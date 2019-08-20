Reinhart Partners Cut White Mtns Ins Grp LTD Com (WTM) Position as Shares Rose; Visa Cl A (V) Holder Forbes J M & Co Llp Lowered Its Position by $2.22 Million

Forbes J M & Co Llp decreased its stake in Visa Inc Cl A (V) by 14.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Forbes J M & Co Llp sold 14,227 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 83,312 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.01 million, down from 97,539 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Forbes J M & Co Llp who had been investing in Visa Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $402.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $179.64. About 2.32 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Reinhart Partners Inc decreased its stake in White Mtns Ins Grp Ltd Com (WTM) by 0.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reinhart Partners Inc sold 396 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.84% . The institutional investor held 39,849 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.88 million, down from 40,245 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc who had been investing in White Mtns Ins Grp Ltd Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $12.64 during the last trading session, reaching $1076.36. About 18,587 shares traded or 12.53% up from the average. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) has risen 18.76% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.76% the S&P500. Some Historical WTM News: 21/05/2018 – NSM INSURANCE GROUP – UK ARM, VANTAGE HOLDINGS, HAS ACQUIRED FRESH INSURANCE SERVICES GROUP LIMITED; 29/05/2018 – White Mountains Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – NSM Insurance Group Acquires Fresh Insurance; 02/04/2018 – White Mountains To Acquire Majority Stake In NSM Insurance Group; 02/04/2018 – White Mountains Insurance Sees Transaction Closing by End 2Q 201; 02/04/2018 – WHITE MOUNTAINS SAYS DEAL VALUES NSM AT ABOUT $388M; 02/04/2018 – WHITE MOUNTAINS TO BUY MAJORITY STAKE IN NSM INSURANCE GROUP; 19/03/2018 S&PGR Affrms White Mountains Ins Grp ‘BBB’ Rtg; Outlook Stable; 02/05/2018 – WHITE MOUNTAINS 1Q ADJ BOOK VALUE/SHR $903; 02/04/2018 – WHITE MOUNTAINS TO BUY 95% OF INTERESTS OF NSM FOR $368M

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $171,130 activity.

More notable recent Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Visa tones down 2019 adjusted EPS outlook – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Visa – Strong Steady Growth Driven By Technology – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Buy Visa: Great Total Return And A Cash Machine – Seeking Alpha” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Visa adds new capabilities to fight payment fraud – Seeking Alpha” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Visa: The Marathon Continues – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 EPS, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.20B for 31.41 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alta Management Ltd stated it has 2.47% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Kbc Grp Incorporated Nv, a Belgium-based fund reported 858,326 shares. Motley Fool Asset Limited Liability Company stated it has 34,345 shares. Family Tru accumulated 2.78% or 42,129 shares. 171,726 were reported by Psagot Inv House Limited. Tdam Usa Incorporated invested in 1.39% or 124,724 shares. Papp L Roy & Associate holds 4.44% or 158,159 shares in its portfolio. Bartlett And Llc has invested 0.03% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Tower Bridge Advisors reported 152,719 shares. Park Corp Oh invested in 0.94% or 106,911 shares. Hennessy Advisors owns 16,500 shares. M&R Capital holds 3.43% or 93,105 shares in its portfolio. 28,620 are held by First Bank. Wedgewood Invsts Pa reported 4,875 shares. Cryder Capital Prtn Llp holds 9.49% or 395,049 shares.

Reinhart Partners Inc, which manages about $4.85B and $1.07B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apache Corp (NYSE:APA) by 28,518 shares to 593,748 shares, valued at $20.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Michaels Stores Inc Com (NASDAQ:MIK) by 195,111 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.85M shares, and has risen its stake in Trinet Group Inc Com (NYSE:TNET).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 15 investors sold WTM shares while 65 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 2.69 million shares or 1.71% more from 2.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lee Danner And Bass has invested 0.47% in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM). Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.03% or 2,907 shares in its portfolio. Wells Fargo And Mn holds 0.02% or 65,205 shares in its portfolio. Comerica National Bank reported 652 shares. Proshare Advsrs Lc reported 0% stake. Kcm Advsr Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.03% or 518 shares. Nuance Limited Co stated it has 0.83% in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM). Barclays Public Limited Liability Co owns 0% invested in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) for 5,554 shares. Brandes Invest Prns Limited Partnership holds 0.02% or 1,063 shares in its portfolio. Fuller Thaler Asset Management Inc holds 79,007 shares. Trustmark Financial Bank Trust Department accumulated 3 shares. River Road Asset Mgmt Ltd Company holds 1.36% or 65,749 shares in its portfolio. 6,242 are owned by State Common Retirement Fund. Brown Advisory reported 4,095 shares stake. Avalon Advsrs Limited Liability Company holds 3,975 shares.

More notable recent White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “White Mountains Insurance — a Baby Berkshire or Something Else? – The Motley Fool” on June 19, 2018, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Noblr, the New Car Insurance Company, Launches in Colorado – PRNewswire” published on June 20, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “White Mountains Makes Minority Investment in Noblr, Inc. – PRNewswire” on January 07, 2019. More interesting news about White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Stocks That Set New 52-Week Highs Thursday – Benzinga” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Forget Penny Stocks: Your Money Is Better Off in These 3 Companies – The Motley Fool” with publication date: March 21, 2018.

Since March 26, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $459,223 activity.