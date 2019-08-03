Reilly Financial Advisors Trimmed Holding in Exxon Mobil (XOM) by $1.35 Million; Presima Has Boosted Its Macerich Co (MAC) Holding by $23.08 Million; Shares Declined

Presima Inc increased its stake in Macerich Co (MAC) by 53.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Presima Inc bought 536,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.42% . The institutional investor held 1.54M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $66.54 million, up from 998,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Presima Inc who had been investing in Macerich Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $32.37. About 1.37 million shares traded. Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) has declined 42.06% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.06% the S&P500. Some Historical MAC News: 26/04/2018 – Thomas O’Hern to Become CEO of the Macerich Co; 26/04/2018 – Macerich: Scott Kingsmore to Become Chief Financial Officer; 26/04/2018 – THOMAS O’HERN TO BECOME CEO OF MACERICH COMPANY; 30/04/2018 – Appear Here’s strategic partnership with VC firm Fifth Wall Ventures gives it access to mall owner Macerich; 26/04/2018 – MACERICH CO – SCOTT KINGSMORE TO BECOME CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 24/05/2018 – MACERICH – DIANA LAING’S RESIGNATION AS DIRECTOR WAS NOT ACCEPTED BY BOARD ON RECOMMENDATION OF BOARD’S NOMINATING AND CORPORATE GOVERNANCE COMMITTEE; 04/04/2018 – Starboard Is Said to Nominate Majority Slate to Macerich Board; 02/05/2018 – Macerich Sees FY18 EPS 49c-EPS 59c; 19/04/2018 – MACERICH CO MAC.N SAYS STEVEN HASH APPOINTED CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD; 26/04/2018 – MACERICH: ARTHUR COPPOLA RETIRING FROM CEO ROLE

Reilly Financial Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 45.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reilly Financial Advisors Llc sold 16,922 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 20,197 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.63M, down from 37,119 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $303.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $71.75. About 18.49M shares traded or 78.55% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 10/04/2018 – BRIEF-Exxon, Qatar In Talks On U.S. Shale Deal – WSJ, Citing; 04/05/2018 – Taming Shale Is Just the Latest Exxon Challenge for Sara Ortwein; 13/03/2018 – Josh Dawsey: Source just texted me: “Imagine running Exxon-Mobil for decades and being a titan of the world and then being; 01/05/2018 – GUYANA’S 2015 OIL CONTRACT INCLUDED MANY IMPROVED TERMS: EXXON; 12/04/2018 – CHEVRON CVX.N , EXXON MOBIL XOM.N ASK TRUMP ADMINISTRATION FOR HARDSHIP WAIVERS FROM U.S. BIOFUELS LAW; 12/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N -LNG EXPORTS ARE EXPECTED TO RESUME SOON; 23/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil Aims for 25% Reduction in Flaring by 2020; 17/05/2018 – EXXON BAYTOWN TEXAS REFINERY COMPLETES CRUDE UNIT OVERHAUL; 09/05/2018 – Algeria’s Sonatrach to buy ExxonMobil’s Augusta refinery -Les Echos; 29/03/2018 – DUTCH GOVERNMENT: AFTER 2022, FURTHER REDUCTION IN GRONINGEN PRODUCTION TO 7.5 BCM PER YEAR

Presima Inc, which manages about $1.11B and $726.14M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Campus Cmntys Inc (NYSE:ACC) by 329,500 shares to 377,200 shares, valued at $17.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cubesmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 207,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 608,800 shares, and cut its stake in Gaming & Leisure Pptys Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI).

Since May 8, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 sales for $2.44 million activity. 5,000 shares valued at $202,500 were bought by COPPOLA EDWARD C on Friday, May 10. O HERN THOMAS E bought $198,450 worth of stock.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 sales for $2.44 million activity. 5,000 shares valued at $202,500 were bought by COPPOLA EDWARD C on Friday, May 10. O HERN THOMAS E bought $198,450 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.46, from 0.75 in 2018Q4.

Reilly Financial Advisors Llc, which manages about $679.11 million and $770.52 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Novartis A G (NYSE:NVS) by 115,162 shares to 117,805 shares, valued at $11.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4.