Reinhart Partners Cut Its Dorman Products Com (DORM) Position as Market Value Declined; Nea Management Company Holding in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUPH) Has Increased by $2.19 Million

Reinhart Partners Inc decreased its stake in Dorman Products Inc Com (DORM) by 11.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reinhart Partners Inc analyzed 4,936 shares as the company's stock declined 14.10% . The institutional investor held 38,374 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.38M, down from 43,310 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc who had been investing in Dorman Products Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $2.30B market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $70.27. About 91,045 shares traded. Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) has declined 2.44% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.44% the S&P500.

Nea Management Company Llc increased its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (AUPH) by 7.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nea Management Company Llc bought 364,200 shares as the company's stock rose 4.43% . The institutional investor held 5.17 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.62M, up from 4.81M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nea Management Company Llc who had been investing in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $520.22M market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $5.71. About 122,958 shares traded. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) has risen 19.77% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.77% the S&P500.

Reinhart Partners Inc, which manages about $4.85B and $1.07B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Discovery Inc (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 235,906 shares to 1.01 million shares, valued at $27.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc Com (NYSE:ZAYO) by 53,041 shares in the quarter, for a total of 972,406 shares, and has risen its stake in Eqt Corporation (NYSE:EQT).