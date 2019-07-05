Reinhart Partners Decreased Its Position in Carlisle Cos Com (CSL) as Shares Rose; Splunk (SPLK) Shareholder Glynn Capital Management Cut Position by $2.40 Million

Glynn Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Splunk Inc. (SPLK) by 10.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glynn Capital Management Llc sold 19,378 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% with the market. The hedge fund held 173,339 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.60M, down from 192,717 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glynn Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Splunk Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $130.31. About 699,392 shares traded. Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) has risen 20.43% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.00% the S&P500. Some Historical SPLK News: 24/05/2018 – Splunk 1Q Rev $311.6M; 24/05/2018 – Splunk Had Seen 2019 Revenue $1.625 Billion; 05/03/2018 – Splunk Named in the Leaders Category of the IDC MarketScape Asia/Pacific Big Data and Analytics Platform 2017 Vendor Analysis Report; 24/04/2018 – Splunk Customers Accelerate Business Value Through Artificial Intelligence; 01/05/2018 – Splunk Disrupts IT Infrastructure Monitoring With New Inexpensive Product to Keep Businesses Running; 24/05/2018 – SPLUNK SEES 2Q REV. $356M TO $358M, EST. $354.8M; 24/05/2018 – Splunk 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 7c; 09/04/2018 – Splunk Closes Acquisition Of Phantom; 10/04/2018 – Splunk Brings Industrial IoT Data to Life with Splunk Industrial Asset Intelligence; 24/05/2018 – Splunk 1Q Loss $118.5M

Reinhart Partners Inc decreased its stake in Carlisle Cos Inc Com (CSL) by 32.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reinhart Partners Inc sold 46,333 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 97,034 shares of the specialty chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.90M, down from 143,367 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc who had been investing in Carlisle Cos Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $139.15. About 108,172 shares traded. Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) has risen 28.67% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.24% the S&P500. Some Historical CSL News: 24/04/2018 – CARLISLE 1Q EPS FROM CONT OPS $0.92/SHR; 07/03/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS CARLISLE FOODSERVICE PRODUCTS, INC. TO RATING ‘B’; 24/04/2018 – Carlisle Companies Reports Record First Quarter 2018 Revenues; 20/03/2018 – CARLISLE COMPLETES SALE OF CARLISLE FOODSERVICE PRODUCTS; 13/03/2018 – TIMING: Carlisle Foodservice $320m TL, $75m DDTL Due March 15; 24/04/2018 – Carlisle Cos 1Q EPS $4.94; 31/03/2018 – News & Star (GB): Exclusive: Yahya Kirdi breaks his silence on the overseas investment saga at Carlisle United; 18/04/2018 – GM NAMES STEVE CARLISLE SR VP & PRESIDENT, CADILLAC; 24/04/2018 – Carlisle Cos 1Q Net $309.6M; 05/03/2018 LAUNCH: CARLISLE FOODSERVICE $320M 1L TL FOR LBO; MTG MARCH 7

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold CSL shares while 116 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 47.57 million shares or 6.91% less from 51.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Reinhart Prns invested in 1.11% or 97,034 shares. Raymond James & holds 0% of its portfolio in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) for 11,000 shares. First Advsr Limited Partnership holds 0.02% or 74,368 shares. Perritt Capital Management invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). Jpmorgan Chase Com invested in 0.05% or 1.98M shares. Natixis LP invested in 0.03% or 29,741 shares. Invesco Ltd reported 562,389 shares stake. Parametric Assoc Limited Liability Corporation holds 168,467 shares. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag owns 45,215 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Jfs Wealth Ltd Liability Com has 0.09% invested in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). Jefferies Group Llc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) for 15,697 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj accumulated 4,000 shares. Quantitative Mgmt Lc stated it has 20,835 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Moreover, Sterling Capital Management Limited Co has 0.01% invested in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) for 7,400 shares. Fmr Ltd stated it has 546,259 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Carlisle Companies to Acquire MicroConnex – Business Wire” on April 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Carlisle: Gains Only Beginning – Seeking Alpha” published on February 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Carlisle Companies: $93 A Share Looks Attractive – Seeking Alpha” on October 25, 2018. More interesting news about Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Research Report Identifies Alamos Gold, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Veracyte, Air Lease, Carlisle Companies, and Medidata Solutions with Renewed Outlook â€” Fundamental Analysis, Calculating Forward Movement – GlobeNewswire” published on March 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Tallgrass Energy, LP (TGE) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Reinhart Partners Inc, which manages about $4.85B and $1.07 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vistra Energy Corp Com by 247,035 shares to 998,897 shares, valued at $26.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Marcus & Millichap Inc Com (NYSE:MMI) by 33,053 shares in the quarter, for a total of 146,383 shares, and has risen its stake in Arconic Inc Com.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 insider sales for $6.57 million activity. Selbach Scott C sold 20,850 shares worth $2.50 million. Shares for $438,615 were sold by ROBERTS DAVID A on Thursday, February 14.

Analysts await Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $2.39 earnings per share, up 21.32% or $0.42 from last year’s $1.97 per share. CSL’s profit will be $136.50M for 14.56 P/E if the $2.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.41 actual earnings per share reported by Carlisle Companies Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 69.50% EPS growth.

Analysts await Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $-0.51 EPS, up 1.92% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.52 per share. After $-0.85 actual EPS reported by Splunk Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -40.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Splunk (SPLK) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates – Nasdaq” on November 29, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Splunk Stock Dropped 17.4% in May – Nasdaq” published on June 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Splunk Is a Victim of Its Own Success — For Now – Nasdaq” on May 28, 2019. More interesting news about Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Friday I Recommended IPOs: CrowdStrike, Zoom, Fastly, Revolve, Slack; What To Sell/Buy – Seeking Alpha” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Tableau Software, Alteryx, and Splunk Popped Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Since January 7, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 insider sales for $1.18 million activity. The insider Carges Mark T sold 2,105 shares worth $231,550.