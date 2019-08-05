Reinhart Partners Boosted Its Kar Auction Svcs Com (KAR) Position; Ion Asset Management LTD Has Raised Mylan N V (MYL) Position

Reinhart Partners Inc increased Kar Auction Svcs Inc Com (KAR) stake by 75.83% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Reinhart Partners Inc acquired 237,838 shares as Kar Auction Svcs Inc Com (KAR)’s stock rose 25.88%. The Reinhart Partners Inc holds 551,501 shares with $28.30M value, up from 313,663 last quarter. Kar Auction Svcs Inc Com now has $3.53 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $26.45. About 1.26M shares traded. KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) has risen 20.97% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.97% the S&P500. Some Historical KAR News: 17/05/2018 – Hedge fund Pagoda Asset Management shutting after four years; 23/04/2018 – DJ KAR Auction Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KAR); 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION SERVICES – SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $185 MLN; 14/03/2018 – KAR Auction Services Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conference; 21/05/2018 – KAR Auction Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – KAR Auction 1Q Rev $950.5M; 08/05/2018 – KAR Auction 1Q EPS 66c; 22/03/2018 – KAR Auction Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – TradeRev Unveils `H’ – Artificial Intelligence to Enhance the Digital Auction Experience; 16/05/2018 – KAR Auction Presenting at Barclays Conference May 22

Ion Asset Management Ltd increased Mylan N V (MYL) stake by 257.09% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ion Asset Management Ltd acquired 965,226 shares as Mylan N V (MYL)’s stock declined 22.79%. The Ion Asset Management Ltd holds 1.34 million shares with $38.00M value, up from 375,450 last quarter. Mylan N V now has $10.24 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.36% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $19.84. About 6.57M shares traded. Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) has declined 42.99% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.99% the S&P500. Some Historical MYL News: 10/04/2018 – FDA: Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA): 202671 Company: MYLAN LABS LTD; 23/03/2018 – Mylan’s Prasugrel Mylan Gets Generic Recommendation in Europe; 11/04/2018 – MYLAN NV – CO, FUJIFILM KYOWA KIRIN BIOLOGICS EXPECT TO RECEIVE DECISION FROM EMA REGARDING MAA FOR PROPOSED BIOSIMILAR TO HUMIRA IN H2 2018; 11/04/2018 – MYLAN NV – FUJIFILM KYOWA KIRIN BIOLOGICS IS ELIGIBLE TO RECEIVE A SUBSEQUENT COMMERCIALIZATION MILESTONE PAYMENT AND SALES ROYALTIES; 21/05/2018 – Teva’s Copaxone Falls For 3rd Wk, Aubagio Declines: MS; 05/03/2018 Salmeterol Sales, Price Analysis, & Sales Forecast 2016-2021 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 11/05/2018 – Flutiform (Vectura/Mundipharma/Kyorin) Drug Overview 2017/18-2026 – A Pressurized Metered-Dose lnhaler Formulation Which Contains a Combination of Fluticasone Propionate and Formoterol – ResearchAndMarkets; 09/05/2018 – Mylan May Be Gem in Rough Generic Sector; 16/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Mylan Inc. Proposed Senior Notes ‘BBB-‘; 09/05/2018 – Mylan 1Q Rev $2.68B

More notable recent KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What We Think Of KAR Auction Services, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:KAR) Investment Potential – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why KAR Auction Services “Plummeted” 55.5% in June – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Stocks That Managed to Breach 52-Week Highs Wednesday Morning – Benzinga” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Analyst: Underlying Demand Doesn’t Support ‘Relief Rally’ In Trucking Stocks – Benzinga” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “TradeRev Integrates “Buy Now” and “Third Party Inspected” Features, Further Improves Dealer In-App End-to-End Experience – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold KAR shares while 87 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 112 raised stakes. 127.65 million shares or 0.00% more from 127.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Corsair Capital Management Limited Partnership reported 10,955 shares stake. Howe And Rusling has 294 shares. Cardinal Mngmt Limited Liability Ct stated it has 4.51% in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR). Raymond James Trust Na has 0.05% invested in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) for 15,754 shares. Glenmede Na owns 175 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Alpha Windward Llc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 186 shares. Point72 Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership stated it has 746,962 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Aperio Grp Limited Liability reported 0.01% of its portfolio in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR). Three Peaks Mgmt Limited Com reported 87,873 shares stake. 535,662 are owned by Morgan Stanley. Adage Capital Ptnrs Ltd Liability stated it has 0.01% in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR). Oakbrook Limited Com owns 6,900 shares. Moreover, Brookstone Management has 0.03% invested in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR). Quantum Management has invested 0.16% in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR). Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio invested in 0.02% or 59,842 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering Kar Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Kar Auction Services Inc has $62 highest and $56 lowest target. $59’s average target is 123.06% above currents $26.45 stock price. Kar Auction Services Inc had 7 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Robert W. Baird maintained KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) on Wednesday, February 20 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, February 20 by SunTrust. On Wednesday, February 20 the stock rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy”.

Reinhart Partners Inc decreased Universal Health (NYSE:UHS) stake by 54,360 shares to 128,808 valued at $17.23M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Citizens Finl Grp Inc Com (NYSE:CFG) stake by 12,245 shares and now owns 822,586 shares. Axalta Coating Sys Ltd Com was reduced too.

Among 13 analysts covering Mylan Inc (NASDAQ:MYL), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 69% are positive. Mylan Inc has $45 highest and $2200 lowest target. $33.69’s average target is 69.81% above currents $19.84 stock price. Mylan Inc had 18 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 6 by Credit Suisse. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, February 27 by J.P. Morgan. The firm has “Hold” rating by Mizuho given on Wednesday, February 27. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 27 by Raymond James. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, February 27 by BMO Capital Markets. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of MYL in report on Wednesday, February 27 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, February 27 by Cowen & Co. Wells Fargo maintained Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) on Wednesday, February 27 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, February 27 by BTIG Research. As per Tuesday, March 19, the company rating was initiated by SunTrust.

More notable recent Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Mylan-Pfizer Deal: MYL Stock Soars on Off-Patent Drug Merger – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable ETF Outflow Detected – IHE, AGN, ELAN, MYL – Nasdaq” published on July 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: MU, ADBE, MYL – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Pre-Market Most Active for Jul 29, 2019 : MYL, TEVA, NOK, PFE, LXRX, AMD, YNDX, AZN, STM, GHDX, TVIX, ABB – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Interesting MYL Put And Call Options For August 23rd – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to Infinity in Q1 2019. Its up Infinity, from 0.33 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 0 investors sold MYL shares while 0 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 259,686 shares or 99.91% more from 129,903 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gulf Comml Bank (Uk) has invested 0.06% in Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL). Gemmer Asset Ltd Liability owns 91 shares.