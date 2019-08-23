Reinhart Partners Cut Its Carlisle Cos Com (CSL) Position; Redmile Group Increased Its Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Position

Reinhart Partners Inc decreased Carlisle Cos Inc Com (CSL) stake by 32.32% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Reinhart Partners Inc sold 46,333 shares as Carlisle Cos Inc Com (CSL)’s stock rose 2.90%. The Reinhart Partners Inc holds 97,034 shares with $11.90M value, down from 143,367 last quarter. Carlisle Cos Inc Com now has $7.97 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $140.87. About 215,260 shares traded. Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) has risen 18.57% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.57% the S&P500. Some Historical CSL News: 15/03/2018 – TIMING: Carlisle Foodservice $332.5m 1L TL, $75m DDTL Due 5pm ET; 24/04/2018 – Carlisle Cos 1Q EPS $4.94; 08/05/2018 – Local Wendy’s General Managers Receive National Recognition; 24/04/2018 – Carlisle Cos Sees Full Yr Tax Rate in the 25-27% Range; 05/05/2018 – Carlisle Companies Announces Director and Officer Changes; 24/04/2018 – Carlisle Cos 1Q Cont Ops EPS 92c; 20/03/2018 – Carlisle Companies Incorporated Completes Sale of Carlisle FoodService Products; 24/04/2018 – Carlisle Cos 1Q Net $309.6M; 13/03/2018 – TIMING: Carlisle Foodservice $320m TL, $75m DDTL Due March 15; 18/04/2018 – GM NAMES STEVE CARLISLE SR VP & PRESIDENT, CADILLAC

Redmile Group Llc increased Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) stake by 15.06% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Redmile Group Llc acquired 17,390 shares as Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH)’s stock rose 7.36%. The Redmile Group Llc holds 132,890 shares with $32.86 million value, up from 115,500 last quarter. Unitedhealth Group Inc now has $220.75B valuation. The stock decreased 3.08% or $7.41 during the last trading session, reaching $232.94. About 4.41M shares traded or 22.68% up from the average. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 24/05/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Establishes Long-term Strategic Partnership with LabCorp; 16/05/2018 – United Healthcare Steve Nelson To Keynote Second Annual Medicare Advantage Summit; 28/03/2018 – CNBC EXCLUSIVE: CNBC TRANSCRIPT: UNITEDHEALTH GROUP CEO DAVID WICHMANN SITS DOWN WITH CNBC’S JIM CRAMER ON “MAD MONEY” TONIGHT; 29/05/2018 – Molina Healthcare Elects Richard Zoretic to Board of Directors; 17/04/2018 – Health insurer UnitedHealth’s quarterly profit rises 30.6 pct; 27/03/2018 – UnitedHealthcare’s Amil Receives Award for Improving Health Care Outcomes in Brazil; 23/04/2018 – Lyfebulb and UnitedHealth Group Announce an Innovation Challenge for Patient Entrepreneurs with Inflammatory Bowel Disease; 18/05/2018 – UnitedHealth Group Supporting People Affected by Mass Shooting at Santa Fe High School; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH CFO EXPECTS 2018 MEDICARE CARE RATIO OF 81.5 PERCENT PLUS OR MINUS 50 BASIS POINTS; 24/05/2018 – UnitedHealth: Quest Will Be In Network for All UnitedHealth Plan Participants Starting Jan. 1, 2019

Redmile Group Llc decreased Deciphera Pharmaceuticals In stake by 24,527 shares to 1.63 million valued at $37.80M in 2019Q1.

Among 5 analysts covering UnitedHealth (NYSE:UNH), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. UnitedHealth has $310 highest and $23800 lowest target. $271.33’s average target is 16.48% above currents $232.94 stock price. UnitedHealth had 14 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Raymond James maintained UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) rating on Wednesday, April 17. Raymond James has “Strong Buy” rating and $265 target. As per Wednesday, April 17, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. Citigroup maintained UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) rating on Wednesday, April 17. Citigroup has “Neutral” rating and $247 target. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Wednesday, April 17 by Barclays Capital. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Friday, July 12 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 12 by Cantor Fitzgerald.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $6.14 million activity. On Friday, May 3 the insider WICHMANN DAVID S bought $4.64M. Shares for $1.50 million were bought by MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III on Wednesday, May 1.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oppenheimer And Communications invested in 65,135 shares. Schmidt P J Invest Mngmt accumulated 2.16% or 29,851 shares. Brookstone Capital Management accumulated 4,425 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Whalerock Point Prtnrs Ltd Liability Com holds 0.96% or 5,946 shares. Kepos Cap Lp has invested 0.19% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Retirement System Of Alabama holds 0.95% or 791,103 shares. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Mngmt Ltd Company owns 0.75% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 6,629 shares. Bancorp Pictet & Cie (Asia) Limited holds 10,289 shares. Mark Sheptoff Fincl Planning Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 37,574 shares or 6.69% of its portfolio. Schnieders Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Co reported 1.43% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Pictet Comml Bank has 19,860 shares for 2.15% of their portfolio. Dupont Cap invested in 0.89% or 157,255 shares. Goelzer accumulated 0.38% or 16,191 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Inc Md holds 1.37% or 37.66 million shares in its portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 56,097 shares.

Reinhart Partners Inc increased Unifirst Corp Mass Com (NYSE:UNF) stake by 4,182 shares to 14,096 valued at $2.16M in 2019Q1. It also upped Vector Group Ltd Com (NYSE:VGR) stake by 102,664 shares and now owns 213,721 shares. Ugi Corp (NYSE:UGI) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold CSL shares while 116 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 47.57 million shares or 6.91% less from 51.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Elk Creek Prns Limited Liability holds 38,444 shares. Tocqueville Asset Lp reported 0.03% stake. Verition Fund Mgmt Ltd reported 6,546 shares. Globeflex Cap Limited Partnership holds 12,944 shares. Cibc Asset Mgmt Inc invested in 0% or 2,281 shares. Oppenheimer Asset holds 0.04% in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) or 13,950 shares. Quantitative Investment Management Lc stated it has 20,835 shares. Reinhart holds 97,034 shares or 1.11% of its portfolio. 57 are held by Synovus Finance Corp. Canandaigua Bancshares & Com holds 0.08% in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) or 3,447 shares. Secor Capital Lp reported 3,648 shares. Jump Trading Ltd holds 0.09% or 2,347 shares in its portfolio. 252,434 were accumulated by Goldman Sachs Gru. Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd invested 0.04% in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). D E Shaw & has 140,645 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.32 EPS, up 38.10% or $0.64 from last year’s $1.68 per share. CSL’s profit will be $131.32M for 15.18 P/E if the $2.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.62 actual EPS reported by Carlisle Companies Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.45% negative EPS growth.

Among 4 analysts covering Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Carlisle Companies has $15000 highest and $13500 lowest target. $143.25’s average target is 1.69% above currents $140.87 stock price. Carlisle Companies had 4 analyst reports since April 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Buckingham Research downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Monday, July 8 report. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Oppenheimer on Friday, April 5. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, April 24. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird on Wednesday, April 24 with “Outperform”.