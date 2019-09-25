Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii Has Lifted Its Packaging Amer (PKG) Holding; Caterpillar (CAT) Holder Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Boosted Its Position by $527,408 as Market Value Declined

Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii increased its stake in Packaging Corp Amer (PKG) by 12.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii bought 3,568 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 32,635 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.11 million, up from 29,067 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii who had been investing in Packaging Corp Amer for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $103.3. About 581,483 shares traded. Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) has declined 9.14% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.14% the S&P500. Some Historical PKG News: 24/04/2018 – PACKAGING CORP 1Q ADJ EPS $1.55; 08/05/2018 – Packaging Corp at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – DJ Packaging Corporation of America, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PKG); 13/03/2018 – Packaging Corp at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc; 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corp at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 24/04/2018 – CSB ISSUES FINAL PROBE REPORT ON ’17 BLAST AT PKG DERIDDER MILL; 24/04/2018 – PACKAGING CORP OF AMERICA QTRLY SHR $1.48; 15/05/2018 – Packaging Corp of America Raises Annual Dividend to $3.16 Vs. $2.52; 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corporation of America’s Chief Executive Officer to Speak at Wells Fargo Securities Research, Economics & Strategy; 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corporation of America’s Chief Executive Officer to Speak at Wells Fargo Securities Research, Economics & Strategy 2018 Industrials Conference

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) by 7.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc bought 3,878 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.69% . The institutional investor held 59,035 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.05M, up from 55,157 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.89% or $2.43 during the last trading session, reaching $125.99. About 3.09M shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 06/03/2018 – TARIFFS `PUT SOME MORE PRESSURE ON MATERIAL COSTS’: CATERPILLAR; 06/03/2018 – CATERPILLAR HEAD OF IR AMY CAMPBELL SPEAKS IN PRESENTATION; 05/03/2018 Among machinery manufacturers, Kostin expects Terex and Oshkosh to have less pricing power than Caterpillar and Deere; 08/05/2018 – Caterpillar Looks to Calm the Waters After Good-as-It-Gets Rout; 11/05/2018 – Caterpillar Chooses Redline Detection for Global Dealer Equipment Program; 11/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR – ASIA/PACIFIC MACHINES RETAIL SALES FOR 3-MONTH ROLLING PERIOD ENDED APRIL UP 33%; 16/03/2018 – Caterpillar says to close facilities, could affect 880 positions; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC — SAYS STEEL COSTS CONTINUE TO INCREASE– CONF CALL; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar Sales Jump on Strong International Demand; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR 1Q ADJ EPS $2.82, EST. $2.12

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.04 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 62 investors sold CAT shares while 429 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 350 raised stakes. 353.49 million shares or 3.33% less from 365.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Arizona State Retirement holds 0.17% or 108,766 shares in its portfolio. Pnc Fincl Ser Gp reported 0.05% stake. 47,202 were accumulated by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board. Indiana Trust & Invest Com owns 2,993 shares. Signature Estate & Invest Limited Liability stated it has 0.03% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Eagle Asset Management Inc holds 0.01% or 19,403 shares in its portfolio. Bowen Hanes And Company has 10,670 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Piedmont reported 35,181 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Doheny Asset Management Ca stated it has 3,565 shares or 0.41% of all its holdings. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Invest Management Ltd Liability Corp owns 95,133 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Waratah Capital Advsrs has invested 0.09% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). American Assets Mgmt Lc reported 30,000 shares or 0.65% of all its holdings. Adage Prtnrs Group Incorporated Limited, Massachusetts-based fund reported 747,674 shares. Baltimore has 2,211 shares.

More notable recent Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 05, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday – Benzinga” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Should Value Investors Consider Caterpillar Stock Now? – Investorplace.com” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What To Know Before Buying Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $2.29 billion and $1.90 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Novo Nordisk Adr (NYSE:NVO) by 18,115 shares to 144,836 shares, valued at $7.39 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 7,759 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 407,243 shares, and cut its stake in Ebay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY).

More notable recent Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “A Close Look At Packaging Corporation of Americaâ€™s (NYSE:PKG) 19% ROCE – Yahoo Finance” on July 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Packaging Corp of America (PKG) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) Has Attractive Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Have Insiders Been Selling Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is It Time To Consider Buying Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.32, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 33 investors sold PKG shares while 157 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 80.03 million shares or 0.58% less from 80.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Interest Group Inc Inc accumulated 47,339 shares. The California-based Fuller Thaler Asset Mgmt has invested 0% in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG). 150 were reported by Whittier Commerce. Trexquant Invest Limited Partnership has invested 0.18% in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG). Campbell Adviser Lc invested in 2,300 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Motco owns 0% invested in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) for 405 shares. Blackrock reported 10.02 million shares. Silvercrest Asset Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Com accumulated 2,450 shares or 0% of the stock. Metropolitan Life Ins owns 0.03% invested in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) for 18,869 shares. Moreover, Comerica Fincl Bank has 0.08% invested in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) for 103,934 shares. Ls Investment Advisors Lc accumulated 3,913 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 64,436 shares stake. Two Sigma Lc holds 0% or 4,032 shares in its portfolio. 255 were accumulated by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Ltd Liability Partnership Ma. Btim owns 126,395 shares.