Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii Lowered Its Position in Cintas (CTAS) as Share Value Rose; As Honeywell Intl (HON) Share Price Rose, Holder Swiss National Bank Has Lowered Stake

Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii decreased its stake in Cintas Corp (CTAS) by 6.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii sold 2,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.54% . The institutional investor held 35,594 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.45 million, down from 37,994 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii who had been investing in Cintas Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $1.89 during the last trading session, reaching $266.13. About 684,036 shares traded or 13.53% up from the average. Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) has risen 28.47% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.47% the S&P500. Some Historical CTAS News: 25/04/2018 – Cintas Distribution Center in Reno Earns TRUE Certification for Zero Waste Initiatives; 10/05/2018 – Bessemer Group Incorporated Buys New 1.1% Position in Cintas; 23/04/2018 – Cintas Corporation Tackles Food Waste in Support of Green Umbrella Campaign; 10/04/2018 – Tracking Thrilling Thrones: Cintas Seeks Nominations for Annual America’s Best Restroom® Contest; 22/05/2018 – Cintas App Helps Memorial Day Travelers Avoid `Spotty Potties’; 22/03/2018 – CINTAS 3Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.37; 12/04/2018 – Cintas Begins Search for Workplace Heroes for 2018 Everyday lmpact™ Program; 19/03/2018 – Cintas Introduces Top 10 Finalists in Fifth Annual Nationwide Janitor of the Year Contest

Swiss National Bank decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 3.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swiss National Bank sold 94,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 2.38 million shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $414.98M, down from 2.47 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swiss National Bank who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $120.91B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $168.04. About 2.21 million shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 09/05/2018 – HONEYWELL NAMES NEFKENS PRESIDENT AND CEO OF HOMES BUSINESS; 10/04/2018 – HONEYWELL DECLINES COMMENT ON WR GRACE SPECULATION; 26/03/2018 – Honeywell International Inc. CDS Tightens 5 Bps, Most in 2 Years; 27/04/2018 – Honeywell in $1.5B, 364-Day Credit Pac; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl 1Q Net $1.44B; 31/05/2018 – World’s Longest Undersea Tunnel Stays Cool And Reduces Environmental Impact; 09/05/2018 – HONEYWELL NAMES MICHAEL G. NEFKENS AS PRESIDENT, CEO OF HOMES; 01/05/2018 – HONEYWELL NAMES GREG LEWIS AS NEXT CFO; 14/05/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION INDIA LTD HONE.NS SAYS CO APPROVED APPOINTMENT OF AMIT KUMAR TANTIA AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL 1Q ADJ EPS $1.95, EST. $1.90

Swiss National Bank, which manages about $92.70 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ford Mtr Co Del (NYSE:F) by 349,800 shares to 12.74M shares, valued at $130.32M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cypress Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:CY) by 50,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 677,045 shares, and has risen its stake in Myovant Sciences Ltd.

More notable recent Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Honeywell And KE2 Therm Announce Agreement Aimed To Deliver Lower Refrigeration Energy Costs For Grocery Stores – PRNewswire” on September 23, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Honeywell Helps Apparel Logistics Group Triple Daily Output From Its E-Commerce Distribution Center – PRNewswire” published on September 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s What We Like About Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)’s Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 11, 2019. More interesting news about Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “5 Internet of Things Stocks to Buy Now – Investorplace.com” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “How to Invest in Robotics Stocks – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 22, 2019.

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 earnings per share, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.45 billion for 20.90 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual earnings per share reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 42 investors sold HON shares while 503 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 512.29 million shares or 0.70% more from 508.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cambridge Communications has invested 2.06% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Hills Bancorporation And Trust reported 3,608 shares. Palisades Hudson Asset Ltd Partnership holds 0.28% or 2,340 shares in its portfolio. Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership accumulated 3,931 shares. Linscomb And Williams reported 3,052 shares. Scopus Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 2.35% or 472,000 shares. Gladius Mngmt Lp, Illinois-based fund reported 645 shares. Cahill Advsr Inc has invested 0.47% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Brick And Kyle Associates holds 5,287 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Insur holds 0.54% or 21,221 shares in its portfolio. Covington Capital Mngmt has invested 0.56% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Endurance Wealth Mgmt reported 600 shares stake. Zweig accumulated 0.6% or 36,189 shares. Woodmont Inv Counsel Ltd Com holds 5,310 shares. Van Strum & Towne holds 2,256 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio.

Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii, which manages about $152.21M and $229.37 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wec Energy Group Inc by 3,796 shares to 85,106 shares, valued at $7.10 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1,861 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,197 shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

More notable recent Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Cintas Stock Will Keep On Rolling No Matter What – Nasdaq” on August 10, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Cintas Stock Advanced 10% in February – Motley Fool” published on March 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Cintas Fails To Make It To My Watchlist – Seeking Alpha” on March 25, 2019. More interesting news about Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Cintas Corporation Announces Webcast for First Quarter Fiscal Year 2020 Results – Business Wire” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Cintas: Another Cheap Stock – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 15, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.32, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 37 investors sold CTAS shares while 192 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 67.47 million shares or 0.91% less from 68.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Panagora Asset invested in 0.01% or 11,448 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt accumulated 0% or 432 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio reported 39,441 shares. The New York-based Renaissance has invested 0.01% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Adams Diversified Equity Fund holds 48,400 shares. Sg Americas Ltd Limited Liability Company has 7,317 shares. Wisconsin-based Johnson Finance Group Inc has invested 0% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Eaton Vance Management invested in 0% or 7,951 shares. Bahl And Gaynor reported 0.47% of its portfolio in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Victory Cap Mngmt holds 0.01% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) or 19,262 shares. Moreover, Aurora Counsel has 1.31% invested in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Jane Street Group Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). 5,189 are owned by Nomura. Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Gp Limited reported 2,755 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund has 16,335 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio.