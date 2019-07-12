Reinhart Partners Has Boosted Its Viad New (VVI) Holding; Family Management Increased By $821,760 Its United Technologies (UTX) Holding

Family Management Corp increased United Technologies Corp (UTX) stake by 33.31% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Family Management Corp acquired 6,420 shares as United Technologies Corp (UTX)’s stock rose 7.68%. The Family Management Corp holds 25,696 shares with $3.31M value, up from 19,276 last quarter. United Technologies Corp now has $115.47 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.20% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $132.91. About 1.33M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 7.20% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.77% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 22/05/2018 – UTX CEO:INVESTMENT CASE FOR DUAL-SOURCE ENGINE `MORE DIFFICULT’; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies Tops Estimates — Earnings Review; 17/04/2018 – UTC AEROSPACE SYSTEMS – ANNOUNCED 8-YEAR CONTRACT EXTENSION WITH QANTAS AIRLINES TO PROVIDE BR715 ENGINE NACELLE ASSET SUPPORT AND REPAIR SERVICES; 15/05/2018 – Bill Ackman reveals size of United Technologies stake; 17/05/2018 – IT — NASDAQ EXPANDS PTP SERVICES IN EUROPE, ADDS UTC TRACEABILITY REPORTING AND PTP SERVICES IN LONDON; 22/05/2018 – MAGELLAN AEROSPACE-SIGNED AGREEMENT WITH HAMILTON SUNDSTRAND, TO MAKE COMPLEX MAGNESIUM,ALUMINIUM CASTINGS FOR MILITARY,COMMERCIAL AEROSPACE PLATFORMS; 19/03/2018 – UTX CEO DETAILS FUTURE PLANS IN INTERVIEW; 16/03/2018 – UTX’S LEDUC: PRATT FIXING KNIFE-EDGE SEAL ISSUE IN GTF ENGINE; 26/03/2018 – Washington UTC: UTC names new assistant director of energy regulation; 19/03/2018 – UTX: CEO FOCUSED ON EXECUTING CO.’S PRIORITIES FOR YRS TO COME

Reinhart Partners Inc increased Viad Corp New (VVI) stake by 33.23% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Reinhart Partners Inc acquired 15,578 shares as Viad Corp New (VVI)’s stock rose 12.74%. The Reinhart Partners Inc holds 62,463 shares with $3.52M value, up from 46,885 last quarter. Viad Corp New now has $1.41B valuation. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $69.67. About 12,764 shares traded. Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) has risen 24.47% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.04% the S&P500. Some Historical VVI News: 30/05/2018 – Viad Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 26/04/2018 – VIAD CORP QTRLY ORGANIC REVENUE DECLINE PRIMARILY REFLECTS NEGATIVE SHOW ROTATION; 21/04/2018 – DJ Viad Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VVI); 17/05/2018 – Viad Corp Declares Quarterly Dividend; 26/04/2018 – VIAD CORP – EXPECT 2018 CONSOLIDATED REVENUE TO INCREASE AT A LOW SINGLE-DIGIT RATE FROM 2017 FULL YEAR REVENUE; 26/04/2018 – VIAD CORP VVI.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.73, REV VIEW $1.33 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – Viad 1Q Loss/Shr $9.40; 22/05/2018 – VIAD CORP-EFFECTIVE MAY 18, CO’S UNIT EXECUTED SECOND AMENDMENT TO CREDIT AGREEMENT AND REAFFIRMATION OF GUARANTIES TO ITS REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 26/04/2018 – VIAD CORP SEES 2018 INCOME PER SHARE BEFORE OTHER ITEMS$0.03; 10/04/2018 – GES Boosts Sponsorship Program with Launch of GES Sponsorship Strategy & Sales

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Beck Mack & Oliver Ltd invested 0.09% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0.29% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Sabal accumulated 0.06% or 5,385 shares. Crawford Investment Counsel reported 315,313 shares. Madison Investment reported 116,591 shares. Howard Cap owns 11,978 shares. Franklin Street Advisors Nc stated it has 1.4% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Charles Schwab Investment Advisory holds 0.63% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) or 2.89 million shares. Boston Prns invested 1.28% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Pershing Square Mgmt LP accumulated 5.82 million shares. Ronna Sue Cohen holds 359,101 shares. 43,266 were accumulated by Oakwood Capital Lc Ca. B Riley Wealth Mngmt has 0.1% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Carret Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.37% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Fdx Advsrs holds 0.08% or 14,381 shares.

Among 4 analysts covering United Technologies (NYSE:UTX), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. United Technologies had 9 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, April 24. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Monday, May 20 with “Overweight”. The rating was upgraded by Cowen & Co on Monday, June 24 to “Outperform”. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, February 22 by JP Morgan.

Family Management Corp decreased Pimco Dynmic Credit And Mrt (PCI) stake by 43,931 shares to 85,726 valued at $2.01M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Spdr Ser Tr stake by 35,473 shares and now owns 7,524 shares. Square Inc was reduced too.

More notable recent United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “United Technologies: Breaking Down the Breakup – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “United Technologies’ Best Company After the Breakup Will Be… – Yahoo Finance” published on June 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why the United Technologies-Raytheon Merger Could Mean Trouble for General Electric – Yahoo Finance” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Raytheon Stock Dips As Market Has Second Thoughts on UTC Merger of Equals – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Hedge Fund Managers Are Wrong About the United Technologies-Raytheon Merger – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 insider sales for $2.50 million activity. Another trade for 10,089 shares valued at $1.25M was made by Amato Elizabeth B on Thursday, February 14. 862 United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) shares with value of $104,916 were sold by Bailey Robert J.. Dumais Michael R had sold 9,620 shares worth $1.15M on Wednesday, January 30.

More notable recent Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Can You Imagine How Chuffed Viad’s (NYSE:VVI) Shareholders Feel About Its 182% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Viad Corp (VVI) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Moab Capital Partnersâ€™ Return, AUM, and Holdings (Part II) – Yahoo Finance” on June 30, 2019. More interesting news about Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Have Insiders Been Selling Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Keane Group, Inc. (FRAC) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.28, from 1.53 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 10 investors sold VVI shares while 41 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 17.94 million shares or 0.10% less from 17.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charles Schwab Invest Management Incorporated invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI). Hbk Investments Limited Partnership reported 8,800 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund has 13,716 shares. Prudential Financial has invested 0% in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI). Northern Trust holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) for 368,246 shares. Loomis Sayles & Co Limited Partnership reported 0.04% stake. Eaton Vance Mngmt stated it has 173,209 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys accumulated 16,781 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans invested in 0% or 15,534 shares. Lpl Financial Limited Liability invested in 8,769 shares. Blackrock Incorporated reported 3.04 million shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Pub Sector Pension Board invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI). Vanguard Inc has 1.30 million shares for 0% of their portfolio. Barclays Public Limited Company reported 0% of its portfolio in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI). Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund reported 7,878 shares stake.