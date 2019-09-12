Reilly Financial Advisors Trimmed Its Position in Lockheed Martin (LMT) by $422,169; Seatown Holdings Upped Its Holding in Boston Scientific (BSX) by $4.26 Million as Market Value Rose

Seatown Holdings increased its stake in Boston Scientific Corp (BSX) by 38.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seatown Holdings bought 101,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.71% . The institutional investor held 363,500 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.62M, up from 262,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seatown Holdings who had been investing in Boston Scientific Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.60B market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $42.47. About 3.67M shares traded. Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) has risen 28.94% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.94% the S&P500. Some Historical BSX News: 24/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP – INTREPID STUDY EVALUATED 292 PATIENTS AT 23 SITES IN U.S. AND SUCCESSFULLY MET ITS PRIMARY AND SECONDARY ENDPOINTS; 16/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC ACQUIRED NVISION MEDICAL FOR INITIAL $150M; 07/05/2018 – Boston Scientific at Bank of America Conference May 16; 09/03/2018 – MOODY’S: OUTLOOK FOR US MEDICAL PRODUCTS AND DEVICES INDUSTRY CHANGED TO POSITIVE; 25/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP BSX.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.37 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC REPORTS PURCHASE OF SECURUS MEDICAL GROUP,; 16/05/2018 – Boston Scientific Announces Schedule of Presentations at EuroPCR 2018; 23/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP SAYS BOSTON SCIENTIFIC PREVAILS IN U.K. EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES LITIGATION; 05/03/2018 – FDA: Boston Scientific Corporation- Auriga 30 Laser System, Universal Part Number: M0068S30G0. Intended to be used in surgical

Reilly Financial Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) by 3.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reilly Financial Advisors Llc analyzed 1,163 shares as the company's stock rose 9.14% . The institutional investor held 32,265 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.73 million, down from 33,428 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $109.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.74% or $6.63 during the last trading session, reaching $388.18. About 630,802 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500.

Analysts await Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $5.03 EPS, down 2.14% or $0.11 from last year’s $5.14 per share. LMT’s profit will be $1.42 billion for 19.29 P/E if the $5.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.00 actual EPS reported by Lockheed Martin Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.60% EPS growth.

Reilly Financial Advisors Llc, which manages about $679.11 million and $797.86M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (NYSE:PXD) by 12,265 shares to 54,657 shares, valued at $8.41 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Occidental Pete Corp (NYSE:OXY) by 13,158 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,869 shares, and has risen its stake in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL).

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $509,534 activity.

Seatown Holdings, which manages about $547.05 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 24,900 shares to 70,600 shares, valued at $25.93M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 18,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 38,500 shares, and cut its stake in Dominos Pizza Inc (NYSE:DPZ).