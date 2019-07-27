Reilly Financial Advisors Trimmed Its Stake in Exxon Mobil (XOM) by $1.35 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Disney Walt Co (Call) (DIS) Stock Value Rose While Bluefin Trading Has Raised by $582,200 Its Stake

Bluefin Trading Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (Call) (DIS) by 702.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluefin Trading Llc bought 582,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The hedge fund held 665,100 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $860,000, up from 82,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluefin Trading Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $260.33B market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $144.65. About 7.52M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 17/05/2018 – Suzanne Scott to head Fox News; 13/03/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: Investing in Disney requires patience; 09/05/2018 – The company’s board has already unanimously approved Disney’s $52 billion offer for those assets; 12/03/2018 – Apple earlier Monday announced it was buying magazine subscription service Texture and spoke to the likelihood, or lack thereof, for a Netflix or Disney tie-up; 09/03/2018 – Disney shareholders vote against CEO Iger’s pay package; 25/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY CEO BOB IGER SPEAKS AT SHANGHAI DISNEYLAND; 05/03/2018 – Disney Picks Company Insider James Pitaro to Lead ESPN; 25/04/2018 – Disney•Pixar Toy Story Land, Shanghai Disney Resort’s First Major Expansion Since Opening, Debuts at Shanghai Disneyland; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Is Said to Target Fox Investors in Push to Outbid Disney; 15/05/2018 – Verizon was previously reported to have made an offer for the Fox assets, but ultimately lost out to Disney

Reilly Financial Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 45.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reilly Financial Advisors Llc sold 16,922 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 20,197 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.63 million, down from 37,119 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $316.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $74.81. About 7.25 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 07/03/2018 – Exxon Sinks As It Fails to Promise Buybacks — CERAWeek Market Talk; 25/05/2018 – Russian pledges continued support for Rosneft-Exxon venture; 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – ENERGY OUTLOOK ASSUMES 1.3 PCT AVG GROWTH/YEAR IN GAS DEMAND FROM 2016 TO 2040; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-Energy execs says tariff gambit could hit shale, LNG project costs; 25/05/2018 – EXXON HAS STARTED EVACUATING NON-ESSENTIAL WORKERS FROM LENA; 13/04/2018 – The Hill: #BREAKING: Top Massachusetts court rules against Exxon in climate case; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil: Plan Projects Double-Digit Rates of Return in All Three Segments; 29/03/2018 – Federal Judge Dismisses Exxon Lawsuit Against Climate-Change Probes; 23/05/2018 – Exxon plans to cut methane emission by 15 pct by 2020; 30/05/2018 – Asia-Pacific Crude-Pertamina returns to spot market for condensate

Bluefin Trading Llc, which manages about $691.76 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bhp Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP) by 17,834 shares to 20,696 shares, valued at $1.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 407,338 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,662 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $227,200 activity.

