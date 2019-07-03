Reinhart Partners Cut Its Borg Warner (BWA) Stake; Extreme Networks (EXTR) Has 1.27 Sentiment

Extreme Networks Inc (EXTR) investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.18, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 84 hedge funds increased and opened new positions, while 66 reduced and sold their stock positions in Extreme Networks Inc. The hedge funds in our database now have: 91.87 million shares, up from 86.93 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Extreme Networks Inc in top ten positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 9 Reduced: 57 Increased: 58 New Position: 26.

Reinhart Partners Inc decreased Borg Warner Inc (BWA) stake by 2.65% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Reinhart Partners Inc sold 13,869 shares as Borg Warner Inc (BWA)’s stock declined 8.40%. The Reinhart Partners Inc holds 510,473 shares with $19.61M value, down from 524,342 last quarter. Borg Warner Inc now has $8.34 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.05% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $41.09. About 1.59 million shares traded. BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) has declined 27.44% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.87% the S&P500. Some Historical BWA News: 24/04/2018 – BorgWarner’s Highly Modular and Robust Ignition Coils Power Gasoline Engines; 08/03/2018 – Grand Opening: BorgWarner Inaugurates Latest Turbocharger Production Facility in Thailand; 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC – 2018 NET EARNINGS ARE NOW EXPECTED TO BE WITHIN A RANGE OF $4.30 TO $4.40; 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC – FOREIGN CURRENCIES ARE EXPECTED TO INCREASE 2018 SALES BY $405 MLN, DUE TO APPRECIATION OF EURO AND CHINESE YUAN; 27/05/2018 – 2018 Indianapolis 500 Winner Will Power Presented with Borg-Warner Trophy™; 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC – REAFFIRMED ITS 2018 FULL YEAR ORGANIC GROWTH GUIDANCE; 02/05/2018 – BorgWarner Chief Legal Officer John J. Gasparovic Retires; 30/04/2018 – BorgWarner Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 18/05/2018 – 2018 Louis Schwitzer Award Recognizes Engineers on Track for Success; 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC BWA.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.37, REV VIEW $10.71 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Paradigm Capital Management Inc Ny holds 4.43% of its portfolio in Extreme Networks, Inc. for 6.74 million shares. Springowl Associates Llc owns 200,796 shares or 2.02% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Mirador Capital Partners Lp has 1.51% invested in the company for 371,819 shares. The Arkansas-based Horrell Capital Management Inc. has invested 1.15% in the stock. Ironwood Investment Management Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 156,812 shares.

Analysts await Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $-0.02 earnings per share, down 113.33% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.15 per share. After $0.01 actual earnings per share reported by Extreme Networks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -300.00% negative EPS growth.

The stock decreased 1.21% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $6.51. About 601,205 shares traded. Extreme Networks, Inc. (EXTR) has declined 23.62% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical EXTR News: 08/05/2018 – Extreme Networks 3Q Adj EPS 16c; 01/05/2018 – Extreme Networks Presenting at Cowen Conference May 31; 08/05/2018 – Extreme Networks on Track to Grow 2019 Rev 3 to 5% in Combined Portfolio as Compared to 2H 2018 Run-rate; 23/04/2018 – DJ Extreme Networks Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EXTR); 30/03/2018 – Robbins Arroyo LLP Announces that Extreme Networks, Inc. (EXTR) Securities Class Action Survives Motion to Dismiss; 08/05/2018 – Extreme Networks 3Q Rev $262M; 09/03/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind EOG Resources, Alteryx, Synthetic Biologics, Extreme Networks, Knight-Swift Transp; 08/05/2018 – EXTREME NETWORKS 3Q ADJ EPS 16C, EST. 21C; 08/05/2018 – EXTREME NETWORKS SEES 4Q ADJ EPS 16C TO 23C, EST. 29C; 27/04/2018 – Extreme Networks Announces Upcoming Financial Conference Schedule

More notable recent Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: EXTR, MSFT, SSB – Nasdaq” on June 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Should Investors Feel About Extreme Networks, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:EXTR) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 06/26/2019: HIVE,EXTR,MU,SNX,BB,BB.TO – Nasdaq” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Higher; BlackBerry Reports Strong Q1 Results – Nasdaq” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Mid-Day Market Update: Crude Oil Up 2.9%; Gemphire Therapeutics Shares Plummet – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Extreme Networks, Inc. provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise clients worldwide. The company has market cap of $773.10 million. The firm designs, develops, and makes wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls. It currently has negative earnings. It offers edge/access Ethernet switching systems that delivers Ethernet connectivity for edge of the network; aggregation/core Ethernet switching systems for aggregation, top-of-rack, and campus core environments; data center switching systems for enterprises and cloud data centers; and wireless access point products, as well as distributed Wi-Fi networks.

Analysts await BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.02 EPS, down 13.56% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.18 per share. BWA’s profit will be $207.08 million for 10.07 P/E if the $1.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual EPS reported by BorgWarner Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.00% EPS growth.

Among 5 analysts covering BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. BorgWarner had 10 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, June 28 by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Hold” rating by Citigroup on Thursday, March 7. The company was maintained on Friday, February 15 by Robert W. Baird.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 38 investors sold BWA shares while 140 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 180.66 million shares or 2.33% less from 184.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Psagot Investment House reported 18,980 shares. Lpl Limited Com reported 14,545 shares. Advisor Prns Ltd invested 0.06% of its portfolio in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Ww Asset Mgmt reported 14,761 shares. Cornercap Inv Counsel Inc, a Georgia-based fund reported 7,352 shares. 114,710 were reported by Cwh Cap Incorporated. James Investment Rech has invested 0.1% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). 760 are owned by Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Llp Ma. Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio holds 0.02% or 100,625 shares in its portfolio. Ing Groep Nv accumulated 8,435 shares. Moreover, Guyasuta Invest Advisors has 0.03% invested in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) for 8,000 shares. Brinker Cap owns 7,588 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Comml Bank Of America De reported 0.01% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Triangle Wealth Mgmt invested in 0.62% or 30,693 shares. Ameriprise Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) for 818,568 shares.