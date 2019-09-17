Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii Has Decreased Its Air Products & Chemicals (APD) Holding by $462,396; Graco (GGG) Valuation Declined While Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Has Decreased Position by $870,100

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Graco Inc (GGG) by 28.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc sold 17,402 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.95% . The institutional investor held 43,368 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.18 million, down from 60,770 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Graco Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $46.01. About 286,780 shares traded. Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) has risen 5.93% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.93% the S&P500. Some Historical GGG News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Graco Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GGG); 25/04/2018 – GRACO INC – QTRLY NET SALES OF $406.3 MLN VS $340.6 MLN; 16/04/2018 – Graco Launches Patent Pending TexSpray FastFinish Pro Texture Spray System; 30/05/2018 – Graco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – Graco Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – Graco Launches Patented RoadLazer RoadPak HD Striping System; 14/05/2018 – Graco at Group Meeting Hosted By Seaport Today; 26/03/2018 – New Graco® Uno2Duo™ Stroller Is Designed to Grow with Families, Easily Extends To Accommodate A Second Child; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Graco May Face Pressure, Machinery Down This Quarter; 07/05/2018 – Graco Group Meeting Scheduled By Seaport for May. 14

Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii decreased its stake in Air Products & Chemicals Inc (APD) by 5.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii sold 2,046 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.92% . The institutional investor held 32,704 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.40M, down from 34,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii who had been investing in Air Products & Chemicals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.15% or $7 during the last trading session, reaching $215.24. About 873,913 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 41.58% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.58% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 27/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC APD.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $197 FROM $195; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS SAYS LU’AN TO ADD 25C TO FY 2019 EPS; 23/05/2018 – EVONIK CEO SAYS INTEGRATION OF AIR PRODUCTS UNIT GOING QUICKLY; 16/05/2018 – Air Products Declares Quarterly Dividend; 08/03/2018 – Linde, Praxair expect bids for planned divestitures this month; 24/04/2018 – AIRBUS CEO: NEXT FIGHTER PLATFORM WILL BE RANGE OF AIR-PRODUCTS; 02/05/2018 – Air Products Named a 2018 DiversityInc Noteworthy Company; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals 2Q Cont Ops EPS $1.89; 19/03/2018 – Air Products to Provide Hydrogen Fueling Equipment to China Energy Investment Group’s First Hydrogen Fueling Station in China; 28/03/2018 – Air Products’ Seifi Ghasemi Participates in CEO Forum with Saudi Crown Prince

Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii, which manages about $152.21 million and $229.37M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2,233 shares to 38,904 shares, valued at $5.42M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1,861 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,197 shares, and has risen its stake in Amphenol Corp New (NYSE:APH).

Analysts await Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $2.29 earnings per share, up 14.50% or $0.29 from last year’s $2 per share. APD’s profit will be $504.61M for 23.50 P/E if the $2.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.17 actual earnings per share reported by Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.53% EPS growth.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $4.54 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.25, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 40 investors sold APD shares while 312 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 252 raised stakes. 184.28 million shares or 1.85% less from 187.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Regents Of The University Of California, a California-based fund reported 10,200 shares. Voya Investment Ltd Liability has invested 0.35% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Brown Brothers Harriman & has 0.03% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Oppenheimer stated it has 27,694 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Sterneck Mgmt Ltd Com holds 0.31% or 1,600 shares. North Amer Mgmt invested in 5,883 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Inc Ca invested in 0.02% or 1,194 shares. 589,276 were accumulated by Raymond James Services Advisors. Element Capital Management Limited accumulated 24,090 shares or 0.37% of the stock. Barclays Pcl reported 897,416 shares. Alphamark Limited Liability Com, Kentucky-based fund reported 28 shares. Cincinnati Casualty Company invested 4.31% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Moreover, Seatown Hldg Pte Ltd has 1.99% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 48,000 shares. Brighton Jones stated it has 3,034 shares. Cibc World Markets stated it has 0.49% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).

Analysts await Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.52 earnings per share, up 4.00% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.5 per share. GGG’s profit will be $86.74 million for 22.12 P/E if the $0.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual earnings per share reported by Graco Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.00% EPS growth.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc, which manages about $2.14 billion and $8.59B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Hawaiian Inc by 149,402 shares to 1.29 million shares, valued at $33.46 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI) by 6,817 shares in the quarter, for a total of 980,268 shares, and has risen its stake in Amc Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX).