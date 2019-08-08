Reinhart Partners Boosted Its Position in Ingredion Com (INGR) by $1.16 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Axa Has Cut Ultimate Software Group (ULTI) Stake as Stock Were Volatile

Axa decreased its stake in Ultimate Software Group Inc (ULTI) by 91.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Axa sold 111,046 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 10,945 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.61M, down from 121,991 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Axa who had been investing in Ultimate Software Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. It closed at $0 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 8, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTI News: 22/03/2018 – Ultimate Software VP of HR Wins Excellence Award; 12/04/2018 – Los Angeles Dodgers Enlists Ultimate Software’s UltiPro to Help Resolve Complex Payroll, HR Challenges; 04/05/2018 – Ultimate Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 08/03/2018 – Ultimate Software Named to Canada’s 50 Best Workplaces for Women List; 13/03/2018 – Ultimate Software Brings Mercer l Sirota Employee Engagement Benchmarking to UltiPro Customers; 01/05/2018 – Ultimate Software Group: Felicia Alvaro to Succeed as New CFO; 08/05/2018 – Ultimate Software Announces Presentations at American Payroll Association’s 36th Annual Congress; 05/04/2018 – Am Law 200 Firm Uses UltiPro to Underscore Commitment to Diversity; 01/05/2018 – Ultimate Announces CFO Succession Plan:; 01/05/2018 – Ultimate Software Group 1Q EPS 67c

Reinhart Partners Inc increased its stake in Ingredion Inc Com (INGR) by 4.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reinhart Partners Inc bought 12,305 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.16% . The institutional investor held 287,749 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.25M, up from 275,444 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc who had been investing in Ingredion Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $77.48. About 348,534 shares traded. Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) has declined 22.43% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.43% the S&P500. Some Historical INGR News: 03/05/2018 – Ingredion Sees 2018 EPS $7.90-EPS $8.20

More notable recent The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Ultimate Software (ULTI) Merger Class Action Lawsuit: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Filing of Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit Against the Ultimate Software Group, Inc. Concerning Its Proposed Merger With Hellman & Friedman â€“ ULTI – GlobeNewswire” on April 15, 2019, also Gurufocus.com with their article: “Aug 07, 2019 – Washington Capital Management Inc Buys Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Newmont Goldcorp Corp, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Sells iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, Mylan NV, Goldcorp Inc – GuruFocus.com” published on August 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Ultimate Software Completes Agreement to be Acquired by an Investor Group Led by Hellman & Friedman to Operate as a Privately Held Company – Yahoo Finance” on May 03, 2019. More interesting news about The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Ultimate Software (ULTI) Up 0.2% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue? – Nasdaq” published on March 06, 2019 as well as Gurufocus.com‘s news article titled: “Jul 17, 2019 – Rothschild Capital Partners, LLC Buys SPDR Gold Trust, SPDR Select Sector Fund – Technology, SPDR Select Sector Fund – Consumer Discretionary, Sells The Ultimate Software Group Inc, The Home Depot Inc, Baidu Inc – GuruFocus.com” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 57 investors sold ULTI shares while 110 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 26.76 million shares or 15.70% less from 31.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Df Dent & holds 0.08% or 11,468 shares. 700 were accumulated by Bnp Paribas Asset Management. 2,171 are owned by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Captrust Fincl reported 299 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Amer Grp reported 63,343 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Ltd reported 0.13% stake. Lord Abbett & Ltd Co, New Jersey-based fund reported 28,264 shares. Alpine Associate Mngmt holds 3.82% or 351,237 shares. Susquehanna Grp Limited Liability Partnership invested 0% in The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI). Renaissance Technology Limited Liability Company has invested 0.04% in The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI). Moreover, Principal Fin Group has 0.04% invested in The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI) for 140,563 shares. Moreover, Bank Of Nova Scotia has 0.12% invested in The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI). Glazer Limited Liability Corporation holds 238,548 shares or 11.61% of its portfolio. 31,975 are owned by Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio. Balyasny Asset Management Ltd Llc holds 0.09% in The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI) or 40,914 shares.

Axa, which manages about $25.59B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Expeditors Intl Wash Inc (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 22,107 shares to 218,060 shares, valued at $16.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ameriprise Finl Inc (NYSE:AMP) by 4,503 shares in the quarter, for a total of 462,915 shares, and has risen its stake in Physicians Rlty Tr (NYSE:DOC).

Reinhart Partners Inc, which manages about $4.85 billion and $1.07 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Universal Health (NYSE:UHS) by 54,360 shares to 128,808 shares, valued at $17.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cognizant Tech Solutns Cl A (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 8,669 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 356,230 shares, and cut its stake in Carlisle Cos Inc Com (NYSE:CSL).