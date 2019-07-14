Reilly Financial Advisors Raised Its Air Prods & Chems (APD) Holding by $450,870; Public Sector Pension Investment Board Raised Kohls (KSS) Holding

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Kohls Corp (KSS) by 60.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought 5,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.44% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 13,749 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $946,000, up from 8,549 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board who had been investing in Kohls Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $48.71. About 2.83M shares traded. Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) has risen 4.97% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.54% the S&P500. Some Historical KSS News: 15/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Kohl’s May Benefit, Industry Sales Rise This Quarter; 22/05/2018 – Kohl’s 1Q EPS 45c; 02/04/2018 – Kohl’s Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – Kohl’s 1Q Net $75M; 22/05/2018 – KOHLS CORP – OUTSTANDING DEBT REDUCED $500 MLN IN QTR; 14/03/2018 – KOHLS CORP – KOHL’S CLOUD MIGRATION INCLUDES ASPECTS OF E-COMMERCE, MOBILE AND BUSINESS OPERATIONS; 03/05/2018 – Kohl’s Family Value Day and Kohl’s Activity Zone Return to Wisconsin State Fair; 22/05/2018 – KOHL’S CFO SEES COMP HEADWIND IN 3Q, 4Q; 22/05/2018 – KOHLS CORP KSS.N QUARTERLY ADJUSTED SHR $0.64; 21/04/2018 – DJ Kohl’s Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KSS)

Reilly Financial Advisors Llc increased its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (APD) by 5.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reilly Financial Advisors Llc bought 2,373 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.22% with the market. The institutional investor held 42,271 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.07 million, up from 39,898 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Air Prods & Chems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $227.16. About 613,390 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 22.94% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.51% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS SAYS CLOSED TODAY ON $1.3B LU-AN SYNGAS JV PROJECT; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals Ups FY 2018 Guidance After 37% 2Q Profit Rise; 28/03/2018 – Air Products’ Seifi Ghasemi Participates in CEO Forum with Saudi Crown Prince; 29/03/2018 – Air Products’ Industrial Gases Executive Vice President Corning Painter Provides Thought Leadership on Coal Gasification at Chi; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AIMS TO SPEND $13B ON GROWTH OVER 5 YEARS; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC – INCLUDING LU’AN PROJECT, CO EXPECTS FISCAL YEAR 2018 CAPITAL SPENDING OF $1.8 BLN TO $2.0 BLN; 07/05/2018 – Air Products Completes Acquisition of Shell’s Coal Gasification Technology/Patents, and Forms Strategic Alliance with Shell for; 14/05/2018 – Air Products Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals Sees 3Q Adj EPS $1.80-Adj EPS $1.85; 22/03/2018 – Air Products Celebrates World Water Day

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 41 investors sold APD shares while 271 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 279 raised stakes. 187.74 million shares or 1.28% less from 190.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Yorktown Management & Research owns 0.31% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 5,000 shares. Oakworth Capital Inc has invested 0.05% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Wealthquest holds 3,195 shares. Envestnet Asset Management holds 0.05% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) or 181,545 shares. Brown Advisory holds 0.04% or 65,104 shares. Kwmg Ltd invested in 67 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan stated it has 5,000 shares. Security National Trust owns 18,335 shares. Ing Groep Nv reported 0.05% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Foster Dykema Cabot & Com Ma holds 2,400 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Fenimore Asset reported 2.9% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Bollard Group Inc Limited Company reported 0.02% stake. 19,816 were accumulated by Eagleclaw Capital Managment Llc. Pillar Pacific Cap Mgmt Limited Com holds 26,196 shares. 1,185 are owned by Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Liability Co.

More notable recent Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Much Are Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Insiders Spending On Buying Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Air Products to Highlight New Gas Density Sensor for Continuous Measurement of Furnace Atmospheres at POWDERMET2019 – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 11, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) were released by: Crainscleveland.com and their article: “Nordson Corp. names Sundaram Nagarajan as president and CEO – Crain’s Cleveland Business” published on June 14, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Altria, Charles Schwab, Charter Communications, Comerica, Morgan Stanley, Slack, Snap, Wells Fargo, Zoom Video and More – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold KSS shares while 174 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 162.73 million shares or 5.48% less from 172.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aqr Capital Mgmt Lc invested 0.49% in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS). Signaturefd holds 0.01% or 1,413 shares. Pictet Asset Management owns 79,514 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan reported 13,000 shares stake. Moreover, Cipher Cap LP has 0.31% invested in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS). Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership reported 0.01% stake. Hanson & Doremus Inv Mgmt holds 0% or 135 shares. Guardian Life Insurance Communication Of America invested 0% of its portfolio in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS). Moreover, Legg Mason Asset Management (Japan) Com has 0.4% invested in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS). Gam Holdings Ag reported 8,571 shares. Wilsey Asset Management Inc has 6.27% invested in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS). Ftb Advsrs holds 0.42% or 76,118 shares in its portfolio. 29,664 are owned by Aimz Invest Ltd Liability Corporation. Moreover, Stephens Ar has 0.01% invested in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS). Nbt Bank N A New York accumulated 3,895 shares.

Public Sector Pension Investment Board, which manages about $11.06B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 32,815 shares to 99,128 shares, valued at $16.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sps Commerce Inc (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 17,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,213 shares, and cut its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX).