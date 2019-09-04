Reinhart Partners Decreased By $771,154 Its Ebay Com (EBAY) Stake; Daruma Capital Management Has Cut Evercore (EVR) Stake By $10.03 Million

Daruma Capital Management Llc decreased Evercore Inc (EVR) stake by 36.14% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Daruma Capital Management Llc sold 111,454 shares as Evercore Inc (EVR)’s stock declined 8.87%. The Daruma Capital Management Llc holds 196,970 shares with $17.92M value, down from 308,424 last quarter. Evercore Inc now has $3.09 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.96% or $2.36 during the last trading session, reaching $77.4. About 495,896 shares traded or 32.29% up from the average. Evercore Inc. (NYSE:EVR) has declined 22.19% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.19% the S&P500. Some Historical EVR News: 28/03/2018 David’s Bridal in talks to tap Evercore for debt restructuring; 17/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Farm equipment and Pepperidge Farm earnings

Reinhart Partners Inc decreased Ebay Inc Com (EBAY) stake by 2.48% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Reinhart Partners Inc sold 20,842 shares as Ebay Inc Com (EBAY)’s stock rose 8.97%. The Reinhart Partners Inc holds 819,205 shares with $30.43 million value, down from 840,047 last quarter. Ebay Inc Com now has $33.33 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.37% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $39.74. About 5.51 million shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has risen 22.33% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.33% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 25/04/2018 – EBAY SEES 2Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 50C TO 52C, EST. 52C; 13/04/2018 – Recode: Walmart is in advanced talks to acquire Amazon’s India rival Flipkart – but it may have to strike a deal with eBay; 01/05/2018 – The Scottish Sun: EXCLUSIVE: eBay openly selling magnet tools shoplifters use to remove security tags from clothes for as; 25/04/2018 – EBay Sees 2Q EPS 33c-EPS 37c; 17/04/2018 – Business Std.in: Walmart, eBay fresh round of talks likely for $12 bn deal with Flipkart; 19/03/2018 – EBAY ISSUES AUGMENTED REALITY SOLUTION FOR CHOOSING USPS BOXES; 23/04/2018 – EBAY-PAYPAL FINALIZE NEW PAYMENTS PACT; 09/05/2018 – Last year, eBay had sold its operations in the country to Flipkart and took a minority stake in the company; 18/05/2018 – US companies from JPMorgan Chase to eBay have come under fire from shareholder groups for trying to neuter a campaign to strengthen investor oversight of management; 05/04/2018 – EBAY’S STUBHUB: SINGH CASSIDY SUCCEEDS SCOTT CUTLER

Daruma Capital Management Llc increased Cubic Corp (NYSE:CUB) stake by 58,114 shares to 540,859 valued at $30.42 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI) stake by 23,598 shares and now owns 1.06 million shares. Mobile Mini Inc (NASDAQ:MINI) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.87, from 0.62 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 20 investors sold EVR shares while 84 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 35.28 million shares or 0.21% more from 35.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold EBAY shares while 230 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 711.61 million shares or 3.89% less from 740.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.51 earnings per share, up 18.60% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.43 per share. EBAY’s profit will be $427.76 million for 19.48 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual earnings per share reported by eBay Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.56% negative EPS growth.

Reinhart Partners Inc increased Discovery Inc (NASDAQ:DISCA) stake by 235,906 shares to 1.01M valued at $27.19 million in 2019Q1. It also upped National Oilwell Varco Com (NYSE:NOV) stake by 26,311 shares and now owns 314,332 shares. Life Storage Inc Com was raised too.

Among 13 analysts covering Ebay (NASDAQ:EBAY), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 69% are positive. Ebay has $4900 highest and $34.5000 lowest target. $43.62’s average target is 9.76% above currents $39.74 stock price. Ebay had 18 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Wednesday, April 24. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, April 24 by UBS. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Thursday, July 18 report. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform” on Thursday, July 18. Robert W. Baird maintained eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) rating on Tuesday, March 12. Robert W. Baird has “Buy” rating and $40 target. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, July 18 by Canaccord Genuity. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight” on Monday, July 29. Morgan Stanley maintained eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) rating on Monday, July 15. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $3600 target. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Hold” rating and $4100 target in Wednesday, April 24 report. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Thursday, July 18 with “Buy”.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $232,736 activity. $232,736 worth of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) was bought by MURPHY MATTHEW J.

