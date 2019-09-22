Reinhart Partners Continues to Hold Holding in Amerco Com (UHAL); Cabot Wealth Management Has Raised Its Stake in Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc (GWPH) as Stock Value Declined

Reinhart Partners Inc increased its stake in Amerco Com (UHAL) by 3.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reinhart Partners Inc bought 3,252 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.77% . The institutional investor held 96,253 shares of the rental and leasing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $36.44 million, up from 93,001 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc who had been investing in Amerco Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $5.49 during the last trading session, reaching $389.13. About 84,082 shares traded or 54.95% up from the average. AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) has risen 4.69% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.69% the S&P500. Some Historical UHAL News: 05/03/2018 Northeast Flooding: U-Haul Offers 30 Days Free Self-Storage to Cyclone Victims; 11/04/2018 – U-Haul to Showcase Company’s Newest Self-Storage Facility in Waco; 22/05/2018 – U-Haul at Lee Road Closing after 41 Years; 30/05/2018 – AMERCO 4Q REV. $757.6M; 12/03/2018 – AMERCO DECLARES 50C/SHRS SPECIAL CASH DIV; 20/04/2018 – DJ AMERCO, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UHAL); 23/03/2018 – U-Haul Announces Plans for Sprawling Eagles Landing Warehouse; 12/03/2018 – AMERCO Announces Special Cash Dividend of 50c/Shr; 30/03/2018 – U-Haul Reveals Plans for Former Hardie-Tynes Co. in Birmingham; 30/04/2018 – Growing Joplin: U-Haul Adding New Self-Storage, Jobs with Warehouse Acquisition

Cabot Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc (GWPH) by 34.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cabot Wealth Management Inc bought 5,317 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.22% . The institutional investor held 20,865 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.60 million, up from 15,548 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.44% or $5.99 during the last trading session, reaching $128.92. About 1.05M shares traded or 130.82% up from the average. GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) has risen 21.75% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.75% the S&P500. Some Historical GWPH News: 13/03/2018 – GW Pharmaceuticals Announces Receipt of Notices of Allowance by the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for Five New Epidiolex® (cannabidiol) Patents; 24/05/2018 – lsodiol International Inc. Announces Letter of Intent to Supply 99.5%+ Cannabidiol lsolate to Sundial; 19/04/2018 – FDA Advisory Panel Backs GW Pharmaceuticals’ Proposed Drug for Epilepsy; 12/04/2018 – ADRs End Higher; GW Pharmaceuticals, Infosys and ArcelorMittal Trade Actively; 13/04/2018 – ADRs End Lower; GW Pharmaceuticals, Tata Motors and Infosys Trade Actively; 19/04/2018 – GW PHARMACEUTICALS TO RESUME TRADING AT 1:15 P.M; 16/03/2018 – HQGE Unveils Extensive Cannabidiol (CBD Oil) Database, Teams with Hemp, Inc. to Produce and Distribute High-Quality Customizable CBD Extractions; 13/03/2018 – NULL GW PHARMACEUTICALS ANNOUNCES RECEIPT OF NOTICES OF ALLOWANCE BY THE UNITED STATES PATENT AND TRADEMARK OFFICE (USPTO) FOR FIVE NEW EPIDIOLEX® (CANNABIDIOL) PATENTS; 19/04/2018 – GW PHARMACEUTICALS PLC – PDUFA GOAL DATE FOR COMPLETION OF NDA REVIEW OF THE CANNABIDIOL ORAL SOLUTION EPIDIOLEX IS JUNE 27, 2018; 17/04/2018 – ADRs End Higher; GW Pharmaceuticals Trades Actively

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.29 in 2019Q1.

Reinhart Partners Inc, which manages about $4.85B and $1.13 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne Hld Com by 456,295 shares to 246,587 shares, valued at $11.04M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Cabot Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $552.75M and $474.10M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1,499 shares to 36,584 shares, valued at $7.61M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.