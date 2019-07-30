Reinhart Partners Decreased By $391,840 Its Citizens Finl Grp Com (CFG) Holding; Luxor Capital Group LP Upped By $46.39 Million Its Amazon Com (AMZN) Stake

Luxor Capital Group Lp increased Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) stake by 210.19% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Luxor Capital Group Lp acquired 26,063 shares as Amazon Com Inc (AMZN)’s stock rose 14.09%. The Luxor Capital Group Lp holds 38,463 shares with $68.49M value, up from 12,400 last quarter. Amazon Com Inc now has $946.01B valuation. The stock decreased 1.57% or $30.6 during the last trading session, reaching $1912.45. About 4.49M shares traded or 16.85% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 18/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos says Amazon has more than 100 million Prime members; 03/04/2018 – Trump jabs Amazon for a fourth time in a week, saying post office loses billions serving retailer; 30/05/2018 – Although Amazon has indisputably disrupted retail, Lake argued the business model is “almost the opposite” of Stitch Fix; 15/05/2018 – Not everything Jeff Bezos touches turns to gold. Watch his announcement of his ill-fated partnership with Sotheby’s; 30/04/2018 – Walmart’s UK merger deal is a ‘protection program’ against Amazon, expert says; 26/04/2018 – KIRO 7: Local bikini barista chain is subject of new Amazon Prime Video reality show, the story coming up; 09/05/2018 – SEARS AUTO CENTER TEAMS UP WITH AMAZON.COM; 03/04/2018 – Amazon Music Announces Immersive Programming Experience The Soundboard with Elton John; 03/04/2018 – GOLDMAN HIRES AMAZON’S ELKAN FOR ARTIFICIAL-INTELLIGENCE PUSH; 18/04/2018 – AMAZON’S BEZOS SAYS 2017 WAS BEST YEAR YET FOR HARDWARE SALES

Reinhart Partners Inc decreased Citizens Finl Grp Inc Com (CFG) stake by 1.47% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Reinhart Partners Inc sold 12,245 shares as Citizens Finl Grp Inc Com (CFG)’s stock declined 5.78%. The Reinhart Partners Inc holds 822,586 shares with $26.73 million value, down from 834,831 last quarter. Citizens Finl Grp Inc Com now has $17.19B valuation. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $37.53. About 3.51M shares traded. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) has declined 19.20% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.63% the S&P500. Some Historical CFG News: 16/05/2018 – Citizens Financial at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 27/04/2018 – Citizens Financial Svcs 1Q EPS $1.22; 31/05/2018 – Citizens Financial Group Acquisition of Franklin American Mortgage Expected to Close in 3Q; 20/04/2018 – Citizens Financial Group, Inc. Reports First Quarter Net Income of $388 Million and Diluted EPS of $0.78; 31/05/2018 – Citizens Financial Group Puchase Includes Mortgage Servicing Rights Portfolio Valued at $550M; 15/05/2018 – Citizens Strategic & Tactical Allocation Risk Portfolios Now Available Through Citizens Investment Services; 21/03/2018 – Citizens Financial Group Raises Prime Rate to 4.75%; 20/04/2018 – Citizens Financial Group 1Q Noninterest Income $371M; 24/05/2018 – Citizens Financial Group Announces Redemption of Subordinated Notes; 20/04/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.16%, EST. 3.14%

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Connecticut-based Tuttle Tactical Management has invested 2.55% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Consolidated Inv Gp Ltd, Colorado-based fund reported 1,250 shares. Reliant Invest Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 2.84% stake. Pettee Investors holds 0.41% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 368 shares. M&R Mgmt holds 2,739 shares or 1.22% of its portfolio. Research Global Investors accumulated 4.14M shares. Wealth Architects Ltd Company accumulated 2,789 shares. 103,786 were accumulated by Generation Invest Mgmt Llp. 1,532 were reported by Neville Rodie Shaw. Contour Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 1,394 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Arvest Fincl Bank Division invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Comgest Global Sas stated it has 0.19% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Ctc Limited Liability Co, a Illinois-based fund reported 221,203 shares. Farmers Communications reported 173 shares stake. Ogorek Anthony Joseph New York Adv reported 0.28% stake.

Luxor Capital Group Lp decreased Invesco Qqq Tr (Put) stake by 875,000 shares to 517,500 valued at $92.97M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLP) stake by 98,000 shares and now owns 102,000 shares. Alphabet Inc (Call) was reduced too.

Among 13 analysts covering Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Amazon.com had 22 analyst reports since February 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Evercore given on Monday, March 4. KeyBanc Capital Markets upgraded the shares of AMZN in report on Friday, March 15 to “Overweight” rating. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, June 21 report. DA Davidson maintained Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) rating on Thursday, March 21. DA Davidson has “Buy” rating and $2450 target. On Tuesday, March 26 the stock rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Buy”. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, February 28 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, February 1 by Deutsche Bank. The company was maintained on Monday, March 11 by UBS. As per Tuesday, March 19, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Buy” on Monday, March 18.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 41 investors sold CFG shares while 179 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 416.89 million shares or 3.37% less from 431.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Putnam Investments Limited Com accumulated 0.05% or 662,116 shares. Horan Capital Advisors Lc accumulated 1.39% or 67,432 shares. Raymond James Fincl Advisors accumulated 31,348 shares. Zwj Invest Counsel stated it has 1.02% of its portfolio in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Maltese Cap Ltd Llc reported 554,491 shares. Bartlett & Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Oakbrook Invs invested in 46,335 shares. Walleye Trading Limited Liability Com has 44,089 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Proshare Ltd stated it has 196,648 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Sageworth Com holds 1,531 shares. Greenleaf reported 0% in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Menta Capital invested in 0.21% or 15,152 shares. Utah Retirement reported 88,400 shares. Delta Cap Llc stated it has 93,070 shares or 1.95% of all its holdings. Da Davidson & Com holds 10,206 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Reinhart Partners Inc increased Discovery Inc (NASDAQ:DISCA) stake by 235,906 shares to 1.01 million valued at $27.19M in 2019Q1. It also upped 1St Source Corp Com (NASDAQ:SRCE) stake by 38,438 shares and now owns 119,829 shares. Dxc Technology Co Com was raised too.