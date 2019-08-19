Reinhart Partners Decreased By $527,022 Its Borg Warner (BWA) Holding; Church & Dwight Co Has 1.09 Sentiment

Reinhart Partners Inc decreased Borg Warner Inc (BWA) stake by 2.65% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Reinhart Partners Inc sold 13,869 shares as Borg Warner Inc (BWA)’s stock declined 7.92%. The Reinhart Partners Inc holds 510,473 shares with $19.61 million value, down from 524,342 last quarter. Borg Warner Inc now has $6.61 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.96% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $32. About 1.39 million shares traded. BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) has declined 17.03% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.03% the S&P500. Some Historical BWA News: 24/04/2018 – BorgWarner’s Highly Modular and Robust Ignition Coils Power Gasoline Engines; 11/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Hasbro, Realty Income, The Hartford Financial Services Grou; 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC – FOREIGN CURRENCIES ARE EXPECTED TO INCREASE 2018 SALES BY $405 MLN, DUE TO APPRECIATION OF EURO AND CHINESE YUAN; 30/04/2018 – BorgWarner Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 08/03/2018 – Grand Opening: BorgWarner Inaugurates Latest Turbocharger Production Facility in Thailand; 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC BWA.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $10.77 BLN TO $10.94 BLN; 13/03/2018 – BorgWarner’s Latest Eco-Launch™ Stop/start Technology Delivers Quick, Smooth Restarts for Ford FWD Vehicles; 23/04/2018 – BorgWarner’s VCT Technology with Mid-position Lock Helps Improve Fuel Economy for Hyundai’s Gamma II Engine; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner 1Q EPS $1.07; 18/05/2018 – 2018 Louis Schwitzer Award Recognizes Engineers on Track for Success

Church & Dwight Co Inc (CHD) investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.10, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 280 investment managers increased and opened new positions, while 257 sold and reduced their positions in Church & Dwight Co Inc. The investment managers in our database now possess: 197.67 million shares, down from 199.94 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Church & Dwight Co Inc in top ten positions decreased from 22 to 20 for a decrease of 2. Sold All: 42 Reduced: 215 Increased: 201 New Position: 79.

The stock increased 0.90% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $79.7. About 1.17M shares traded. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (CHD) has risen 36.44% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.44% the S&P500. Some Historical CHD News: 30/03/2018 – Church & Dwight Enters New Credit Pact; 23/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT RECOMMENDS SHAREHOLDERS REJECT TRC MINI-TENDER; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC CHD.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.27, REV VIEW $4.08 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 30/03/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC – ON MARCH 29, 2018, CO EXECUTED A CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – Church & Dwight Sees FY18 Sales Up 9%; 02/05/2018 – Church & Dwight Co., Inc. Declares 469th Regular Quarterly Dividend; 23/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT RECOMMENDS HOLDERS REJECT BELOW-MARKET; 30/03/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC – COMPANY HAS ABILITY TO INCREASE SIZE OF FACILITY BY UP TO AN ADDITIONAL $600 MLN; 19/03/2018 – church & dwight co., inc | trojan chain reaction natural rubber lat | K180104 | 03/14/2018 |; 19/04/2018 – Church & Dwight Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. develops, makes, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States. The company has market cap of $19.69 billion. The companyÂ’s Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, including baking soda, carpet and cat litter deodorizers, clumping cat litters, washing soda, fabric softeners, daily shower cleaners, cleaning products, dishwashing detergents and boosters, laundry and cleaning solutions, and bathroom cleaners, as well as powder, liquid, and unit dose laundry detergents; and personal care products, such as toothpastes and oral rinses, home pregnancy and ovulation test kits, deodorants and antiperspirants, toothbrushes, shampoos, dietary supplements, depilatories, lotions, creams, waxes, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and feminine hygiene products, as well as condoms, lubricants, and vibrating products. It has a 33.21 P/E ratio. The Company’s Consumer International segment sells personal care, household, and over-the-counter products in international markets comprising Canada, France, Australia, China, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and Brazil.

Reik & Co. Llc holds 36.9% of its portfolio in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. for 1.90 million shares. S&Co Inc owns 714,926 shares or 5.67% of their US portfolio. Moreover, M. Kraus & Co has 4.66% invested in the company for 111,981 shares. The Wisconsin-based Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc has invested 4.51% in the stock. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors, a California-based fund reported 98,380 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 38 investors sold BWA shares while 140 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 180.66 million shares or 2.33% less from 184.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Treasurer State Of Michigan owns 0.02% invested in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) for 59,896 shares. Cambridge Inv Rech Advsr Incorporated accumulated 5,970 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc has 0.03% invested in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) for 22.18M shares. Natixis reported 7,603 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Mgmt Ltd Company invested in 0.01% or 225,636 shares. Andra Ap holds 0.12% or 110,200 shares in its portfolio. Banque Pictet And Cie Sa owns 72,600 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Invs Ltd holds 0% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) or 8,689 shares. Schroder Investment Management Gru accumulated 1.49 million shares. Amer Gru reported 73,577 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Legal & General Gru Incorporated Public Ltd Company holds 1.34M shares. Panagora Asset holds 27,323 shares. Shine Advisory Service has invested 0.01% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). 241,522 were reported by Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans. Whittier Tru has 1,634 shares.

Analysts await BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.86 earnings per share, down 14.00% or $0.14 from last year’s $1 per share. BWA’s profit will be $177.59M for 9.30 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual earnings per share reported by BorgWarner Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.00% negative EPS growth.

Reinhart Partners Inc increased Trinet Group Inc Com (NYSE:TNET) stake by 73,755 shares to 164,535 valued at $9.83M in 2019Q1. It also upped 1St Source Corp Com (NASDAQ:SRCE) stake by 38,438 shares and now owns 119,829 shares. Discovery Inc (NASDAQ:DISCA) was raised too.