant Tech Solutns Cl A (CTSH) by $7.21 Million as Shares Declined; Carnegie Capital Asset Management Increases Holding in Adobe (ADBE)

Reinhart Partners Inc increased its stake in Cognizant Tech Solutns Cl A (CTSH) by 32.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reinhart Partners Inc bought 114,473 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 470,703 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $29.84 million, up from 356,230 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc who had been investing in Cognizant Tech Solutns Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $60.54. About 1.36 million shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 26/03/2018 – Cognizant Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT 1Q ADJ EPS $1.06, EST. $1.05; 22/03/2018 – Accenture has spent more than $3 billion over the last three, years nearly half of it in fiscal 2017 on some 70 acquisitions, to boost its digital and cloud services in order to compete better with Cognizant and IBM; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT SEES 2Q ADJ EPS AT LEAST $1.09, EST. $1.12; 27/03/2018 – Cognizant Named Adobe’s 2017 Delivery Quality Partner of the Year; 01/05/2018 – Cognizant Launches U.S. Foundation to Empower Digital Education and Skills Training Initiatives Across the United States; 15/05/2018 – STARBOARD EXITED FTNT, STC, TYPE, CTSH IN 1Q: 13F; 23/04/2018 – DJ Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTSH)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 222.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc bought 13,249 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 19,214 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.66 million, up from 5,965 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $131.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.75% or $4.76 during the last trading session, reaching $277.16. About 1.85M shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 16/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $260 FROM $251; 13/04/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – ADDITION OF RICKS EXPANDS ADOBE’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS FROM 10 TO 11 MEMBERS; 21/05/2018 – Adobe said it’s paying $1.68 billion for Magento Commerce; 15/03/2018 – Adobe Systems 2Q Adj EPS $1.55; 23/03/2018 – Branch Becomes Premier Level Partner in Adobe Exchange Partner Program to Drive Digital Experience and Measurement Innovations for Enterprise Marketers; 18/05/2018 – Document Management Software 2018: Global Procurement Market Intelligence Report – Top Five Players are Adobe, OpenText, Dropbox, HP, and Oracle – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 15/05/2018 – Adobe Accelerates Experience Design Growth With Starter Plan for Adobe XD; 19/03/2018 – Enel Sells Energy From New U.S. Wind Farm to Facebook and Adobe; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE: MACHINE LEARNING TO HELP CUSTOMERS COMPLY WITH EU’S GDPR; 25/04/2018 – Microsoft Dynamics 365 and Adobe Experience Cloud selected by 24 Hour Fitness to transform customer engagement

Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc, which manages about $792.00M and $1.54B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 17,250 shares to 67,094 shares, valued at $3.04M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Republic Svcs Inc (NYSE:RSG) by 4,080 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 60,486 shares, and cut its stake in Northrop Grumman Corp (NYSE:NOC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 39 investors sold ADBE shares while 372 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 379 raised stakes. 397.54 million shares or 0.08% less from 397.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bridgeway Cap Mgmt holds 0% or 800 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Trillium Asset Ltd Liability Corporation has 1.52% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 106,569 shares. Bkd Wealth Advsr Lc invested in 1,207 shares or 0.03% of the stock. The New York-based Pinebridge Invests Ltd Partnership has invested 0.15% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Pennsylvania-based Haverford Tru has invested 0% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). The Tennessee-based State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0.41% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Nomura Asset Management Ltd reported 1.9% stake. First Tru Limited Partnership owns 421,418 shares. Kelly Lawrence W Assocs Ca stated it has 0.02% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Cypress Cap Group accumulated 18,444 shares or 1.07% of the stock. Ithaka Gp Limited holds 4.02% or 89,916 shares. Asset Mgmt One Limited reported 277,795 shares or 0.4% of all its holdings. Moreover, Exane Derivatives has 0% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 192 shares. Moreover, Toronto Dominion Retail Bank has 0.04% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 349,974 shares. Smith Salley And Assocs has 0.06% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 1,370 shares.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $1.16 million activity.