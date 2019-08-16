Reinhart Partners Boosted Stake in Ugi (UGI) as Market Value Declined; Segall Bryant & Hamill Has Decreased Holding in Dorman Products (DORM) as Market Valuation Declined

Reinhart Partners Inc increased its stake in Ugi Corp (UGI) by 43.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reinhart Partners Inc bought 126,234 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.51% . The institutional investor held 413,357 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.91M, up from 287,123 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc who had been investing in Ugi Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $46.55. About 1.71M shares traded or 44.21% up from the average. UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) has declined 2.65% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.65% the S&P500. Some Historical UGI News: 22/05/2018 – UGI ENERGY SERVICES – NEW MARCELLUS SHALE DEVELOPMENT PROJECT SUPPORTED BY LONG-TERM AGREEMENT & WILL REQUIRE TOTAL CAPITAL INVESTMENT OF $50 MLN; 02/05/2018 – UGI 2Q REV. $2.81B; 24/04/2018 – UGI RAISES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND TO 26C/SHR FROM 25C/SHR; 17/05/2018 – GlobalFit Elects Karen Heisler To Board Of Directors; 22/05/2018 – UGI: Deliveries Will Begin in Fall 2018 With Balance of Capacity Available in Fall 2019; 22/05/2018 – UGI Energy Services Announces New Marcellus Shale Development Gas Project; 02/05/2018 – UGI 2Q EPS $1.57; 10/04/2018 – AmeriGas Partners, L.P. to Hold 2QFY18 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast on Thursday, May 3; 21/05/2018 – U.S. Northeast Primed for $2.6 Billion in Natural Gas Pipeline Projects this Year, an Industrial Info News Alert; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: UGI May Benefit, Industry Posts 5th Straight Gain

Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc decreased its stake in Dorman Products Inc (DORM) by 20.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc sold 30,029 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.10% . The hedge fund held 117,364 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.34M, down from 147,393 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc who had been investing in Dorman Products Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.27% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $72.9. About 207,042 shares traded or 13.90% up from the average. Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) has declined 2.44% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical DORM News: 01/05/2018 – Dorman Products 1Q Adj EPS 96c; 13/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Dorman Products, Arch Capital Group, Acacia Communications,; 14/05/2018 – Epoch Investment Partners Buys 1.4% Position in Dorman Products; 11/05/2018 – Brian Dorman: #Breaking: Sheriff’s deputies in #Palmdale are also responding to reports of an active shooter at Manzanita; 09/04/2018 – Brian Dorman: #Breaking: The #FBI raided the office of President Trump’s personal lawyer, seizing records on many topics,; 01/05/2018 – Dorman Products Sees 2018 Adj EPS $4.10-Adj EPS $4.32; 12/03/2018 Dorman Products Trading Activity Jumps to Five Times Average; 23/03/2018 – Tennessee DOL: Governor Haslam, Commissioner Rolfe Announce Dorman Products to Expand in Portland; 01/05/2018 – Dorman Products 1Q Rev $227.3M; 13/03/2018 – Dorman Products Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.16, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 17 investors sold DORM shares while 69 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 25.64 million shares or 4.24% less from 26.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shaker Invests Ltd Co Oh invested in 6,600 shares. Gemmer Asset Mgmt accumulated 57 shares. Texas-based Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership has invested 0.03% in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM). Piedmont Investment Incorporated accumulated 7,242 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Cwm Ltd Llc, Nebraska-based fund reported 3 shares. Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio accumulated 117,192 shares. First Bankshares Of Omaha stated it has 0.27% in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM). Citigroup stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM). Reinhart Prns Inc holds 0.32% or 38,374 shares. Mason Street Advsrs Limited Liability reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM). 2,619 were reported by Bb&T Securities Limited Liability Corp. Camarda Fincl Advsr Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.01% or 40 shares. Northern Corp invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM). Arrowstreet Cap LP owns 7,600 shares. California-based Lpl Lc has invested 0% in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM).

Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc, which manages about $9.47B and $6.44 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chembio Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:CEMI) by 91,151 shares to 439,778 shares, valued at $2.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ares Management Corporation by 677,401 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.18M shares, and has risen its stake in Jack In The Box Inc Com (NASDAQ:JACK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 26 investors sold UGI shares while 120 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 134.04 million shares or 1.82% less from 136.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Susquehanna International Group Inc Llp accumulated 5,592 shares. Chesley Taft And Limited Liability has invested 0.04% in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI). Diamond Hill holds 1.88 million shares or 0.57% of its portfolio. Moreover, Wedge Capital Mgmt L LP Nc has 0.92% invested in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) for 1.46M shares. New England Private Wealth Advsr Limited Com holds 0.09% or 6,071 shares in its portfolio. Clearbridge Investments Limited Liability Co holds 0% or 600 shares. Gideon Capital Advsrs invested in 11,275 shares. Macquarie Ltd, Australia-based fund reported 5,700 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Insur Company invested in 18,341 shares or 0.15% of the stock. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 19,609 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Bragg Advisors holds 0.63% or 87,061 shares in its portfolio. Axa, France-based fund reported 155,400 shares. Copeland Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Co invested in 52,729 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv holds 0.11% of its portfolio in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) for 559,581 shares. Raymond James Fin Svcs Advsrs Inc holds 0.01% or 65,286 shares.

Reinhart Partners Inc, which manages about $4.85 billion and $1.07B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp Com (NASDAQ:FITB) by 27,425 shares to 562,526 shares, valued at $14.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in White Mtns Ins Grp Ltd Com (NYSE:WTM) by 396 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39,849 shares, and cut its stake in Borg Warner Inc (NYSE:BWA).

