Reinhart Partners Cut Its Astronics Com (ATRO) Stake by $2.28 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Mondelez International (MDLZ) Shareholder Schafer Cullen Capital Management Has Trimmed Stake by $866,430

Reinhart Partners Inc decreased its stake in Astronics Corp Com (ATRO) by 34.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reinhart Partners Inc sold 56,910 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.70% . The institutional investor held 107,218 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.31 million, down from 164,128 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc who had been investing in Astronics Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.05B market cap company. The stock increased 2.41% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $31.92. About 221,748 shares traded. Astronics Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRO) has risen 10.98% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.98% the S&P500. Some Historical ATRO News: 09/05/2018 – ASTRONICS CORP – ENDED FIRST QUARTER WITH BACKLOG OF $398.6 MILLION; 15/05/2018 – Astronics Connectivity Systems and Certification Receives STCs for EmPower® lnstalled in the Flight Deck; 09/04/2018 – Astronics Advanced Electronic Systems Introduces New USB Type-C In-Seat Power System; 28/03/2018 – Astronics Advanced Electronic Systems Certifies and Delivers New UltraLite In-Seat Power System; 09/05/2018 – ASTRONICS CORP ATRO.O FY2018 REV VIEW $779.0 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/05/2018 – Astronics Ballard Technology’s webFB® Selected by Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA for Fleet Data Acquisition; 15/05/2018 – Astronics Connectivity Systems and Certification Receives STCs for EmPower® Installed in the Flight Deck; 16/05/2018 – Astronics May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 35th Straight Drop; 02/04/2018 – Astronics Advanced Electronic Systems Awarded Aircraft Power Contracts with Multiple Asia-Pacific Airlines; 09/05/2018 – ASTRONICS 1Q EPS 11C, EST. 36C

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Mondelez International Inc. (MDLZ) by 10.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc sold 16,045 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The hedge fund held 142,453 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.77M, down from 158,498 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Mondelez International Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $78.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $54.11. About 5.02M shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 06/05/2018 – MONDELEZ INTL TO BUY TATE’S BAKE SHOP; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ CEO DIRK VAN DE PUT SPEAKS ON CALL; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ SEES FY ADJ. OPER MARGIN +17%; 29/03/2018 – Mondelēz International Appoints Martin Renaud as Global Chief Marketing Officer; 15/05/2018 – TUDOR ADDED OA, VR, XL, SBUX, MDLZ IN 1Q: 13F; 27/04/2018 – Mondelez Names Paulette Alviti as Human Resources Chief; 02/04/2018 – MONDELEZ OFFERS TO BUY UP TO $1B OF NOTES; 11/04/2018 – MONDELEZ: SUSTAINABLY SOURCED COCOA 35% OF GLOBAL NEEDS; 10/04/2018 – J&J Snack Foods Unveils New SOUR PATCH KIDS® Flavored Ice Pops; 07/05/2018 – MONDELEZ – ISSUED $2.5 BLN IN FIXED RATE NOTES DUE 2020 , FIXED RATE NOTES DUE 2023 , FIXED RATE NOTES DUE 2028 AND FIXED RATE NOTES DUE 2048

Analysts await Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.62 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.62 per share. MDLZ’s profit will be $894.14M for 21.82 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by Mondelez International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.77% EPS growth.

Analysts await Astronics Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRO) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.35 earnings per share, down 32.69% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.52 per share. ATRO’s profit will be $11.47M for 22.80 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.19 actual earnings per share reported by Astronics Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 84.21% EPS growth.

