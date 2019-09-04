Reilly Financial Advisors Upped Holding in Novartis A G (NVS) by $11.06 Million; One Gas (OGS) Shareholder State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System Has Lowered Its Holding by $465,915

State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System decreased its stake in One Gas Inc (OGS) by 10.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System sold 5,235 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.12% . The institutional investor held 42,717 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.80M, down from 47,952 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System who had been investing in One Gas Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.88B market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $92.55. About 39,764 shares traded. ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) has risen 21.19% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.19% the S&P500. Some Historical OGS News: 16/03/2018 DEEP ECO: One Gas May Benefit, Industry Posts 5th Straight Gain; 10/05/2018 – One Gas at American Gas Association Financial Forum May 21; 30/04/2018 – ONE Gas Sees 2018 Capital Expenditures $375 Million; 30/04/2018 – ONE Gas Inc. 1Q EPS $1.72; 19/04/2018 – DJ ONE Gas Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OGS); 30/04/2018 – ONE Gas Inc. 1Q Operating Income $130.3 Million; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: One Gas May Benefit, Industry Posts 6th Straight Gain; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: One Gas May Benefit, Industry Best in More Than 5 Yrs; 30/04/2018 – ONE Gas Inc. 1Q Net $90.8M; 30/04/2018 – ONE Gas Affirms 2018 Fincl Guidance

Reilly Financial Advisors Llc increased its stake in Novartis A G (NVS) by 4357.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reilly Financial Advisors Llc bought 115,162 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.81% . The institutional investor held 117,805 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.33M, up from 2,643 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Novartis A G for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $205.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $89.5. About 415,045 shares traded. Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has risen 22.04% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.04% the S&P500. Some Historical NVS News: 17/05/2018 – ROCHE CEO SCHWAN SAYS COMPANY HAS HAD NO CONTACT WITH TRUMP LAWYER COHEN; 15/05/2018 – Novartis CEO Vas Narasimhan faces a heap of burning questions – but so far offers no public answers $NVS; 09/04/2018 – ONCOLOGY VENTURE SWEDEN AB ONVE.TE – NOVARTIS WILL BE ISSUED A CONVERTIBLE DEBT-TO-EQUITY NOTE IN A SPINOUT COMPANY THAT OV HAS CREATED; 19/04/2018 – NOVARTIS TO LOOK FOR MORE M&A BOLT-ON OPPORTUNITIES; 18/05/2018 – Novartis, Amgen: Aimovig Is Migraine Prevention Drug; 14/05/2018 – Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Sen. Ron Wyden, and Sen. Richard Blumenthal led other Democrats in demanding AT&T and Novartis answer about payments to Trump lawyer Michael Cohen’s firm; 09/04/2018 – Wowza — Novartis CEO Vas Narasimhan cuts loose an old anchor and sets sail with $8.7B AveXis buyout $NVS $AVXS $218; 01/05/2018 – Novartis: Tender Offer to Expire Midnight May 14; 11/05/2018 – Novartis announces FDA approval of Gilenya(R) as the first disease-modifying therapy for pediatric relapsing multiple sclerosis; 19/04/2018 – NOVARTIS AG – TSAI WILL JOIN NOVARTIS ON MAY 1, 2018

Analysts await ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.35 EPS, up 12.90% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.31 per share. OGS’s profit will be $18.46M for 66.11 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual EPS reported by ONE Gas, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.91% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold OGS shares while 68 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 38.04 million shares or 3.35% less from 39.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Country Tru Financial Bank stated it has 156 shares. Leavell Inv Mgmt invested in 3,518 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Trillium Asset Mgmt Ltd Company holds 15,327 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Duff & Phelps Inv Mngmt Comm reported 586,926 shares or 0.79% of all its holdings. 54 were reported by Glenmede Trust Com Na. Manufacturers Life Ins Co The accumulated 118,054 shares. Trust Of Vermont has 333 shares. Fruth Investment accumulated 4,558 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt reported 0.11% of its portfolio in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS). 15,114 were reported by Putnam Fl Invest Mgmt. Sg Americas Secs Lc holds 0.01% or 13,985 shares in its portfolio. Bluemountain Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corp reported 0% stake. Arrowstreet LP accumulated 74,364 shares. Qs Invsts Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.06% of its portfolio in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) for 65,145 shares. Shelton stated it has 0.02% in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS).

State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System, which manages about $37.65 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in W & T Offshore Inc (NYSE:WTI) by 131,392 shares to 270,376 shares, valued at $1.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Prosperity Bancshares Inc (NYSE:PB) by 5,930 shares in the quarter, for a total of 54,018 shares, and has risen its stake in Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG).