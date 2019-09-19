Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii Increased Its Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Position by $310,387 as Stock Declined; Okumus Fund Management LTD Maintains Position in Endurance Intl Group Hldgs I (EIGI)

Okumus Fund Management Ltd increased its stake in Endurance Intl Group Hldgs I (EIGI) by 20.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Okumus Fund Management Ltd bought 2.44 million shares as the company’s stock declined 9.02% . The hedge fund held 14.53M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $69.76 million, up from 12.09M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Okumus Fund Management Ltd who had been investing in Endurance Intl Group Hldgs I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $552.01M market cap company. The stock decreased 4.42% or $0.185 during the last trading session, reaching $4.005. About 1.30M shares traded or 167.37% up from the average. Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGI) has declined 41.12% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.12% the S&P500. Some Historical EIGI News: 23/03/2018 – Endurance Intl Group Coverage Assumed by Goldman Sachs at Sell; 17/04/2018 – The National Trust For Scotland Foundation USA Annual Gala Honored Two Great Scots: Endurance Athlete, Broadcaster, and Philant; 15/05/2018 – INDIA’S ENDURANCE TECHNOLOGIES LTD (CN) ENDU.NS – MARCH QTR PROFIT 819 MLN RUPEES VS PROFIT 524.9 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 01/05/2018 – ENDURANCE INTERNATIONAL 1Q LOSS/SHR 5C; 02/05/2018 – Yield Endurance Strategic Partner Closes on Initial Loan of 110 Bitcoins; 07/05/2018 – Citi Private Bank Hails Fernando Alonso’s Superb World Endurance Championship Debut Race Win; 14/03/2018 – FDA: Arrow International Inc- ARROW ENDURANCE” Extended Dwell Peripheral Catheter System, Catalog Numbers: EDC-00820 & EDC-0082; 25/04/2018 – Blue Water Ventures International and Endurance Exploration Extend Their Project Recovery Agreement; 19/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Manual Wheelchair Speed, Maneuverability, and Endurance and Community Access; 01/05/2018 – Endurance Intl Group 1Q Cash Flow From Ops $52.4 Million

Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 6.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii bought 2,233 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 38,904 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.42 million, up from 36,671 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $346.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $130.6. About 2.35 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- COACH® Self-Adhering Sports Wrap (size: 2in); 12/04/2018 – Socrates Health Solutions, Developer of Socrates Companion™ Noninvasive Blood Glucose Self-Monitoring Device, Announces Expanded Role of John Maynard; 30/04/2018 – Football Rumors: Steelers Release S J.J. Wilcox; 24/04/2018 – ELI LILLY – 2018 REV GROWTH STILL EXPECTED TO BE DRIVEN BY NEW PRODUCTS INCLUDING TRULICITY, TALTZ, BASAGLAR, JARDIANCE; 16/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson expected to post earnings of $2.01 a share – Earnings Preview; 16/03/2018 – RPT-J&J says offered $2.1 bln for Lifescan diabetes business; 02/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to Host Consumer and Medical Devices Business Review; 23/05/2018 – J&J Loses Second Talc-Asbestos Cancer Trial and Damages May Grow; 13/03/2018 – TOKYO — On the first floor of the Johnson & Johnson Institute in Kawasaki, south of Tokyo, a reporter tried his hand at laparoscopic surgery. The technique, which involves inserting a tiny camera and surgical equipment through a small incision in the abdomen, is tougher than it looks; 17/04/2018 – J&J – EXCLUDING NET IMPACT OF ACQUISITIONS AND DIVESTITURES, ON AN OPERATIONAL, QTRLY BASIS DOMESTIC SALES INCREASED 1.3%

Since July 18, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $128,850 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 18 investors sold EIGI shares while 21 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 132.38 million shares or 0.59% more from 131.60 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Profund Advisors Llc holds 228,947 shares. Trexquant Lp has 0.03% invested in Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGI). Jane Street Group Inc Ltd Liability owns 12,790 shares for 0% of their portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems holds 32,708 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Insur Com Ny reported 0% stake. Warburg Pincus Ltd Llc reported 3.96% of its portfolio in Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGI). Cap Global Investors holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGI) for 11.30 million shares. Okumus Fund accumulated 14.53 million shares or 17.69% of the stock. Alliancebernstein LP has invested 0% in Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGI). State Street accumulated 1.43 million shares or 0% of the stock. California Employees Retirement Systems reported 206,965 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Manufacturers Life Insur Comm The stated it has 0% in Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGI). Northern stated it has 0% in Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGI). Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Limited Com invested in 17,988 shares. Indexiq Advsr Lc reported 174,999 shares stake.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 48 investors sold JNJ shares while 813 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 0.48% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Doheny Asset Mgmt Ca has 2.04% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Agf Investments invested in 0.49% or 289,740 shares. Bennicas And Assocs reported 8,450 shares stake. Btim Corporation invested in 769,798 shares or 1.4% of the stock. Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives invested in 0.05% or 29,890 shares. Stephens Ar holds 0.61% or 192,288 shares in its portfolio. Jackson Wealth Management Ltd Liability reported 14,359 shares stake. St Germain D J invested in 140,468 shares or 2.13% of the stock. Montag A & Associates holds 135,070 shares or 1.68% of its portfolio. Associated Banc holds 183,176 shares or 1.4% of its portfolio. Gm Advisory accumulated 11,712 shares or 0.51% of the stock. Stone Ridge Asset Management Lc reported 73,903 shares. Atalanta Sosnoff Cap Limited Liability owns 233,915 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins Co The, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 5.39 million shares. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag holds 1.09% or 13.35M shares.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.